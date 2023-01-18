Read full article on original website
Ring video captures Macomb County robbery suspect days before arrest in Illinois
NEW BALTIMORE, Mich. (WXYZ) — After three days of running, a robbery suspect from Macomb Township is in police custody. FBI Springfield tweeted that the Vermillion County Sheriff's Office arrested Jacob Edwards Friday afternoon. Local officials were searching for Edwards of Macomb Township after a report of a possible...
Police respond to spike in auto thefts in Shelby Township
SHELBY TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WXYZ) — As they crack down on a wave of auto thefts, Shelby Township police are issuing an alert to drivers about locking the doors of their vehicles. This comes after more than a dozen cars were stolen in the last month. Many of the incidents...
Suspect in New Baltimore bank robbery arrested in Illinois
(WXYZ) — An 18-year-old suspect wanted in connection with a bank robbery in New Baltimore has been taken into custody in Illinois. FBI Springfield tweeted that the Vermillion County Sheriff's Office arrested Jacob Edwards Friday afternoon. Local officials were searching for Edwards of Macomb Township after a report of...
Man wanted in Plymouth woman's death found dead in Clare, police say
PLYMOUTH, Mich. (WXYZ) — There’s new information in the shooting death of a mother of two from Plymouth. The victim, Andrea Grant, 50, was found Thursday morning outside a gym in a car in Pittsfield Township that was shot through with bullets. Police on Friday said the suspect,...
City of Troy says IRS is ending decades-old incentive plan for firefighters
TROY, Mich. (WXYZ) — With more than 140 volunteers across the city ready to respond at a moments notice, Troy has a unique fire department. It's said to be the largest volunteer combination department in the state and one of the largest in the country. Members past and present...
Woman faces felony mail theft charges after Troy residents see rise in crime
TROY, Mich. (WXYZ) — A woman has been charged for stealing mail from residents in Troy, police said. Khaira Howard of Detroit was arraigned Thursday on felony charges of receiving and concealing property, possession of stolen financial transaction devices and a license violation. In recent weeks, several residents have...
More drivers come forward to report buying bad gas at Macomb County station
ROMEO, Mich. (WXYZ0 — We alerted you and the state over the weekend to a gas station in Romeo selling bad gas. The Department of Agriculture came out and found water in the station’s storage tank and put a stop to sales of that tainted gasoline. The gas...
Man accused of shooting woman in neck given GPS tether after initially being released without one
(WXYZ) — Torrion Hudson, the man accused of shooting a young woman at a Detroit gas station is now walking free with a GPS tether following an emergency bond hearing held on Friday morning. Hudson was able to post bail on January 13 after his bond was reduced from...
Metro Detroit police departments join forces to crack down on alleged crime ring of Ulta thieves
(WXYZ) — A country-wide problem is making its way to Michigan. Thieves have been ransacking Ulta beauty stores across the country stealing thousands of dollars worth of products in minutes. Police across metro Detroit are now joining forces to crack down on the alleged crime ring in Michigan. “In...
Woman found dead inside vehicle in Pittsfield Township; police seeking suspect
(WXYZ) — Pittsfield Charter Township police say they are investigating after a 50-year-old woman from Plymouth was found dead inside a vehicle in the parking lot outside Thrive Training Facility. Police say they responded to a suspected shooting around 9:10 a.m. before making the discovery. The vehicle, police say,...
Marine with Michigan ties facing charges in Jan 6. Capitol riot
WXYZ-TV WEB TEAM & ASSOCIATED PRESS — A United States Marine with Michigan ties is now facing charges along with two others in connection to the January 6, 2021, Capitol riots. According to court documents unsealed on January 19, the investigation into Dodge Dale Hellonen began when fellow Marine...
1 dead after shooting at gas station in Redford Township
(WXYZ) — Police are investigating a deadly shooting at a gas station in Redford Township Friday morning. A man was shot at a Marathon gas station near Telegraph and Schoolcraft, police say. We're told the man shot was pronounced dead at the hospital. Police say they are currently questioning...
Governor Whitmer files motion to withdraw abortion lawsuit
LANSING, Mich. — Gov. Gretchen Whitmer has filed a motion to dismiss her lawsuit that would have stopped county prosecutors from enforcing a 1931 ban on abortion. Governor Whitmer submitted the lawsuit last year after the U.S. Supreme Court overturned Roe v. Wade. After voters approved Proposal 3 during...
Why Michigan's high auto insurance rates are on the rise again
(WXYZ) — Michigan’s high auto insurance rates are on the rise again as part of a national trend that comes as inflation is also hammering our wallets. In our state, some drivers did find savings after changes to Michigan law, but now it seems costs are climbing again.
Spotlight on the News: A salute to TV-7 Newsmaker of the Year; Rod Alberts
WXYZ DETROIT — On Sunday, January 22, Spotlight on the News will interview Rod Alberts, Executive Director of the Detroit Auto Dealers Association as our WXYZ TV-7 Newsmaker of the Year. In 2022, Alberts stood above the crowd as he used his 30+ career and talented team to reimagine and re-establish the North American International Detroit Auto Show after a multi-year hiatus due largely to the Covid-19 pandemic. He will be my guest on a special Spotlight program which dates back to our first Channel 7 Newsmaker in 1994.
City of Detroit expanding free lead paint removal program; informational event to be held Saturday
DETROIT (WXYZ) — The City of Detroit is teaming up with Urban Neighborhood Initiatives and Brilliant Detroit to host an informational event about the expansion of a free lead paint removal program. The event is aimed at helping families protect their kids by explaining how they can get free...
How to save money on vacation as travelers, agents see rental car sticker shock
AUBURN HILLS, Mich. (WXYZ) — Data from the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics is showing a trend when it comes to rental car prices. If you haven’t traveled since before the pandemic and are planning a trip for spring break, expect sticker shock. “We’re going to Belize, we’re...
Should there be more health clinics in public schools?
GROSSE POINTE, Mich. (WXYZ) — School health clinics are not uncommon. According to the School-Community Health Alliance of Michigan, there are at least 196 school-based or school-linked health centers and programs. Tens of thousands of children have used them. Despite their use in many districts, in the Grosse Pointe...
Lucido issues statement after coming under fire for Robert E. Lee post
(WXYZ) — Macomb County Prosecutor Peter Lucido issued a statement Friday after coming under fire for a social media post commemorating Robert E. Lee’s birthday on January 19. In the statement, Lucido said his communications director made the post without his prior approval and that he “immediately had...
Michigan co-offensive coordinator Matt Weiss fired
ANN ARBOR, Mich. (WXYZ) — The University of Michigan has fired co-offensive coordinator and quarterbacks coach Matt Weiss. The move comes two days after he was placed on leave. The firing was announced in a statement from Athletic Director Warde Manuel. After a review of University policies, the athletic...
