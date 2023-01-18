ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Los Angeles County, CA

LASD: Off-Duty Deputy’s Death Was a Suicide

A 33-year-old off-duty Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department deputy fatally shot himself early Friday at a bar in Santa Clarita. The shooting occurred about 1:30 a.m. at Mabel’s Roadhouse in the 26300 block of Bouquet Canyon Road. The sheriff’s department confirmed to City News Service that the deputy...
Woman Who Twice Contracted Coronavirus Drops Discrimination Suit

A Black woman has dropped her lawsuit against a construction company, in which she alleged she was forced to resign in 2020 in retaliation for taking an extended medical leave and for complaining about discrimination and sexual harassment on the job. Plaintiff Shalondous Heard also says she took time off...
LAPD Chief Moore Bans Public Displays of `Thin Blue Line’ Flag

A ban issued by Los Angeles Police Chief Michel Moore is in effect Saturday, which forbids department personnel from publicly displaying the “thin blue line” flag. Moore ordered the “thin blue line” flag and its replicas in patch and sticker form to be removed from police station lobbies, as well as police uniforms and department vehicles, said LAPD Lt. Letesia Ruiz.
Man Killed on State Highway in Pomona Identified

A 36-year-old man who was killed when the vehicle he was driving hit the center divider before crashing on State Route 71 in Pomona was identified Saturday. John Potter II was identified by the Los Angeles County Coroner’s office as the victim of the crash. He was pronounced dead at the scene.
Gay, HIV-Positive Latino Banker Ordered to Arbitrate Discrimination Case

A judge has ordered binding arbitration of an HIV-positive Latino man’s lawsuit claims against East West Bank and two branch management members, in which he alleges he was wrongfully fired from his teller job for complaining about discrimination due to his ethnicity and sexual orientation. In an action Friday,...
LAPD Union Accuses Three Men of `Escalating’ Incidents in Killings

The Los Angeles Police Protective League defended the actions of officers involved in three fatal incidents since the new year in a letter to the City Council Thursday, instead accusing the three men who were killed of escalating the situations. Keenan Anderson, Takar Smith and Oscar Leon Sanchez have died...
3 sought in commercial break-in, robbery in Calabasas

The Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department is looking for three suspected robbers after a break-in at a Calabasas restaurant on Monday. The robbery began as a commercial burglary at Pedalers Fork at 23504 Calabasas Road at about 5:30 a.m., though the burglars were interrupted by an employee showing up to work, LASD said in a […]
17-year-old boy hospitalized in Long Beach triple shooting

Police are investigating after a Long Beach triple shooting left a 17-year-old boy hospitalized on Saturday afternoon. Two men were also injured in the shooting, said Long Beach Police. No identities have been released. Officers responded to Silverado Park on the 1500 block of West 31st Street around 1:51 p.m. after receiving reports of shots […]
José Huizar Pleads Guilty to Racketeering, Tax Evasion

Former Los Angeles City Councilman JosÃ© Huizar pleaded guilty Friday to two federal charges stemming from a City Hall-based bribery and money laundering scheme in which he took more than $1.5 million in cash, gambling trips and escorts in exchange for his support of a planned downtown hotel project.
