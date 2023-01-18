The Columbia County Sheriff’s Office is looking for three men in connection with the theft of more than $2,000 from the Family Dollar Store on South Belair Road. Deputies were called to the store January 12, where the manager reported the three suspects had picked up 6 gift cards it appeared they were purchasing. Investigators say the suspects used a YouTube card to pay for the gift cards in separate transactions. Two of the transactions were declined, while the four that were approved were each worth $500.

COLUMBIA COUNTY, GA ・ 2 DAYS AGO