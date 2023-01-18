ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
San Francisco, CA

CBS San Francisco

Driver dies after Tesla plunges into San Rafael backyard pool

SAN RAFAEL -- The driver of a Tesla died after she crashed through a fence and into a swimming pool at a home in San Rafael Saturday.A woman was heading west on Point San Pedro around 7 a.m. Saturday when her Tesla left the roadway and ran into the pool outside a residence on Bonnie Banks Way, according to CHP officer Darrel Horner.According to Horner, the woman was not wearing a seat belt.San Rafael police and San Rafael fire department were first to arrive at the scene and the driver was pronounced dead, Horner said.It is not yet known if the Tesla was in self-driving mode at the time of the crash. No one in the home was hurt and damage was confined to the pool area.
SAN RAFAEL, CA
KTVU FOX 2

Woman dies in San Rafael after crashing Tesla into swimming pool

SAN RAFAEL, Calif. - A woman is dead after veering her Tesla into a swimming pool in San Rafael Saturday morning. The California Highway Patrol said around 7:25 a.m., they received calls about a car in a residential swimming pool on Point San Pedro Road. The unnamed female driver, for reasons currently unknown, allowed her vehicle to veer right and crashed through a fence at 44 Bonnie Banks Way, entering the pool in the backyard, and coming to a stop against the pool's wall.
SAN RAFAEL, CA
San Francisco Examiner

Rising groundwater is coming for your basement … and everyone’s parking garages, sewers and transportation systems

As a series of intense storms pummeled the state, most eyes were trained on the overflowing storm drains, flooded roadways and coastal surges. But lurking just beneath the surface, another risk threatens to exacerbate flooding across the Bay Area: groundwater. Unlike the deep aquifers tapped for drinking water or irrigation, this shallow pocket of moisture sits just under the surface and fluctuates with the seasons. But as storms intensify and sea levels rise, groundwater is being pushed upward by salty tides, a new report shows,...
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
KTVU FOX 2

1 dead after colliding with semi truck in Contra Costa County: CHP

BRENTWOOD, Calif. - A man is dead after colliding into an 18-wheeler Friday morning near Brentwood. Around 9:40 a.m. on SR-4 on Hoffman Lane in Contra Costa County, a semi truck was traveling eastbound when a silver Nissan Sentra, traveling northbound, "entered the intersection directly" in front of the truck, causing a collision. The driver was transported to a hospital where he later died.
CONTRA COSTA COUNTY, CA
Eater

A Guide to Chinese Regional Restaurants in the Bay Area

As the birthplace of the oldest Chinatown in the United States, San Francisco and its surrounding areas have many family-owned restaurants featuring dishes that represent the diversity of China’s regional cuisine. Without leaving the Bay Area, diners can slurp up unctuous hand-cut noodles and soup dumplings or try Sichuan peppercorn-filled dishes that will leave the mouth tingling and numb.
BERKELEY, CA
San Francisco Examiner

An S.F. transit tragedy: the Central Subway saves no time

If you’re not on Google, do you really exist? This is the question facing the Central Subway, San Francisco’s newest transit line. In my experience, it’s almost impossible to get Google Maps to show the line as a means to travel from point A to point B. Which begs another question: Could the unsparing judgment of algorithms be the undoing of decades of politicking and planning that led to the subway’s creation? ...
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
KRON4 News

Car break-ins caught on camera in SF's Ghirardelli Square

SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) — Another rash of car break-ins in San Francisco — this time at Ghirardelli Square Friday afternoon. KRON4 spoke to a man who saw it all happen. That witness filmed the suspects breaking into cars – all this happening over lunch. “He broke it, broke it, going in, going in. He got […]
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
addictedtovacation.com

6 Unique Day Trip Destinations Around San Francisco (With Pics!)

There are several incredible destinations within easy reach from the City of Golden Gate. Here are the best day trips from San Francisco. What are some day trips to take around San Francisco?. Some of the best day trips from San Francisco include Santa Cruz, Sausalito, Half Moon Bay, Muir...
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
NBC Bay Area

Residents React Following Police Raid at East San Jose Home

A major police raid in east San Jose has residents feeling relieved, after they say the situation was getting out of hand with suspect activity going on all hours of the night. SWAT agents were seen confiscating computers and detaining several people. The incident took place on Harbor Avenue. San...
SAN JOSE, CA
KRON4 News

Lunar New Year events in San Francisco

SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) — Chinese New Year and Lunar New Year are arriving soon. Here are some events in San Francisco where you can ring in the Year of the Rabbit: January 21 Thrive City Lunar New Year Celebration Thrive City at the Chase Center is hosting a Lunar New Year Celebration. The event includes […]
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
sfstandard.com

Historic San Francisco Movie Theater Sign Torn Down

An iconic symbol of San Francisco’s past was torn down Friday, as a construction crew removed an eponymous sign from the historic Alexandria Theater in the Richmond District. The theater on Geary Boulevard has sat empty since its closure in 2004, and the property has changed hands several times...
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
Streetsblog Capitol Hill

Commentary: The Bay Area has a Driver Problem

Note: GJEL Accident Attorneys regularly sponsors coverage on Streetsblog San Francisco and Streetsblog California. Unless noted in the story, GJEL Accident Attorneys is not consulted for the content or editorial direction of the sponsored content. The picture above was taken Tuesday, two blocks from my home in Jack London Square....
OAKLAND, CA

