Tv20detroit.com
City of Troy says IRS is ending decades-old incentive plan for firefighters
TROY, Mich. (WXYZ) — With more than 140 volunteers across the city ready to respond at a moments notice, Troy has a unique fire department. It's said to be the largest volunteer combination department in the state and one of the largest in the country. Members past and present...
UpNorthLive.com
Michigan man sentenced for stealing money from bank accounts
LANSING, Mich., (WPBN/WGTU) -- An Oakland County man who pled guilty to a charge of conducting a criminal enterprise was sentenced on Wednesday. Kevin Adolph, 27, who was accused of stealing money from numerous victims after obtaining their bank account numbers, was sentenced to serve two to 20 years in prison, Michigan Attorney General Dana Nessel announced Friday.
GM announces nearly $1 billion investment for new vehicles
General Motors announced on Saturday that its making a near $1 billion investment in Michigan facilities for its next generation of vehicles
Tv20detroit.com
Saving for retirement: Changes you can expect to see this year
SOUTHFIELD, Mich. (WXYZ) — Retirement is something many in the workforce look toward one day, but it can be a daunting task to plan for, especially as things changes year to year. Some changes taking effect this year could mean more money in your pocket. This year, retirees can...
Detroit News
AG: Detroit man sentenced for stealing $20,000 from Comerica Bank accounts
Pontiac — A Detroit man has been sentenced for obtaining people's Comerica account numbers and stealing more than $20,000 from their bank accounts, according to the Michigan Attorney General's Office. Kevin Adolph, 27, worked with a Comerica Bank teller in Novi, Britnie Miah, to get customers' account numbers and...
Tv20detroit.com
How to save money on vacation as travelers, agents see rental car sticker shock
AUBURN HILLS, Mich. (WXYZ) — Data from the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics is showing a trend when it comes to rental car prices. If you haven’t traveled since before the pandemic and are planning a trip for spring break, expect sticker shock. “We’re going to Belize, we’re...
Tv20detroit.com
Wyandotte police veteran accused of stealing sandwich from fellow officer
WYANDOTTE, Mich. (WXYZ) — Nearly 40 officers serve the Wyandotte Police Department, upholding the law to the T. But now, one of their very own is being accused of a deplorable act. "It's usually not something another officer would do," said Officer Cade Barwig with the Wyandotte Police Department.
Troy police catch Detroit woman in the act of stealing mail, find more stolen mail in her car
Khaira Howard of Detroit has been charged with multiple counts of receiving and concealing property, after Troy police caught her in the act of stealing mail, a crime that’s been on the rise in the community.
Detroit News
Finley: Freezing deaths indict system
It wasn't a crack in the system that Monica Cannady and her family fell through. It was a huge, gaping crevice in our ability to protect the mentally ill from themselves. Cannady and two of her children plunged into that gap on the frigid night of Jan. 13, freezing to death as they slept in a Pontiac field. They had only sweatshirts and bed sheets to protect them from temperatures that dipped into the 20s. A third child, a 10-year-old daughter, woke up and ran to a neighboring home to report her mom and brothers were dead.
tourcounsel.com
Twelve Oaks Mall | Shopping mall in Novi, Michigan
Twelve Oaks Mall is another of the best shopping centers in Detroit and the largest. It is northwest of Detroit on Interstate 96. It has been open since 1977 and although it has recently seen the closure of two department stores (Sears and Lord & Taylor) there is no mall with more stores in Michigan than this one. There is much to see in Twelve Oaks Mall such as the famous furniture and decoration stores Crate & Barrel and Pottery Barn as well as big fashion brands including Coach, sports brand Lululemon as well as H&M, Lucky Brand, Abercrombie & Fitch and Club Monaco.
More drivers come forward to report buying bad gas at Macomb County station
We alerted you and the state over the weekend to a gas station in Romeo selling bad gas. The state halted sales after our report.
WNEM
Two mid-Michigan businesses to close at end of month
MID-MICHIGAN (WNEM) - Two local mid-Michigan businesses will be closing at the end of January. The Big Boy restaurant in Bridgeport and the We’reDough bakery in Flint Township will both be shutting down by the end of the month. “It’s the place in the community to go, and that...
thelivingstonpost.com
New free pantry in Howell open for business
There’s a new free pantry in the Howell City Depot Lot near the Howell Summit Gardens, and community members are encouraged to donate anything they can — large or small — to the cabinet. The pantry — which has a number of sponsors — was the brainchild...
thehamtramckreview.com
Anger erupts over a Nazi flag at a Doremus house
There was outrage Friday over the display of a flag in Hamtramck. But this time it wasn’t about a pride flag. Instead, a house in the 3300 block of Doremus St. was the center of heated discussion because a Nazi flag was being flown on the front porch. A...
WILX-TV
General Motors to announce major investment in manufacturing across Michigan
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Lieutenant Governor Garlin Gilchrist will join officials from General Motors to announce a major investment in manufacturing in locations across Michigan on Friday at 11 a.m. in Flint. Lt. Gov. Gilchrist will also attend the Northern Michigan Policy Conference in Traverse City around 12:45 p.m. where...
Tv20detroit.com
Metro Detroit police departments join forces to crack down on alleged crime ring of Ulta thieves
(WXYZ) — A country-wide problem is making its way to Michigan. Thieves have been ransacking Ulta beauty stores across the country stealing thousands of dollars worth of products in minutes. Police across metro Detroit are now joining forces to crack down on the alleged crime ring in Michigan. “In...
Tv20detroit.com
Why Michigan's high auto insurance rates are on the rise again
(WXYZ) — Michigan’s high auto insurance rates are on the rise again as part of a national trend that comes as inflation is also hammering our wallets. In our state, some drivers did find savings after changes to Michigan law, but now it seems costs are climbing again.
wdet.org
Detroit Evening Report: GM investing over $900M in 4 factories, including 2 in Michigan
General Motors announced a $918 million investment across different U.S. sites, including Flint and Bay City. Listen and Subscribe to the Detroit Evening Report. The investment includes upgrades at the facilities, strengthening the EV product portfolio, and fortifying job security at these plants. According to the Detroit Free Press, that means 2,400 union and salary jobs will be retained.
Michigan State Police disband motorcycle unit for operational & safety reasons
It is a historic change for the Michigan State Police. For generations, police have used motorcycles to patrol and respond to crimes. Now the MSP motorcycle unit is being disbanded.
Major supermarket chain opening new Michigan store next week
A major grocery store chain recently announced that they would be opening another new supermarket location in Michigan next week. Read on to learn more. On Thursday, January 26, 2023, the well-known supermarket chain Meijer will be opening its newest Michigan grocery store location in Lake Orion, according to the company's website.
