STRUTHERS, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – A prayer service will be held Tuesday, January 24, at 10:30 a.m. at the Clemente Funeral Home and a mass of Christian burial at 11:00 a.m. at the Christ Our Savior/ St. Nicholas Church both in Struthers for Robert E. Janesh, 88, who passed away Wednesday afternoon, January 18, 2023 at the Liberty Health Care Center.

STRUTHERS, OH ・ 1 DAY AGO