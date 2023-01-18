ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Manatee County, FL

In a letter, Warren asks DeSantis to reinstate him as Hillsborough state attorney

Days after he called his suspension "a political stunt," former Hillsborough State Attorney Andrew Warren has asked Gov. Ron DeSantis to reinstate him. Through his attorney, Warren wrote a letter to DeSantis on Wednesday, five days after U.S. District Judge Robert Hinkle ruled DeSantis violated Warren's First Amendment rights by suspending him in August, but did not have the authority to reinstate him.
A National Science Foundation grant will help USF recruit students to fight cybercrime

This year, the National Science Foundation is providing more than $29 million in new funding to support the development of a cybersecurity workforce. "Cybersecurity is one of the most important issues confronting society in the information age," said NSF Director Sethuraman Panchanathan. "As our reliance on the national cyberspace evolves, so does the complexity of the cyber threats we face. It is imperative that we support the development of a strong cybersecurity workforce to ensure we can all benefit from secure and trustworthy cyberspace."
USF faculty members recognized with Excellence in Innovation Awards

With the development of artificial intelligence technologies that maximize the impacts of academic programs and data visualization virtual reality software solutions, these faculty members are two of USF’s top innovators. Two University of South Florida faculty members whose inventions use AI technologies to maximize the impact of academic programs...
University of South Florida names new provost

University of South Florida President Rhea Law today announced the appointment of Prasant Mohapatra as USF’s new provost and executive vice president of academic affairs. Mohapatra comes to USF from the University of California, Davis, where he has served as vice chancellor for research since 2018. A distinguished professor in the Department of Computer Science, Mohapatra has held multiple leadership positions at UC Davis, including dean and vice provost of graduate studies, associate chancellor, interim vice provost and chief information officer, and chair of the Department of Computer Science.
