(Video) – Star Valley Braves versus the Marsh Valley Eagles
The Braves (6-5) will be looking to snap a three-game losing skid as they host the Marsh Valley Eagles (12-4) on Saturday afternoon. Join Duke Dance (@Duke_Dance) and Dahl Erickson (@DahlErickson) and the SVI crew as they bring you the game here and via traditional radio on Swift 98 in the Star Valley area. Audio of the game can also be found online here.
The richest woman in Jackson, Wyoming
One company has approximately 10,500 stores in 24 countries, and it employs 2.2 million associates worldwide. This company is Walmart, and it made the Walton family the richest family in the world. Today, I will talk about the richest woman in the family who lives in Jackson, Wyoming.
Colder and drier pattern takes hold for now
JACKSON, Wyo. – The pattern is drying out across Western Wyoming this week as a storm passes south of the area and a ridge of high pressure builds over the West Coast. Colder air has also arrived from the north. However, we will see light snow chances return this weekend and early next week.
SNAPPED: Steve Aoki at The Center
JACKSON, Wyo. — Steve Aoki performed last Thursday, Jan. 12 at Center for the Arts in Jackson to a sold-out crowd. Local photographer Karissa Akin was there to capture all the moments. The show was a first in a few ways; Aoki’s first show in Wyoming and for The...
One dead after SUV and car collide on local highway
Idaho State Police are investigating a two-vehicle collision that occurred at 8:55 A.M. on Saturday, January 21, 2023, on northbound US Highway 91 at milepost 120.6 just north of Shelley in Bonneville County. A 2003 Ford Explorer, driven by a 59-year-old male from Idaho Falls, was traveling southbound on US-91. The driver crossed the center lane and struck a 2009 Honda Accord driven by a 78-year-old female, from Shelley, which was traveling northbound. The Ford continued off the roadway and struck a power pole. The male driver was not wearing a seatbelt and succumbed to his injuries on scene. The female driver was wearing her seatbelt. The southbound lane of travel was blocked for approximately two hours. This crash remains under investigation by Idaho State Police.
Jackson sees rise in Idaho women seeking abortions
JACKSON — As Wyoming lawmakers double down on efforts to make abortions illegal, introducing a bill that would prohibit chemical abortions, a Teton County doctor said that would affect not only Wyoming women but Idahoans as well. Of 26 abortion patients from September through November last year, 70% were...
SVI partners with Arrow Digital Marketing to offer advertising for local businesses
SVI is partnering with Arrow Digital Marketing to offer digital advertising to local businesses owners through SVI as another marketing option for Lincoln County companies. Owner of the marketing firm Mark Crump has worked in advertising in radio and media for over 30 years. He has spent time in Wyoming, Utah, New Mexico, North Dakota, and other places learning the trade. He says he wants to bring you more business through different advertising avenues.
Police investigate car vs train collision
Bonneville County sheriff deputies are investigating a car vs train collision near Iona.
Kemmerer City Administrator gives updates on industry growth for south Lincoln County
Kemmerer City Administrator Brian Muir joined SVI to discuss industry growth for south Lincoln County and the workers coming as part of construction work on nuclear energy plant. He says Liaison for South Lincoln County Economic Development Corporation Stephan Allen has been busy reaching out to towns and cities in...
Coroner identifies Thayne man found deceased in semi
The Bonneville County, Idaho Coroner’s Office has released the identity of a Thayne man who was found deceased in his semi-truck on January 11. Bradley Miller, 60, was traveling eastbound on U.S. 26 at milepost 366, roughly 10 miles north of Swan Valley, when he had a medical issue and drove off the right shoulder of the road into a deep snowbank. Idaho State Police said Miller was found deceased when they arrived on scene. An official cause of death has not been released and no further details regarding the incident have been made available.
Council directs staff to move forward with intersection realignment
JACKSON, Wyo. — The Jackson Town Council met last night, Jan. 17 for a workshop and directed town staff to proceed with final design plans for the realignment of Simon Lane at the Scott Lane and Snow King Ave. intersection. “Given the volume of bike/ped traffic that we have...
