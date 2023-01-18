Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Texas Man Allegedly Kicks Down Door, Shoots Ex-Girl While She's Lying to His 4-Year-Old Daughter, Killing HerMajestic NewsHouston, TX
Texas Supreme Court ruling paves way for $30 billion dollar Dallas-to-Houston bullet trainJalyn SmootDallas, TX
Say Goodbye to Your Local Walgreens: Walgreens Shutting Down Locations Across the USTy D.Houston, TX
Abbott hits back at teachers union. "I've devoted more funding to teacher pay raises than any Gov in Texas history"Ash JurbergTexas State
Texas man who stabbed transgender girlfriend multiple times and dumped her body at gas station parking lot arrestedMajestic NewsHouston, TX
Area chamber, economic development corporation Partnership Lake Houston to mark 100 years in 2023
Partnership Lake Houston, which serves as both a chamber of commerce and economic develop corporation for the Humble, Kingwood and Atascocita area, will celebrate its 100-year anniversary in April. (Wesley Gardner/Community Impact) Partnership Lake Houston has been a staple in the community for a long time—100 years, to be exact....
Coffee chain employing adults with disabilities opens first location in Houston
Bitty & Beau’s Coffee, a coffee chain that focuses on employing adults with disabilities, has opened its first location in Houston. The business was started in 2016 by Amy and Ben Wright in NC. The Wrights have four children - one of them was born with autism, and two of their children, Bitty & Beau, whom their business is named after, were born with Down syndrome.
coveringkaty.com
Preparations underway for FM 723 expansion
FORT BEND COUNTY, TX (Covering Katy News) - Preparations for widening FM 723 from FM 1093 south to the Brazos River are underway. Areas along the road's side are being cleared before the expansion project gets underway. "Please be vigilant and patient as workers are in the area," said a...
A neighborhood from 1981: Learn about this month's featured neighborhood for the Spring, Klein area
A house located at 13002 Mission Valley Drive. (Courtesy HAR) The Champions neighborhood includes the subdivisions of Champions north, east, south and west, and is zoned to Cy-Fair ISD. Median home value: $412,000*. Homes on the market: 10**. Homes under contract: 3**. Median annual property taxes: $10,261. Median price per...
Montgomery County mobility projects slated to progress in 2023
The projects experienced delays in 2022 that have led to the projects falling into 2023 and beyond. (Courtesy Canva) Texas Department of Transportation projects to widen portions of three east-west thoroughfares in Montgomery County—Hwy. 105, FM 1488 and FM 1097—experienced delays in 2022 that have led to the projects falling into 2023 and beyond, according to Public Information Officer Emily Black.
Life sciences companies lead wave of relocations to The Woodlands in 2023
Cellipont Bioservices, a company which develops and manufactures cell therapies for other companies, began work in November on a 76,000-square-foot manufacturing facility at 9501 Lakeside Blvd. Pictured, from left, are Harrison Johnson, with Great Point Partners; Darren Head, Cellipont Chairman; Deborah Wild, Cellipont CEO; and Scott Nudelman, with investment company Vitrian.(Courtesy Cellipont Bioservices)
Developer breaks ground on single-family rental home community in Missouri City
The development includes 186 single-family build-to-rent homes with front yards, fenced backyards and attached two-car garages. (Rendering courtesy The PR Boutique) The Dinerstein Companies has broken ground on a 186-home build-to-rent community in Missouri City, joining Houston’s growing single-family rental market. The 35.29-acre development is located at 10050 Hwy....
Slick City indoor slide park coming to Katy Mills this fall
Mayor Dusty Thiele and City Administrator Byron Hebert broke news about the new action park at the Jan. 19 State of the City address. (Rendering Courtesy Slick City) At the Jan. 19 State of the City address, Katy officials announced Slick City Action Park will come to Katy Mills fall 2023.
bluebonnetnews.com
Liberty County Judge Knight serving as chair-elect for H-GAC
Liberty County Judge Jay Knight is the new chair-elect for the Houston-Galveston Area Council (H-GAC). Knight, who started his term as chair-elect on Friday, Jan. 20, is the first Liberty County official to serve in this capacity for H-GAC, which serves 13 counties in the greater Houston region. Knight was...
Montgomery County-owned venue will host Kyle Rittenhouse rally against censorship
CONROE, Texas — The “Rally against Censorship” featuring Kyle Rittenhouse has found a new venue in Conroe, days after a local brewery pulled out of the event. The Jan. 26 event will now be held at the Lone Star Convention and Expo Center, a Montgomery County-owned facility.
Houston ISD again faces possible state takeover & Cypress Creek advocates eye new drainage district
Houston ISD faces pressure after a Texas Supreme Court decision revived a 2019 effort by the Texas Education Agency to replace the district's elected board with a state-appointed one. (Shawn Arrajj/Community Impact) The Jan. 20 episode of the Houston Breakdown podcast looks at the latest development in the Texas Education...
New neighborhood alert: Learn more about Katy's featured neighborhood this month
A house located at 24118 Hawthorn Breeze Way. (Courtesy HAR) Elyson Katy is a new neighborhood located in northwest Katy between Hwy. 290 and I-10 near the Grand Parkway Tollway. Elyson has a fitness center, a community pool, a game room, an event lawn, tennis courts, a sports field, parks,...
Abbott hits back at teachers union. "I've devoted more funding to teacher pay raises than any Gov in Texas history"
"Texas lawmakers] are continuing to rob the public schools and send money to private charters and are trying to privatize our schools.They are starving us to death, and then they wonder why we don't meet certain accountability standards." Jackie Anderson, President of the Houston Federation of Teachers.
Social Media Post Comedically Explains Houston Traffic
If you have ever been to Houston, you have made some kind of reference to Houston traffic! Whether it is the neverending construction, the endless traffic jams, or extreme speeders. Houston traffic makes many people nervous. One social media post circulating made a comedic list about how to drive in Houston, which is so relatable. You can see the full post below. The original post was published by Anthony Jay Ray.
Harris County ESD No. 9 approves pay raises for Cy-Fair first responders
The Harris County ESD 9 commissioners met Sept. 22 to finalize the 2023 tax rate. (Courtesy Daniel Arizpe) Commissioners with the Harris County Emergency Services District No. 9—the taxing district that supports operations for the Cy-Fair Fire Department—voted 4-1 on Dec. 22 to modify the budget previously approved in September, solidifying 4% salary increases for personnel.
Humble officials host groundbreaking ceremony for Fire Station No. 2 replacement
City of Humble officials gathered Jan. 20 for a groundbreaking ceremony for Humble Fire Station No. 2. (Wesley Gardner/Community Impact) City of Humble officials held a groundbreaking ceremony Jan. 20 for the roughly $6.13 million replacement of Humble Fire Station No. 2. The 12,000-square-foot facility, which will be located at...
houstonpublicmedia.org
Houston residential buffering code changes considered by city council
The Houston City Council delayed proposed changes on Wednesday to its Residential Buffering Code for newly constructed commercial developments. The proposed changes would provide protection to Houstonians living in residential neighborhoods as it relates to commercial buildings, like high-rises, close to single family homes. For the last two years, the...
coveringkaty.com
'World's first' waterless indoor slide park to open in Katy
CITY OF KATY (Covering Katy News) - Slick City Action Park, an indoor slide and sports court park, is coming to the Katy Mills mall in the fall of 2023. "Slick City is the world's first Indoor slide (with no water) and Sports Court Park designed for all ages," a press release said.
Grand Parkway widenings could take place sooner than expected due to increased traffic
Grand Parkway motorists could see construction on mainlanes within the next few years. (Courtesy Adobe Stock) Transportation planning experts in the Houston region have proposed widening segments of the Grand Parkway sooner than planned to improve mobility and meet growing demands. The project scope includes the widening of the two...
Around 450 lots completed in Magnolia’s Audubon development
Around 450 lots have been built in Magnolia's Audubon development with around 300 lots under construction. (Community Impact file photo) Around 450 lots have been built in Magnolia’s Audubon development with around 300 lots under construction and about 200 lots coming later this year, said Sam Yager III, executive vice president of Sam Yager Inc. and developer of Audubon, in a Jan. 6 phone interview.
