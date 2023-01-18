Read full article on original website
Willie J. Beacham, Youngstown, Ohio
YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Willie J. Beacham 74, of Youngstown, departed this life on Tuesday, January 17, 2023 in Mercy Health St. Elizabeth Health Center. Willie was born May 1, 1948 in Clayton, Alabama and was the son of Henry Underwood and Willie Mae Beacham. He attended South High...
Mary Norma Dailey, Youngstown, Ohio
YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Mary Norma Dailey, 96, passed away peacefully Wednesday afternoon, January 18, 2023, with her loving family by her side. Mary was born May 9, 1926, in Youngstown, a daughter of Lawrence and Mary Flynn Fleming. She was a 1944 graduate of East High School and...
Florence “Flo” M. Garchar, Struthers, Ohio
STRUTHERS, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Florence “Flo” M. Garchar, 95, passed away Friday, January 20, 2023, at her home. Flo was born on August 2, 1927, in Youngstown, a daughter of the late Michael and Mary (Smrek) Bunofsky. Flo was a woman of strong faith and was a...
John Santillo, Poland, Ohio
POLAND, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – John Santillo, 91, passed away peacefully in his sleep on Wednesday morning, January 18, 2023. Mr. Santillo was born April 9, 1931 in Youngstown, Ohio, a son of Cosmo and Louise DeRose Santillo. Raised in Youngstown, John was a graduate of East High School, Class...
Dorothy Alice Herring, North Lima, Ohio
NORTH LIMA, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Dorothy Alice Herring, 87, of North Lima, passed away on Friday, January 20, 2023, at the Hospice House. Born April 15, 1935 in Gideon, Missouri, Dorothy was the daughter of Orn and Myrtle (Street) Teal. Dorothy married Jack Herring, Sr. December 28, 1954 and...
William “Bill” H. Staaf, Jr., Boardman, Ohio
BOARDMAN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – William H. Staaf, Jr., 96, of Boardman, passed away peacefully Monday, January 16, 2023, with his loving family by his side. Born in Youngstown on January 8, 1927, “Bill” was the son of William H. and Mary Betty (Hahn) Staaf and was a lifelong area resident.
James C. Wilkinson, Canfield, Ohio
CANFIELD, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – James C. Wilkinson, 82, passed away January 19, 2023 at Hospice House with his family by his side. James was born February 7, 1940, in Salem, a son of the late Robert and Bernice Scott Wilkinson. James graduated from Toronto High School and Wheeling Barber...
Kathleen “Kathy” Ann (Brayton) Kurlander, Youngstown, Ohio
YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Kathleen Ann Kurlander, 76, of Dallas, Texas, passed away on Friday, January 20, 2023. She was born May 4, 1946 in Youngstown, Ohio, the daughter of John and Margaret Brayton. She spent her adult life in Warren, Ohio, Delray Beach, Florida and the last several...
Rose H. Limber, Warren, Ohio
WARREN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Rose Limber, 91, passed away Friday morning, January 20, 2023 at Community Skilled Health Care Center in Warren. Rose was born on October 30, 1931 in Elyria, Ohio, a daughter of the late John and Rose Oroszy. She worked as a nurse’s aid for 18...
Phantoms explode in first period to top Madison in milestone game
Phantoms explode in first period to top Madison in milestone game

Saturday's game was the franchise's 800th in their history and 400th home game.
Joan Phyllis Bates, Salem, Ohio
SALEM, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Joan Phyllis Bates, 87, died Thursday, January 19, 2023, at Brookdale Salem, where she had been a resident. She was born May 3, 1935 in Kingston, New Hampshire, the daughter of John and Alice Simes. She married her high school sweetheart, William (Bill) Bates and...
Valley products win titles at 30th Hephner Memorial Tournament
Valley products win titles at 30th Hephner Memorial Tournament

In the 150 lbs weight class, we saw a local on local matchup with Fitch's Authur Croom and Tyson Seesholtz from South Range.
Corrine B. Henry, Youngstown, Ohio
YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Corinne B. Henry, 85, passed away Wednesday evening, January 18, 2023. Corinne was born February 23, 1937, the daughter of Naldo Davey and Florence Marsh. Corinne started her work career as a flight attendant for Eastern Airlines. She worked for Eastern Airlines for ten years,...
Margaret Mae Flasck, Youngstown, Ohio
YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Margaret Mae Flasck, age 67, passed away peacefully on Wednesday, January 18, 2023. She was born on January 10, 1956 to Alvin and Geraldine (Kersten) Zecher in Youngstown, Ohio. Margaret was known for her big heart, she loved her family and they felt the same...
William Howard Axelson, Canfield, Ohio
CANFIELD, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Funeral services will be held at 11:00 a.m. Tuesday at First Covenant Church for William Howard Axelson, II, 92, of Canfield who passed away Friday, January 19, 2023, at Hospice House with his loved ones by his side. Bill was born February 21, 1930, in...
Linda M. Branch, Youngstown, Ohio
YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Linda Marie Branch. 69, transitioned from her earthly labor Monday, January 16, 2023, at her home. Linda was born May 25, 1953, in Youngstown, a daughter of Thomas and Gloria Pack Mason. She was a high school graduate and went on to be employed as a caregiver by InVision Home Health Care.
Robert E. Janesh, Struthers, Ohio
STRUTHERS, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – A prayer service will be held Tuesday, January 24, at 10:30 a.m. at the Clemente Funeral Home and a mass of Christian burial at 11:00 a.m. at the Christ Our Savior/ St. Nicholas Church both in Struthers for Robert E. Janesh, 88, who passed away Wednesday afternoon, January 18, 2023 at the Liberty Health Care Center.
William C. Bailey, Columbiana, Ohio
COLUMBIANA, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – William “Bill” C. Bailey, age 67, of Columbiana, died on Wednesday, January 18, 2023, at Mercy Health St. Elizabeth Boardman Hospital. He was born on June 7, 1955, in Columbiana, son of the late Clyde and Arlene Harrold Bailey. Bill was a graduate...
Cynthia M. Wells, New Middletown, Ohio
NEW MIDDLETOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Cynthia M. Wells, 75, died January 18, 2023. Cindy was born February 22, 1947 in Youngstown, a daughter of the late LeRoy and Ethel Boyer Wells. A 1965 graduate of Poland Seminary High School. Cindy worked the majority of her career as a teller...
Struthers coach celebrate thrilling signature win
Struthers coach celebrate thrilling signature win

Following a thrilling 56-54 win over Girard, Struthers head coach Michael Wernicki spoke with Chad Krispinsky.
