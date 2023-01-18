Read full article on original website
Karen Murray
3d ago
UPD need to get in touch with all there confidential informants there are hundreds upon hundreds in upstate NY C.I. are people who do crimes and get away with it cause they work for the police
WKTV
Utica police investigating after multiple food delivery drivers robbed at gunpoint
UTICA, N.Y. – Utica police are investigating a string of robberies over the past several months involving food delivery drivers. Police say there have been multiple instances where delivery drivers were called to a location to seemingly drop off food, but were instead robbed at gunpoint. According to police,...
Person reported shot outside convenience store on Syracuse’s Southwest Side, 911 callers say
Syracuse, N.Y. — A person was reported shot Friday night outside a Southwest Side convenience store, 911 callers said. Two callers reported seeing a person wounded around 10:12 p.m. near a convenience store on the corner of Tallman Street and South Avenue, according to Onondaga County 911 Center dispatches.
Man shot in the leg outside Syracuse convenience store, police say
Syracuse, N.Y. — A man was shot in the leg outside a convenience store on Syracuse’s Southwest Side Friday night, police said. Around 10:12 p.m., police responded to a report of a shooting outside a convenience store at 303 South Ave., according to a news release from Syracuse police.
Lillian Cooper Apt Utica New York Can't Stay out of Headlines After Another Resident Arrested with Assault Weapon.
On Jan 19th a resident of Lillian Cooper apartments was taken into custody after he was apprehended with a shotgun. Mr. Julius Brown who is currently in Oneida County Sheriff's department is a felon and is not legally allowed to carry any sort of firearm. On Aug. 22nd of 2022, Mr. Brown made headlines for the stabbing of 2 residents at Lillian Cooper Apartments. During the altercation, Brown happen to have cut two of his neighbors at the time. Neighbors say the building is becoming too violent. This is the 4th incident this year that involves the residential building located in the downtown area.
NYSP: Dog shot after attacking owner and Trooper
CAPITAL REGION, N.Y. (News10)-First responders are reminding residents who call 911 to keep their pets safely contained after a dog was shot by a trooper responding to a call at a Montgomery County home. New York State Police say the incident occurred January 18th around 11:30a.m. when a trooper was called to a home in […]
Utica Cops Offer Safety Tips Amid Spate of Delivery Driver Robberies
Officials with the Utica Police Department are offering a list of several safety tips for area food delivery drivers as they continue to investigate multiple robberies. Cops say the incidents have happened at multiple locations across the city, and involve much more than someone simply grabbing the food and running off without proper payment. Instead, Utica Police say in many cases the driver is held-up at gunpoint with the perps robbing them of food, personal property and money.
Man arrested for allegedly touching two juveniles inappropriately
The suspect allegedly had inappropriate contact with juvenile males in Broadalbin and Johnstown.
WNYT
Man arrested for inappropriate contact with minors
A man in Fulton County is accused this morning of inappropriate contact with minors. The Fulton County Sheriff tells us 27-year-old Devin James Martell is charged with forcible touching. The sheriff says he had inappropriate contact with two boys under the age of eighteen, in the towns of Johnstown and...
localsyr.com
Late night shooting on South Ave with injuries
SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — Around 10:12 p.m. on Friday, January 20, Syracuse Police Department went to 303 South Avenue for a reported shooting with injuries. Briefly after, a walk-in shooting was called in by Crouse Hospital staff. Responding officers located a victim in the Crouse emergency room, according to SPD.
WKTV
Homeless man suspected of trying to enter local school building in custody on other warrants
NEW YORK MILLS, N.Y. – The homeless man accused of trying to enter the New York Mills school building earlier this week has been taken into custody, according to Police Chief Robert Frankland. John Becker allegedly tried to get inside the school three separate times on Tuesday, forcing officials...
Madison County Sheriff’s Office arrests four people and closes drug house
CANASTOTA, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — Four people were arrested and charged after 7.9 ounces of crystal methamphetamine was found during a search warrant by investigators from the Madison County Sheriff’s Office Narcotics Unit on Friday, January 20. The search warrant took place at an upstairs apartment on East North Canal St. in the Village of Canastota […]
Police called on Baldwinsville dad involved in apparent murder-suicide twice before: Why no arrests?
Baldwinsville, N.Y. — A father who appears to have killed his 14-year-old daughter and then himself had two previous run-ins with the law but was not arrested either time. Christopher Wood, 51, was found dead Friday morning in a bedroom of his home at 6 Triangle Place in Baldwinsville with an apparent self-inflicted gunshot wound, law enforcement officials said at a news conference.
WKTV
Sheriff: Man charged after accidentally putting cocaine in security bin at Oneida County Office Building
UTICA, N.Y. – Oneida County Sheriff Robert Maciol says a Utica man was arrested on Thursday after he accidentally put cocaine into a bin at the Oneida County Office Building security checkpoint. According to Maciol, 50-year-old Nickie Woods put his property in a bin at the checkpoint, which included...
cnyhomepage.com
Update: 17 Y/O Suspect in Custody for Two Burglary/Sexual Assaults in East Utica
UTICA, N.Y. (WUTR/WFXV/WPNY) – We previously told you about the two incidents that occurred on the evening of January 14th on South Street and Hilton Ave. in Utica. And on January 17th, the 17-year-old suspect was arraigned in family court and charged with a multitude of crimes. The suspect...
localsyr.com
Father abandoned five-month-old on South Salina Street
SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — On January 18, around 10:18 a.m., Syracuse Police officers were sent to the Salvation Army Family Shelter on 749 South Warren Street over a suicidal missing person. Upon arrival, officers spoke with the staff who told them that a 21-year-old woman left with her five-month-old...
wxhc.com
Two Syracuse Men Strike Victim in Head Causing Serious Injury in Virgil
Two Syracuse men have been arrested by the Cortland County Sheriff’s Office after a physical altercation that occurred in the Town of Virgil. Through an investigation conducted by officer’s, they were able to determine that 28 year old Carmen J. Sarno and 56 year old Carmen A. Sarno, both of Syracuse, both engaged in a physical altercation with a victim, who was not known to them.
WKTV
Police continue search for suspect who left New York Mills schools on lockout after trying to enter building
NEW YORK MILLS, N.Y. – New York Mills police are still searching for a homeless man they say tried to get into the school building Tuesday, leading to a lockout. The suspect has been identified as John Becker, who police say has warrants out for his arrest for unrelated incidents.
localsyr.com
Onon. Co. Sheriff and B’Ville Police Chief over death in Baldwinsville
(WSYR-TV) — You can watch live, at 12 p.m., Onondaga County Sheriff Toby Shelley and Baldwinsville Police Chief Michael Lefancheck hold a press conference at the Baldwinsville Police Department. The press conference is regarding a death investigation in the Village of Baldwinsville today, January 20.
cnycentral.com
Syracuse Police union President: Brexialee Torres-Ortiz was a "complete, innocent victim"
Syracuse, N.Y. — When Syracuse Police officers responded to the Oakwood Avenue scene Monday night, "they provided the best lifesaving actions that they could at the time, and unfortunately we just had a terrible result," said Police Benevolent Association President Joseph Moran. He tells us, "when you throw in the component of a child, a complete innocent victim of this shooting, it makes it that much more challenging and difficult for our members."
WKTV
Homeless man charged with disorderly conduct in Rome
A homeless man was charged with disorderly conduct after authorities say he blocked traffic and punched a sheriff's vehicle window on Jan. 18, 2023. A Rome man is facing charges after authorities say he obstructed traffic, punched a sheriff’s vehicle and then tried to resist arrest.
