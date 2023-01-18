Read full article on original website
WEAU-TV 13
Construction company receives WisDOT award for Eau Claire Co. bridge project
MADISON, Wis. (WEAU) - The Wisconsin Department of Transportation is announcing six Wis. construction companies received Excellence in Construction Awards at WisDOT’s annual Contractor-Engineer Conference. The Conference was held this week in Wisconsin Dells. According to a media release from WisDOT, top winners include an asphalt paving project in...
WJFW-TV
Pine River Fire Department put into service new equipment
PINE RIVER, Wis. (WJFW)- The Pine River Fire Department today put into service some new gear which will be a critical part in continuing to serve their community. FEMA paid for the majority of the cost for the replacement of the firefighters personal protective gear, a new cascade system, and 12 air packs. The Federal agency also provided for a pack known as an RIT system, which is used to help rescue a firefighter who may be lost or trapped inside of a burning structure.
WJFW-TV
Vilas Co. Forestry, Recreation & Land Department is condemning off-trail snowmobile riding
VILAS CO. (WJFW) - The Vilas County Forestry, Recreation and Land Department wants to remind snowmobilers that off-trails snowmobile riding or boondocking is illegal. They are asking that riders stay on the marked trails. This practice is causing a problem across the entire Snowbelt region. Todd Bierman, the Vilas County...
WJFW-TV
Two North-Central Wisconsin construction companies receive Excellence in Construction awards from WisDOT
(WJFW) - American Asphalt in Mosinee and Trierweiler Construction in Marshfield both have been awarded the Wisconsin Department of Transportation (WisDOT) 2022 Excellence in Construction awards. American Asphalt is one of six construction companies around the state that received the award. American Asphalt received the Excellence in Asphalt Paving award...
WEAU-TV 13
Wisconsin Emergency Rental Assistance Program closing applications Jan. 31
MADISON, Wis. (WEAU) - The Wisconsin Emergency Rental Assistance Program is closing applications at the end of the month. According to a media release from the Wisconsin Department of Administration, Secretary Blumenfeld is announcing that the Wisconsin Emergency Rental Assistance Program, funded by the Federal Emergency Rental Assistance Program through the U.S. Department of Treasury, will close applications on Jan. 31, 2023, due to low remaining funds.
WJFW-TV
Eagle River Revitalization Program wins 2022 Business of the Year
EAGLE RIVER, Wis. (WJFW) - Since 2012, chamber members get selected for the Business of the Year award. In 2022, the Eagle River Revitalization Program won. "What it does it that it showcases businesses and gives them credit for all of the hard work that they do," said Kim Emerson. City Administrator, Robin Giner noticed all the hard work the program does for Eagle River, so she nominated them for this award. "Karen has gotten a lot of compliments from our city council, they have been just so happy with how she is doing work here, in the city pushing projects forward," said Robin Giner.
Wisconsin Snow Report for Jan. 20, 2023
The Travel Wisconsin Snow Report is posted each weekend and updated daily on our home page. The report is made possible by our generous sponsor, Jacob Mizgalski and the Mizgalski Property Group. Bookmark the link here.
WJFW-TV
Zone B of the Langlade Co. Snowmobile Trails now open
LANGLADE CO. (WJFW) - Zone B of the Langlade County Snowmobile Trail System is now open for the season. Zone A of the Langlade County Snowmobile Trail System opened earlier in January, but Zone B remained closed. Zone A of the trails will remain open with the exception of the...
WJFW-TV
Area firefighters take traffic management course in Arbor Vitae
ARBOR VITAE, Wis. (WJFW)- On Saturday, the Arbor Vitae Fire/ Rescue Department hosted a traffic management training course for area firefighters. Arbor Vitae firefighter Jeff Biertzer presented the course to a group of thirty men and women. Biertzer says that knowing how to manage traffic in emergencies is becoming an important role for area fire departments, and that partnership between them and police is crucial in clearing a scene.
WJFW-TV
DNR to host a free fishing weekend Jan. 21 & Jan. 22.
(WJFW) - The Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources (DNR) wants to remind the public of its free fishing weekend Saturday and Sunday. During the weekend, no fishing license or trout and salmon stamps will be required. All other fishing regulations apply during the weekend, such as limits on the number...
wearegreenbay.com
Wisconsin selecting “Young Farmer” of the year
Nine exceptional young farmers will participate in the 69th Wisconsin Outstanding Young Farmer (OYF) Awards Weekend Jan. 27-29, 2023 in Manitowoc, WI at the Holiday Inn Manitowoc. The finalists include:. • Bryan & Maria Beranek, Crivitz. • Adam & Melissa Baumann, Marathon. • Brady & Lynsey Broedlow, Helenville. • Michael...
voiceofalexandria.com
Counties with the most emergency shelters in Wisconsin
Stacker compiled a list of counties with the highest number of emergency shelters per capita in Wisconsin using data from the National Shelter System Facilities database. Originally published on stacker.com, part of the TownNews Content Exchange.
WJFW-TV
DNR warns about PFAS in fish from area lakes
WAUSAU - A new report shows freshwater fish contain elevated levels of PFAS, and now the DNR is warning about that problem in area lakes. The DNR and the Wisconsin Department of Health Services announced a fish consumption advisory for lake Wausau. The DNR recently did a study showing that PFAS were found in several fish species sampled from both Lake Wausau and the Stevens Point Flowage.
dailybadgerbulletin.com
Biggest snowfalls recorded in Wisconsin history
Almost everyone who lives in areas prone to snow seems to have a legendary snowstorm story: the blizzard of ’78, the storm of the century, any of the blizzards or bomb cyclones that have happened since then. And according to experts, historic snowstorms—the kind you measure all other snowy days against—are becoming more regular.
WBAY Green Bay
Invasive species case concludes with convictions
MADISON, Wis. (WBAY) - The Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources (DNR) today announced the conclusion of a multi-year law enforcement investigation and prosecution related to the illegal distribution of more than 960 invasive crayfish by several wholesale-level distributors. A number of invasive crayfish were distributed, including red swamp, mini orange,...
fox47.com
Wisconsin contractor accused of repeatedly scamming customers out on $10K bail
MADISON, Wis. — A contractor with a history of scamming people out of thousands of dollars is out on bail in Columbia County after previously pleading with Dane County court officials to give him a signature bond, claiming at the time he wouldn’t be able to pay customers back if he was behind bars.
cwbradio.com
City of Marshfield Implementing New Salting Practices
The salt we apply to roads and sidewalks ends up in our freshwater. Salt prematurely ages roads and bridges and degrades freshwater lakes and streams. Salt can be an effective deicer, but more isn’t always better. The Street Division staff attended the Salt Wise salt reduction training program in 2022 and is working this winter to implement the following innovative salting practices: calibrating equipment, operator training, and the incorporation of salt brine to reduce the over-application of salt.
Another Phone Scam Reported In Small Town Wisconsin
Have you received a call from an unknown number recently? Maybe you've even received a call that said it was a company or business but it wasn't. Scammers are evolving and a new scam reported in Wisconsin is a good example of that. This scam was reported earlier this month...
WSAW GM to retire after decades in broadcasting
The general manager and vice-president of WSAW-TV in Wausau will retire in March, after nearly 45 years in broadcasting, according to the Wisconsin Broadcaster’s association. Al Lancaster served in the role for nearly 23 years. Before that he was a station manager at WLAX-TV-WEUX-TV in La Crosse and general...
Industrial Distribution
Union: Energizer to Close Two Wis Plants, 'Deport' Jobs
Its product line is known to keep going and going and going, but Energizer factory workers in Wisconsin just learned that their employment with the company will be doing the opposite. Reports have emerged that Energizer has informed workers in the communities of Fennimore and Portage that the plants that...
