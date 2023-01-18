Read full article on original website
Driver dies after Tesla plunges into San Rafael backyard pool
SAN RAFAEL -- The driver of a Tesla died after she crashed through a fence and into a swimming pool at a home in San Rafael Saturday.A woman was heading west on Point San Pedro around 7 a.m. Saturday when her Tesla left the roadway and ran into the pool outside a residence on Bonnie Banks Way, according to CHP officer Darrel Horner.According to Horner, the woman was not wearing a seat belt.San Rafael police and San Rafael fire department were first to arrive at the scene and the driver was pronounced dead, Horner said.It is not yet known if the Tesla was in self-driving mode at the time of the crash. No one in the home was hurt and damage was confined to the pool area.
KTVU FOX 2
Woman dies in San Rafael after crashing Tesla into swimming pool
SAN RAFAEL, Calif. - A woman is dead after veering her Tesla into a swimming pool in San Rafael Saturday morning. The California Highway Patrol said around 7:25 a.m., they received calls about a car in a residential swimming pool on Point San Pedro Road. The unnamed female driver, for reasons currently unknown, allowed her vehicle to veer right and crashed through a fence at 44 Bonnie Banks Way, entering the pool in the backyard, and coming to a stop against the pool's wall.
Hwy-1 sees traffic delays after solo vehicle collision in Pacifica
A solo vehicle collision has caused traffic to slow in Pacifica, according to the Pacifica Police Department.
KTVU FOX 2
Vigil and call for safety measures after San Francisco's 2nd pedestrian killed in 20 days
SAN FRANCISCO - Dozens of people shut down several blocks of Valencia Street in San Francisco's Mission District Friday, stopping traffic around 5 p.m. and calling for city officials to make the streets safer after the second fatal pedestrian death in just three weeks. They marched in memory of a...
KTVU FOX 2
Community holds vigil for pedestrian killed at San Francisco intersection
There was a call to action in San Francisco Friday. Dozens of people shut down several blocks of Valencia Street after a pedestrian was hit and killed at an intersection there. It was the city's second traffic fatality in just 20 days.
Rising groundwater is coming for your basement … and everyone’s parking garages, sewers and transportation systems
As a series of intense storms pummeled the state, most eyes were trained on the overflowing storm drains, flooded roadways and coastal surges. But lurking just beneath the surface, another risk threatens to exacerbate flooding across the Bay Area: groundwater. Unlike the deep aquifers tapped for drinking water or irrigation, this shallow pocket of moisture sits just under the surface and fluctuates with the seasons. But as storms intensify and sea levels rise, groundwater is being pushed upward by salty tides, a new report shows,...
KTVU FOX 2
1 dead after colliding with semi truck in Contra Costa County: CHP
BRENTWOOD, Calif. - A man is dead after colliding into an 18-wheeler Friday morning near Brentwood. Around 9:40 a.m. on SR-4 on Hoffman Lane in Contra Costa County, a semi truck was traveling eastbound when a silver Nissan Sentra, traveling northbound, "entered the intersection directly" in front of the truck, causing a collision. The driver was transported to a hospital where he later died.
KTVU FOX 2
Moving Nightmare: Berkeley family's belongings stuck in pod at damaged warehouse
Jessica Tai and Chris Ward packed up everything they own into a PODS storage container, trusting it would make the trip from Connecticut to their new home in California. Instead, it has been stuck in a damaged warehouse in West Oakland, and they are unsure when or if they will ever get their belongings back.
Eater
A Guide to Chinese Regional Restaurants in the Bay Area
As the birthplace of the oldest Chinatown in the United States, San Francisco and its surrounding areas have many family-owned restaurants featuring dishes that represent the diversity of China’s regional cuisine. Without leaving the Bay Area, diners can slurp up unctuous hand-cut noodles and soup dumplings or try Sichuan peppercorn-filled dishes that will leave the mouth tingling and numb.
An S.F. transit tragedy: the Central Subway saves no time
If you’re not on Google, do you really exist? This is the question facing the Central Subway, San Francisco’s newest transit line. In my experience, it’s almost impossible to get Google Maps to show the line as a means to travel from point A to point B. Which begs another question: Could the unsparing judgment of algorithms be the undoing of decades of politicking and planning that led to the subway’s creation? ...
Here are the renovations in store for San Francisco's Ferry Building
The project is scheduled to begin at the end of this year, bringing a new look to the iconic landmark.
sfstandard.com
Who Drinks and Smokes the Most in the Bay Area? These Maps Show the Hotspots
With the December holidays in the rearview mirror and many embracing their resolutions for a Dry January, The Standard took a clear-eyed look into a new analysis of the region’s drinking and smoking habits. Most Bay Area counties binge-drink more often than the national average, according to a December...
Car break-ins caught on camera in SF's Ghirardelli Square
SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) — Another rash of car break-ins in San Francisco — this time at Ghirardelli Square Friday afternoon. KRON4 spoke to a man who saw it all happen. That witness filmed the suspects breaking into cars – all this happening over lunch. “He broke it, broke it, going in, going in. He got […]
addictedtovacation.com
6 Unique Day Trip Destinations Around San Francisco (With Pics!)
There are several incredible destinations within easy reach from the City of Golden Gate. Here are the best day trips from San Francisco. What are some day trips to take around San Francisco?. Some of the best day trips from San Francisco include Santa Cruz, Sausalito, Half Moon Bay, Muir...
KTVU FOX 2
San Francisco Chinatown prepares for hope and prosperity in the 'Year of the Rabbit'
Red envelopes and the significance of tangerines explained in this Lunar New Year report from San Francisco Chinatown. This year is the 'year of the rabbit,' a year of hope.
NBC Bay Area
Residents React Following Police Raid at East San Jose Home
A major police raid in east San Jose has residents feeling relieved, after they say the situation was getting out of hand with suspect activity going on all hours of the night. SWAT agents were seen confiscating computers and detaining several people. The incident took place on Harbor Avenue. San...
Lunar New Year events in San Francisco
SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) — Chinese New Year and Lunar New Year are arriving soon. Here are some events in San Francisco where you can ring in the Year of the Rabbit: January 21 Thrive City Lunar New Year Celebration Thrive City at the Chase Center is hosting a Lunar New Year Celebration. The event includes […]
sfstandard.com
Historic San Francisco Movie Theater Sign Torn Down
An iconic symbol of San Francisco’s past was torn down Friday, as a construction crew removed an eponymous sign from the historic Alexandria Theater in the Richmond District. The theater on Geary Boulevard has sat empty since its closure in 2004, and the property has changed hands several times...
Streetsblog Capitol Hill
Commentary: The Bay Area has a Driver Problem
Note: GJEL Accident Attorneys regularly sponsors coverage on Streetsblog San Francisco and Streetsblog California. Unless noted in the story, GJEL Accident Attorneys is not consulted for the content or editorial direction of the sponsored content. The picture above was taken Tuesday, two blocks from my home in Jack London Square....
Landslide shifts Orinda home off base, several feet down hillside after storms
A county building official deemed it unsafe to stay after the home slid off its base and moved several feet down the hill. See the damage here:
