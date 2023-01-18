ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Michigan State

Tv20detroit.com

Suspect in New Baltimore bank robbery arrested in Illinois

(WXYZ) — An 18-year-old suspect wanted in connection with a bank robbery in New Baltimore has been taken into custody in Illinois. FBI Springfield tweeted that the Vermillion County Sheriff's Office arrested Jacob Edwards Friday afternoon. Local officials were searching for Edwards of Macomb Township after a report of...
NEW BALTIMORE, MI
Tv20detroit.com

Man wanted in Plymouth woman's death found dead in Clare, police say

PLYMOUTH, Mich. (WXYZ) — There’s new information in the shooting death of a mother of two from Plymouth. The victim, Andrea Grant, 50, was found Thursday morning outside a gym in a car in Pittsfield Township that was shot through with bullets. Police on Friday said the suspect,...
PLYMOUTH, MI
Tv20detroit.com

Woman faces felony mail theft charges after Troy residents see rise in crime

TROY, Mich. (WXYZ) — A woman has been charged for stealing mail from residents in Troy, police said. Khaira Howard of Detroit was arraigned Thursday on felony charges of receiving and concealing property, possession of stolen financial transaction devices and a license violation. In recent weeks, several residents have...
TROY, MI
Tv20detroit.com

Woman found dead inside vehicle in Pittsfield Township; police seeking suspect

(WXYZ) — Pittsfield Charter Township police say they are investigating after a 50-year-old woman from Plymouth was found dead inside a vehicle in the parking lot outside Thrive Training Facility. Police say they responded to a suspected shooting around 9:10 a.m. before making the discovery. The vehicle, police say,...
PLYMOUTH, MI
Tv20detroit.com

Marine with Michigan ties facing charges in Jan 6. Capitol riot

WXYZ-TV WEB TEAM & ASSOCIATED PRESS — A United States Marine with Michigan ties is now facing charges along with two others in connection to the January 6, 2021, Capitol riots. According to court documents unsealed on January 19, the investigation into Dodge Dale Hellonen began when fellow Marine...
MICHIGAN STATE
Tv20detroit.com

1 dead after shooting at gas station in Redford Township

(WXYZ) — Police are investigating a deadly shooting at a gas station in Redford Township Friday morning. A man was shot at a Marathon gas station near Telegraph and Schoolcraft, police say. We're told the man shot was pronounced dead at the hospital. Police say they are currently questioning...
REDFORD CHARTER TOWNSHIP, MI
Tv20detroit.com

Governor Whitmer files motion to withdraw abortion lawsuit

LANSING, Mich. — Gov. Gretchen Whitmer has filed a motion to dismiss her lawsuit that would have stopped county prosecutors from enforcing a 1931 ban on abortion. Governor Whitmer submitted the lawsuit last year after the U.S. Supreme Court overturned Roe v. Wade. After voters approved Proposal 3 during...
MICHIGAN STATE
Tv20detroit.com

Why Michigan's high auto insurance rates are on the rise again

(WXYZ) — Michigan’s high auto insurance rates are on the rise again as part of a national trend that comes as inflation is also hammering our wallets. In our state, some drivers did find savings after changes to Michigan law, but now it seems costs are climbing again.
MICHIGAN STATE
Tv20detroit.com

Spotlight on the News: A salute to TV-7 Newsmaker of the Year; Rod Alberts

WXYZ DETROIT — On Sunday, January 22, Spotlight on the News will interview Rod Alberts, Executive Director of the Detroit Auto Dealers Association as our WXYZ TV-7 Newsmaker of the Year. In 2022, Alberts stood above the crowd as he used his 30+ career and talented team to reimagine and re-establish the North American International Detroit Auto Show after a multi-year hiatus due largely to the Covid-19 pandemic. He will be my guest on a special Spotlight program which dates back to our first Channel 7 Newsmaker in 1994.
DETROIT, MI
Tv20detroit.com

Should there be more health clinics in public schools?

GROSSE POINTE, Mich. (WXYZ) — School health clinics are not uncommon. According to the School-Community Health Alliance of Michigan, there are at least 196 school-based or school-linked health centers and programs. Tens of thousands of children have used them. Despite their use in many districts, in the Grosse Pointe...
GROSSE POINTE, MI
Tv20detroit.com

Lucido issues statement after coming under fire for Robert E. Lee post

(WXYZ) — Macomb County Prosecutor Peter Lucido issued a statement Friday after coming under fire for a social media post commemorating Robert E. Lee’s birthday on January 19. In the statement, Lucido said his communications director made the post without his prior approval and that he “immediately had...
Tv20detroit.com

Michigan co-offensive coordinator Matt Weiss fired

ANN ARBOR, Mich. (WXYZ) — The University of Michigan has fired co-offensive coordinator and quarterbacks coach Matt Weiss. The move comes two days after he was placed on leave. The firing was announced in a statement from Athletic Director Warde Manuel. After a review of University policies, the athletic...
ANN ARBOR, MI

