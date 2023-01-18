ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
UPD need to get in touch with all there confidential informants there are hundreds upon hundreds in upstate NY C.I. are people who do crimes and get away with it cause they work for the police

Lillian Cooper Apt Utica New York Can't Stay out of Headlines After Another Resident Arrested with Assault Weapon.

On Jan 19th a resident of Lillian Cooper apartments was taken into custody after he was apprehended with a shotgun. Mr. Julius Brown who is currently in Oneida County Sheriff's department is a felon and is not legally allowed to carry any sort of firearm. On Aug. 22nd of 2022, Mr. Brown made headlines for the stabbing of 2 residents at Lillian Cooper Apartments. During the altercation, Brown happen to have cut two of his neighbors at the time. Neighbors say the building is becoming too violent. This is the 4th incident this year that involves the residential building located in the downtown area.
UTICA, NY
NEWS10 ABC

NYSP: Dog shot after attacking owner and Trooper

CAPITAL REGION, N.Y. (News10)-First responders are reminding residents who call 911 to keep their pets safely contained after a dog was shot by a trooper responding to a call at a Montgomery County home. New York State Police say the incident occurred January 18th around 11:30a.m. when a trooper was called to a home in […]
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, NY
Lite 98.7

Utica Cops Offer Safety Tips Amid Spate of Delivery Driver Robberies

Officials with the Utica Police Department are offering a list of several safety tips for area food delivery drivers as they continue to investigate multiple robberies. Cops say the incidents have happened at multiple locations across the city, and involve much more than someone simply grabbing the food and running off without proper payment. Instead, Utica Police say in many cases the driver is held-up at gunpoint with the perps robbing them of food, personal property and money.
UTICA, NY
WNYT

Man arrested for inappropriate contact with minors

A man in Fulton County is accused this morning of inappropriate contact with minors. The Fulton County Sheriff tells us 27-year-old Devin James Martell is charged with forcible touching. The sheriff says he had inappropriate contact with two boys under the age of eighteen, in the towns of Johnstown and...
FULTON COUNTY, NY
localsyr.com

Late night shooting on South Ave with injuries

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — Around 10:12 p.m. on Friday, January 20, Syracuse Police Department went to 303 South Avenue for a reported shooting with injuries. Briefly after, a walk-in shooting was called in by Crouse Hospital staff. Responding officers located a victim in the Crouse emergency room, according to SPD.
SYRACUSE, NY
Syracuse.com

Police called on Baldwinsville dad involved in apparent murder-suicide twice before: Why no arrests?

Baldwinsville, N.Y. — A father who appears to have killed his 14-year-old daughter and then himself had two previous run-ins with the law but was not arrested either time. Christopher Wood, 51, was found dead Friday morning in a bedroom of his home at 6 Triangle Place in Baldwinsville with an apparent self-inflicted gunshot wound, law enforcement officials said at a news conference.
BALDWINSVILLE, NY
localsyr.com

Father abandoned five-month-old on South Salina Street

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — On January 18, around 10:18 a.m., Syracuse Police officers were sent to the Salvation Army Family Shelter on 749 South Warren Street over a suicidal missing person. Upon arrival, officers spoke with the staff who told them that a 21-year-old woman left with her five-month-old...
SYRACUSE, NY
wxhc.com

Two Syracuse Men Strike Victim in Head Causing Serious Injury in Virgil

Two Syracuse men have been arrested by the Cortland County Sheriff’s Office after a physical altercation that occurred in the Town of Virgil. Through an investigation conducted by officer’s, they were able to determine that 28 year old Carmen J. Sarno and 56 year old Carmen A. Sarno, both of Syracuse, both engaged in a physical altercation with a victim, who was not known to them.
SYRACUSE, NY
cnycentral.com

Syracuse Police union President: Brexialee Torres-Ortiz was a "complete, innocent victim"

Syracuse, N.Y. — When Syracuse Police officers responded to the Oakwood Avenue scene Monday night, "they provided the best lifesaving actions that they could at the time, and unfortunately we just had a terrible result," said Police Benevolent Association President Joseph Moran. He tells us, "when you throw in the component of a child, a complete innocent victim of this shooting, it makes it that much more challenging and difficult for our members."
SYRACUSE, NY
WKTV

Homeless man charged with disorderly conduct in Rome

A homeless man was charged with disorderly conduct after authorities say he blocked traffic and punched a sheriff's vehicle window on Jan. 18, 2023. A Rome man is facing charges after authorities say he obstructed traffic, punched a sheriff’s vehicle and then tried to resist arrest.
ROME, NY

