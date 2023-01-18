Read full article on original website
10 Killed in Mass Shooting in Monterey Park; Multiple Victims Rushed to Hospitals
Monterey Park, Los Angeles County, CA: Ten people were killed and at least 10 wounded in a mass shooting at a business on the 100 block of… Read more "10 Killed in Mass Shooting in Monterey Park; Multiple Victims Rushed to Hospitals"
Off-duty Deputy’s Death by Suicide at Santa Clarita Bar Under Investigation
Los Angeles County Sheriff’s officials are continuing their investigation into the apparent suicide of an off-duty deputy who fatally shot himself at a bar in Santa Clarita. The deputy, Jonathan Buchan. 33, shot himself at 1:30 a.m. Friday at Mabel’s Roadhouse in the 26300 block of Bouquet Canyon Road.
Son seeks $50M from Los Angeles for father’s death from police gun zaps
Lawyers for the 5-year-old son of a man who died after repeatedly being shocked by Los Angeles police with a stun gun following a traffic collision filed a $50 million claim Friday for damages against the city. The legal claim is required before Keenan Anderson’s son and estate can sue LA police for wrongful death […]
LAPD officer opens fire after suspect points apparent handgun in Arleta, authorities say; 3 detained
Three people have been detained in a shooting involving police officers Saturday in Arleta, authorities said.
Woman Who Twice Contracted Coronavirus Drops Discrimination Suit
A Black woman has dropped her lawsuit against a construction company, in which she alleged she was forced to resign in 2020 in retaliation for taking an extended medical leave and for complaining about discrimination and sexual harassment on the job. Plaintiff Shalondous Heard also says she took time off...
LAPD Chief Moore Bans Public Displays of `Thin Blue Line’ Flag
A ban issued by Los Angeles Police Chief Michel Moore is in effect Saturday, which forbids department personnel from publicly displaying the “thin blue line” flag. Moore ordered the “thin blue line” flag and its replicas in patch and sticker form to be removed from police station lobbies, as well as police uniforms and department vehicles, said LAPD Lt. Letesia Ruiz.
Man Killed on State Highway in Pomona Identified
A 36-year-old man who was killed when the vehicle he was driving hit the center divider before crashing on State Route 71 in Pomona was identified Saturday. John Potter II was identified by the Los Angeles County Coroner’s office as the victim of the crash. He was pronounced dead at the scene.
Gay, HIV-Positive Latino Banker Ordered to Arbitrate Discrimination Case
A judge has ordered binding arbitration of an HIV-positive Latino man’s lawsuit claims against East West Bank and two branch management members, in which he alleges he was wrongfully fired from his teller job for complaining about discrimination due to his ethnicity and sexual orientation. In an action Friday,...
LAPD Union Accuses Three Men of `Escalating’ Incidents in Killings
The Los Angeles Police Protective League defended the actions of officers involved in three fatal incidents since the new year in a letter to the City Council Thursday, instead accusing the three men who were killed of escalating the situations. Keenan Anderson, Takar Smith and Oscar Leon Sanchez have died...
Teen Involved in 2021 Hit-and-Run of Mother and Child, Shot to Death in Palmdale
Palmdale, Los Angeles, CA: A male found fatally shot at a Palmdale intersection on Wednesday has been identified as the driver of the vehicle that struck a… Read more "Teen Involved in 2021 Hit-and-Run of Mother and Child, Shot to Death in Palmdale"
California Driver Charged With Hit-And-Run Leaving The Nursing Student Cold-Blooded During LA Street Takeover
An alleged hit-and-run Califonia driver was charged with murder in the death of a woman during an illegal street takeover in Los Angeles on Christmas Day, according to prosecutors. Hit-And-Run In Los Angeles. The Los Angeles Police Department said that 24-year-old nursing student Elyzza Guajaca was killed when the driver...
3 sought in commercial break-in, robbery in Calabasas
The Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department is looking for three suspected robbers after a break-in at a Calabasas restaurant on Monday. The robbery began as a commercial burglary at Pedalers Fork at 23504 Calabasas Road at about 5:30 a.m., though the burglars were interrupted by an employee showing up to work, LASD said in a […]
Rapper files $10M claim over Dec. 31 encounter with L.A. County deputies
Lawyers for a Los Angeles-based rapper called Feezy Lebron filed a $10 million claim against Los Angeles County today, alleging sheriff’s deputies threatened to shoot and kill him as he sat alone in his car on New Year’s Eve.
17-year-old boy hospitalized in Long Beach triple shooting
Police are investigating after a Long Beach triple shooting left a 17-year-old boy hospitalized on Saturday afternoon. Two men were also injured in the shooting, said Long Beach Police. No identities have been released. Officers responded to Silverado Park on the 1500 block of West 31st Street around 1:51 p.m. after receiving reports of shots […]
Deputies in West Hollywood Fire at Fleeing Vehicle Theft Suspect
West Hollywood sheriff’s deputies Saturday fired shots at a vehicle theft suspect during a pursuit. The shooting occurred at about 6 p.m. in the 1200 block of Alta Loma Road, Deputy Armando Viera told City News Service. Viera did not say what led the deputies to fire at the...
