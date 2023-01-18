On Jan 19th a resident of Lillian Cooper apartments was taken into custody after he was apprehended with a shotgun. Mr. Julius Brown who is currently in Oneida County Sheriff's department is a felon and is not legally allowed to carry any sort of firearm. On Aug. 22nd of 2022, Mr. Brown made headlines for the stabbing of 2 residents at Lillian Cooper Apartments. During the altercation, Brown happen to have cut two of his neighbors at the time. Neighbors say the building is becoming too violent. This is the 4th incident this year that involves the residential building located in the downtown area.

