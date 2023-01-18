Read full article on original website
No red tide reported along Pinellas beaches, Sarasota Bay for first time in months
Red tide continues to recede from the Gulf of Mexico beaches. State environmental officials are saying that only one report of a "medium" amount of red tide was found in the area, along the south Sunshine Skyway fishing pier. No red tide was found at any beaches in Pinellas County for the first time in several months.
After TBARTA's dissolution, regional transit remains an obstacle for county officials to solve
On this week’s Florida Matters, we’ll explore what went wrong with Tampa Bay Area Regional Transit Authority (TBARTA) — and what happens next. Tampa Bay’s regional transit authority is going away. Members of the authority voted on Friday to dissolve it. The organization was formed 16...
Duke Energy and TECO customers face higher utility bills to defray hurricane and fuel costs
Duke Energy Florida and Tampa Electric Co. are seeking state approval to pass along hundreds of millions of dollars in additional costs to customers because of hurricanes and higher-than expected natural gas prices. Duke and Tampa Electric made filings Monday at the state Public Service Commission that, if approved, would...
HART is considering several changes to bus routes and on-demand service to save money
The Hillsborough Area Regional Transportation Authority - or HART - is proposing a number of changes to bus routes across the county, including the potential expansion of the authority's door-to-door service. In its latest version, the plan would alter the routes of nearly 20 bus lines, including increasing or decreasing...
In a letter, Warren asks DeSantis to reinstate him as Hillsborough state attorney
Days after he called his suspension "a political stunt," former Hillsborough State Attorney Andrew Warren has asked Gov. Ron DeSantis to reinstate him. Through his attorney, Warren wrote a letter to DeSantis on Wednesday, five days after U.S. District Judge Robert Hinkle ruled DeSantis violated Warren's First Amendment rights by suspending him in August, but did not have the authority to reinstate him.
A National Science Foundation grant will help USF recruit students to fight cybercrime
This year, the National Science Foundation is providing more than $29 million in new funding to support the development of a cybersecurity workforce. "Cybersecurity is one of the most important issues confronting society in the information age," said NSF Director Sethuraman Panchanathan. "As our reliance on the national cyberspace evolves, so does the complexity of the cyber threats we face. It is imperative that we support the development of a strong cybersecurity workforce to ensure we can all benefit from secure and trustworthy cyberspace."
USF faculty members recognized with Excellence in Innovation Awards
With the development of artificial intelligence technologies that maximize the impacts of academic programs and data visualization virtual reality software solutions, these faculty members are two of USF’s top innovators. Two University of South Florida faculty members whose inventions use AI technologies to maximize the impact of academic programs...
University of South Florida names new provost
University of South Florida President Rhea Law today announced the appointment of Prasant Mohapatra as USF’s new provost and executive vice president of academic affairs. Mohapatra comes to USF from the University of California, Davis, where he has served as vice chancellor for research since 2018. A distinguished professor in the Department of Computer Science, Mohapatra has held multiple leadership positions at UC Davis, including dean and vice provost of graduate studies, associate chancellor, interim vice provost and chief information officer, and chair of the Department of Computer Science.
