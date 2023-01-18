Read full article on original website
WRDW-TV
McDuffie County animal services investigations are complete
Right now, South Carolina has more than two-dozen inmates on death row – and no way to legally carry out their executions. Learn about shooting that happened after fight broke out in Augusta. The Richmond County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a shooting that occurred in the 3200 block of...
WRDW-TV
Citations, DUIs, and drug arrests after road checks in Jefferson County
WRENS, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - On Friday night, officers from 11 different counties are teaming up to keep the roads safer. The point of road checks is to keep everyone safe on the roads. We rode along with Grovetown Chief of Police Jamey Kitchens to get a first-hand look at what officers are looking for.
wfxg.com
Aiken County Coroner’s Office investigating death of 1-year-old child
Aiken S.C. (WJBF) – The Aiken County Coroner’s Office is investigating the death of a 1-year-old child. According to the Aiken County Coroner, on Friday January 20th at 9:35 pm, Aiken County Emergency Medical Service responded to a home in the one hundred block of L and L Lane in Aiken for a call of […]
WRDW-TV
N. Augusta officer accused of inappropriate relationship with student
NORTH AUGUSTA, S.C. (WRDW/WAGT) - A North Augusta High School resource officer has resigned after allegations emerged of an inappropriate relationship with a female student. According to officials, North Augusta Department of Public Safety officer Chris Wilson was suspended Dec. 16, the same day the department learned of the allegations and started the investigation.
wgxa.tv
Four women arrested for attempting to sneak drugs into Washington State Prison
WASHINGTON COUNTY, Ga. (WGXA) -- Washington County Deputies had a message for the public when it comes to being on prison premises. In a release posted on the sheriff's office Facebook page, deputies patrolling the Washington State Prison area on January 17th around 1:00 A.M. spotted a woman in casual clothes walking on the prison's property.
wfxg.com
WRDW-TV
Deputies in 2 local counties looking for 2 missing people
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Richmond and Burke County deputies are searching for missing people as of Thursday. According to authorities, Gary Broughton, 58, is described as 5 feet 8 inches tall and weighing around 180 pounds. Broughton was released from prison in March and has not been seen since, according...
WRDW-TV
One person dead after being hit by a car in Aiken County
AIKEN, S.C.. (WRDW/WAGT) - One person is dead after being hit by a car in Aiken County on Saturday night. According to the South Carolina Highway Patrol, the accident happened just before 9:00 PM on US One near Cherokee Drive in Aiken County. The accident happened when a Toyota car...
wfxg.com
WRDW-TV
Deputies seeking suspect in Augusta aggravated assault
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Richmond County deputies are looking for a man accused of an aggravated assault. Benjamin Odom is a suspect in the aggravated assault Tuesday near Powell Road. He is known to frequent multiple hotels near Jimmie Dyess Parkway in Columbia County as well as hotels on Washington Road in Richmond County.
Davisboro police officer suspended after allegedly being intoxicated during traffic stop
WASHINGTON COUNTY (WJBF)- The Washington County Sheriffs Office is investigating allegations that a Davisboro police officer was drinking on the job. Investigators say a a man who was pulled over Monday afternoon has filed a complaint against two Davisboro police officers. Now, Washington County and Davisboro law enforcement say the man was unlawfully pulled over outside […]
wfxg.com
Man shot in leg following altercation on Wrightsboro Road
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WFXG) - UPDATE: We now have more information about the shooting that happened Thursday night on the 3200 block of Wrightsboro Rd. According to the sheriff's office, deputies responded to the scene shortly after 8:30 p.m. for reports of a gunshot victim. Deputies learned that a fight between several men spilled over into the alley behind a restaurant and shots were fired, hitting one of the men at least once in the left leg. He was taken to a local hospital for treatment of non-life-threatening injuries.
North Augusta man to spend more than a decade in prison for drug trafficking
A North Augusta man will spend 151 months behind bars on drug trafficking charges.
wgac.com
Three Suspects Sought in Family Dollar Larceny
The Columbia County Sheriff’s Office is looking for three men in connection with the theft of more than $2,000 from the Family Dollar Store on South Belair Road. Deputies were called to the store January 12, where the manager reported the three suspects had picked up 6 gift cards it appeared they were purchasing. Investigators say the suspects used a YouTube card to pay for the gift cards in separate transactions. Two of the transactions were declined, while the four that were approved were each worth $500.
WJBF.com
Ohio officer who hit woman in McDonald's dispute placed on leave
Ohio officer who hit woman in McDonald’s dispute …. Aiken’s Union Street Bridge Closed due to weight …. Hello 2023 event at Paine College is raising funds …. Hello 2023 event at Paine College is raising funds for school supplies for kids. Go Green for Justin – Grovetown...
WRDW-TV
Day-care worker charged over ‘aggressive’ interactions with kids
EVANS, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - An Evans day-care worker lost her job and was arrested over her alleged aggressive behavior toward several children, according to the Columbia County Sheriff’s Office. The behavior reportedly happened Nov. 1, but Angela Renee Harris, 50, was only recently arrested, according to deputies. An assistant...
wfxg.com
Columbia County officials investigate gift card purchase scheme
MARTINEZ, Ga. (WFXG) - The Columbia County Sheriff's Office is investigating after three males purchased gift cards totaling $2,000 without paying for them. According to the incident report, three males entered the Family Dollar on South Belair Road on January 12 and picked up six gift cards. Police say the males paid for each of the cards individually and in separate transactions, passing a 'YouTube card' to the next person. The same card was allegedly used to make all of the purchases.
Search underway in Augusta for motel armed robbery suspect
Investigators are searching for a man wanted in reference to an armed robbery that happened at the Super 8 Motel on Washington Road on Tuesday afternoon.
