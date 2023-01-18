ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
UpNorthLive.com

Michigan man sentenced for stealing money from bank accounts

LANSING, Mich., (WPBN/WGTU) -- An Oakland County man who pled guilty to a charge of conducting a criminal enterprise was sentenced on Wednesday. Kevin Adolph, 27, who was accused of stealing money from numerous victims after obtaining their bank account numbers, was sentenced to serve two to 20 years in prison, Michigan Attorney General Dana Nessel announced Friday.
OAKLAND COUNTY, MI
Tv20detroit.com

Saving for retirement: Changes you can expect to see this year

SOUTHFIELD, Mich. (WXYZ) — Retirement is something many in the workforce look toward one day, but it can be a daunting task to plan for, especially as things changes year to year. Some changes taking effect this year could mean more money in your pocket. This year, retirees can...
DETROIT, MI
Detroit News

AG: Detroit man sentenced for stealing $20,000 from Comerica Bank accounts

Pontiac — A Detroit man has been sentenced for obtaining people's Comerica account numbers and stealing more than $20,000 from their bank accounts, according to the Michigan Attorney General's Office. Kevin Adolph, 27, worked with a Comerica Bank teller in Novi, Britnie Miah, to get customers' account numbers and...
DETROIT, MI
Detroit News

Finley: Freezing deaths indict system

It wasn't a crack in the system that Monica Cannady and her family fell through. It was a huge, gaping crevice in our ability to protect the mentally ill from themselves. Cannady and two of her children plunged into that gap on the frigid night of Jan. 13, freezing to death as they slept in a Pontiac field. They had only sweatshirts and bed sheets to protect them from temperatures that dipped into the 20s. A third child, a 10-year-old daughter, woke up and ran to a neighboring home to report her mom and brothers were dead.
PONTIAC, MI
tourcounsel.com

Twelve Oaks Mall | Shopping mall in Novi, Michigan

Twelve Oaks Mall is another of the best shopping centers in Detroit and the largest. It is northwest of Detroit on Interstate 96. It has been open since 1977 and although it has recently seen the closure of two department stores (Sears and Lord & Taylor) there is no mall with more stores in Michigan than this one. There is much to see in Twelve Oaks Mall such as the famous furniture and decoration stores Crate & Barrel and Pottery Barn as well as big fashion brands including Coach, sports brand Lululemon as well as H&M, Lucky Brand, Abercrombie & Fitch and Club Monaco.
NOVI, MI
WNEM

Two mid-Michigan businesses to close at end of month

MID-MICHIGAN (WNEM) - Two local mid-Michigan businesses will be closing at the end of January. The Big Boy restaurant in Bridgeport and the We’reDough bakery in Flint Township will both be shutting down by the end of the month. “It’s the place in the community to go, and that...
BRIDGEPORT, MI
thelivingstonpost.com

New free pantry in Howell open for business

There’s a new free pantry in the Howell City Depot Lot near the Howell Summit Gardens, and community members are encouraged to donate anything they can — large or small — to the cabinet. The pantry — which has a number of sponsors — was the brainchild...
HOWELL, MI
thehamtramckreview.com

Anger erupts over a Nazi flag at a Doremus house

There was outrage Friday over the display of a flag in Hamtramck. But this time it wasn’t about a pride flag. Instead, a house in the 3300 block of Doremus St. was the center of heated discussion because a Nazi flag was being flown on the front porch. A...
HAMTRAMCK, MI
Tv20detroit.com

Why Michigan's high auto insurance rates are on the rise again

(WXYZ) — Michigan’s high auto insurance rates are on the rise again as part of a national trend that comes as inflation is also hammering our wallets. In our state, some drivers did find savings after changes to Michigan law, but now it seems costs are climbing again.
MICHIGAN STATE
wdet.org

Detroit Evening Report: GM investing over $900M in 4 factories, including 2 in Michigan

General Motors announced a $918 million investment across different U.S. sites, including Flint and Bay City. Listen and Subscribe to the Detroit Evening Report. The investment includes upgrades at the facilities, strengthening the EV product portfolio, and fortifying job security at these plants. According to the Detroit Free Press, that means 2,400 union and salary jobs will be retained.
