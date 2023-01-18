ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Friendswood, TX

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

coveringkaty.com

Preparations underway for FM 723 expansion

FORT BEND COUNTY, TX (Covering Katy News) - Preparations for widening FM 723 from FM 1093 south to the Brazos River are underway. Areas along the road's side are being cleared before the expansion project gets underway. "Please be vigilant and patient as workers are in the area," said a...
FORT BEND COUNTY, TX
Community Impact Houston

Montgomery County mobility projects slated to progress in 2023

The projects experienced delays in 2022 that have led to the projects falling into 2023 and beyond. (Courtesy Canva) Texas Department of Transportation projects to widen portions of three east-west thoroughfares in Montgomery County—Hwy. 105, FM 1488 and FM 1097—experienced delays in 2022 that have led to the projects falling into 2023 and beyond, according to Public Information Officer Emily Black.
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, TX
Community Impact Houston

Life sciences companies lead wave of relocations to The Woodlands in 2023

Cellipont Bioservices, a company which develops and manufactures cell therapies for other companies, began work in November on a 76,000-square-foot manufacturing facility at 9501 Lakeside Blvd. Pictured, from left, are Harrison Johnson, with Great Point Partners; Darren Head, Cellipont Chairman; Deborah Wild, Cellipont CEO; and Scott Nudelman, with investment company Vitrian.(Courtesy Cellipont Bioservices)
THE WOODLANDS, TX
Community Impact Houston

Developer breaks ground on single-family rental home community in Missouri City

The development includes 186 single-family build-to-rent homes with front yards, fenced backyards and attached two-car garages. (Rendering courtesy The PR Boutique) The Dinerstein Companies has broken ground on a 186-home build-to-rent community in Missouri City, joining Houston’s growing single-family rental market. The 35.29-acre development is located at 10050 Hwy....
MISSOURI CITY, TX
bluebonnetnews.com

Liberty County Judge Knight serving as chair-elect for H-GAC

Liberty County Judge Jay Knight is the new chair-elect for the Houston-Galveston Area Council (H-GAC). Knight, who started his term as chair-elect on Friday, Jan. 20, is the first Liberty County official to serve in this capacity for H-GAC, which serves 13 counties in the greater Houston region. Knight was...
LIBERTY COUNTY, TX
KIXS FM 108

Social Media Post Comedically Explains Houston Traffic

If you have ever been to Houston, you have made some kind of reference to Houston traffic! Whether it is the neverending construction, the endless traffic jams, or extreme speeders. Houston traffic makes many people nervous. One social media post circulating made a comedic list about how to drive in Houston, which is so relatable. You can see the full post below. The original post was published by Anthony Jay Ray.
HOUSTON, TX
Community Impact Houston

Harris County ESD No. 9 approves pay raises for Cy-Fair first responders

The Harris County ESD 9 commissioners met Sept. 22 to finalize the 2023 tax rate. (Courtesy Daniel Arizpe) Commissioners with the Harris County Emergency Services District No. 9—the taxing district that supports operations for the Cy-Fair Fire Department—voted 4-1 on Dec. 22 to modify the budget previously approved in September, solidifying 4% salary increases for personnel.
HARRIS COUNTY, TX
houstonpublicmedia.org

Houston residential buffering code changes considered by city council

The Houston City Council delayed proposed changes on Wednesday to its Residential Buffering Code for newly constructed commercial developments. The proposed changes would provide protection to Houstonians living in residential neighborhoods as it relates to commercial buildings, like high-rises, close to single family homes. For the last two years, the...
HOUSTON, TX
coveringkaty.com

'World's first' waterless indoor slide park to open in Katy

CITY OF KATY (Covering Katy News) - Slick City Action Park, an indoor slide and sports court park, is coming to the Katy Mills mall in the fall of 2023. "Slick City is the world's first Indoor slide (with no water) and Sports Court Park designed for all ages," a press release said.
KATY, TX
Community Impact Houston

Around 450 lots completed in Magnolia’s Audubon development

Around 450 lots have been built in Magnolia's Audubon development with around 300 lots under construction. (Community Impact file photo) Around 450 lots have been built in Magnolia’s Audubon development with around 300 lots under construction and about 200 lots coming later this year, said Sam Yager III, executive vice president of Sam Yager Inc. and developer of Audubon, in a Jan. 6 phone interview.
MAGNOLIA, TX
Community Impact Houston

Community Impact Houston

