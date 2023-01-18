Idaho State Police are investigating a two-vehicle collision that occurred at 8:55 A.M. on Saturday, January 21, 2023, on northbound US Highway 91 at milepost 120.6 just north of Shelley in Bonneville County. A 2003 Ford Explorer, driven by a 59-year-old male from Idaho Falls, was traveling southbound on US-91. The driver crossed the center lane and struck a 2009 Honda Accord driven by a 78-year-old female, from Shelley, which was traveling northbound. The Ford continued off the roadway and struck a power pole. The male driver was not wearing a seatbelt and succumbed to his injuries on scene. The female driver was wearing her seatbelt. The southbound lane of travel was blocked for approximately two hours. This crash remains under investigation by Idaho State Police.

BONNEVILLE COUNTY, ID ・ 18 HOURS AGO