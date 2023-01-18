Read full article on original website
LA Council Adopts Permanent Tenant Protections as End of COVID Emergency Nears
The City Council voted Friday for a package of permanent tenant protections in Los Angeles, aiming to assist renters as the local state of emergency due to COVID-19 is set to expire at the end of the month. The council voted 12-0 — with two recusals — for an ordinance...
Garden Grove City Manager Selected as Palm Springs’ Next City Manager
Garden Grove’s city manager was named Friday the next city manager of Palm Springs. Scott C. Stiles will begin his Indio position March 6 if his employment agreement is approved Thursday by the Palm Springs City Council, according to the city. “With decades of experience in city administration, he...
Gay, HIV-Positive Latino Banker Ordered to Arbitrate Discrimination Case
A judge has ordered binding arbitration of an HIV-positive Latino man’s lawsuit claims against East West Bank and two branch management members, in which he alleges he was wrongfully fired from his teller job for complaining about discrimination due to his ethnicity and sexual orientation. In an action Friday,...
Bogus Bomb Threat Prompts Search at High School Campus
A bomb threat directed at a Moreno Valley high school Friday prompted a through search of the campus, where nothing was found. According to the Val Verde Unified School District Police Department, an anonymous caller phoned the Riverside County sheriff’s Moreno Valley station shortly before 2 p.m. Friday, saying “They had paid someone to place a bomb in the boys’ gym (at Rancho Verde High School).”
Vote Center Open for Special Election in Downey
A vote center is open for the city of Downey’s special municipal election on Jan. 31, officials announced Saturday. The Vote Center at Furman Park is open daily from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. for safe in-person voting, or to return a completed Vote by Mail ballot, Los Angeles County Registrar-Recorder/County Clerk Dean Logan announced.
Half-Dozen SoCal Regal Theaters Set to Close Due to Chain’s Bankruptcy
More than three dozen Regal movie theaters, including a total of three in Los Angeles and Orange counties, will be closing as the chain’s parent company winds its way through bankruptcy. According to court documents filed this week, Cineworld plans to shutter 39 theaters across the country, with closures...
Sheriff’s Academy Graduates 81 New Deputies and Police Officers
Los Angeles County Sheriff Robert Luna presided over an academy graduation ceremony for 81 new deputies and police officers from the sheriff’s academy Friday. Among those on hand for the 10 a.m. Friday ceremony at East Los Angeles College were Los Angeles County Supervisor Kathryn Barger and officials from the Glendale, Santa Monica, Sierra Madre and Los Angeles School police departments.
Man Wounded in Santa Clarita Shooting
A 62-year-old man was wounded Saturday afternoon in a Santa Clarita shooting. The shooting was reported about 2:10 p.m. in the 35700 block of San Francisquito Canyon Road, according to a desk deputy at the Santa Clarita Sheriff’s Station. The victim was wounded in the buttocks and one leg...
LAPD Chief Moore Bans Public Displays of `Thin Blue Line’ Flag
A ban issued by Los Angeles Police Chief Michel Moore is in effect Saturday, which forbids department personnel from publicly displaying the “thin blue line” flag. Moore ordered the “thin blue line” flag and its replicas in patch and sticker form to be removed from police station lobbies, as well as police uniforms and department vehicles, said LAPD Lt. Letesia Ruiz.
Riverside County’s Jobless Rate Falls Below Four Percent at Year-End
With gains throughout the regional economy, Riverside County’s unemployment rate ended 2022 below 4%, according to figures released Friday by the California Employment Development Department. The jobless rate in December, based on preliminary EDD estimates, was 3.7%, compared to 4.2% in November. According to figures, the December rate was...
Employee Injured in Fire During Quinceanera at Pasadena Banquet Hall
An employee at a Pasadena banquet hall suffered critical burns Saturday evening in a fire during a quinceanera. The fire was reported at 6:20 p.m. in the 1100 block of North Lake Avenue, Pasadena spokeswoman Lisa Derderian told City News Service. There were 100 people in attendance and they were...
LAPD Union Accuses Three Men of `Escalating’ Incidents in Killings
The Los Angeles Police Protective League defended the actions of officers involved in three fatal incidents since the new year in a letter to the City Council Thursday, instead accusing the three men who were killed of escalating the situations. Keenan Anderson, Takar Smith and Oscar Leon Sanchez have died...
Memorial, Funeral To Be Held for Slain Riverside County Deputy
A public memorial service is scheduled Saturday in Rancho Cucamonga for Riverside County Sheriff’s Deputy Darnell Calhoun, who was gunned down last week while responding to a domestic disturbance. The service is slated to get underway at about 10 a.m. at Abundant Living Family Church, 10900 Civic Center Drive,...
Three Inmates Convicted in Fatal Beating
Three prisoners were convicted of beating a fellow inmate to death in a prison in Victorville in 2013, prosecutors said Thursday. Aurelio Patino, 39, who most recently lived in Riverside, Christopher Ruiz, 48, most recently of San Diego, and Jose Villegas, 41, most recently of Los Angeles, were convicted of second-degree murder Wednesday night in the Oct. 1, 2013, killing of 38-year-old Javier Sanchez.
Southland Gas Prices on Upward Trajectory
The average price of a gallon of self-serve regular gasoline in Los Angeles County rose Saturday for the sixth time in the last seven days, increasing a half-cent to $4.519. The average price is 1.6 cents more than one week ago and 8.3 cents higher than one month ago, but 15.3 cents less than one year ago, according to figures from the AAA and Oil Price Information Service. It has dropped $1.975 since rising to a record $6.494 on Oct. 5.
Funeral Services Scheduled for Slain Deputy Sheriff
A public viewing is scheduled Friday in Murrieta for those wishing to honor slain Riverside County sheriff’s Deputy Darnell Calhoun, whose funeral services will follow on Saturday in Rancho Cucamonga. According to the Riverside County Sheriff’s Department, the Murrieta Valley Funeral Home, located at 24651 Washington Ave., will provide...
Off-duty Deputy’s Death by Suicide at Santa Clarita Bar Under Investigation
Los Angeles County Sheriff’s officials are continuing their investigation into the apparent suicide of an off-duty deputy who fatally shot himself at a bar in Santa Clarita. The deputy, Jonathan Buchan. 33, shot himself at 1:30 a.m. Friday at Mabel’s Roadhouse in the 26300 block of Bouquet Canyon Road.
Man Suspected of Fatal Stabbing in Santa Monica Arrested In Michigan
A 22-year-old man from Michigan suspected of fatally stabbing a man in Santa Monica whom he knew was in custody Friday after being extradited from his home state. Santa Monica Police Department detectives worked in conjunction with the Dearborn Police Department to obtain additional evidence connecting Mohamed Abou-Arabi to the killing, according to Lt. Rudy Flores of the SMPD. The evidence was presented to the Los Angeles County District Attorney’s Office and a felony complaint for extradition was filed, Flores said.
José Huizar Pleads Guilty to Racketeering, Tax Evasion
Former Los Angeles City Councilman JosÃ© Huizar pleaded guilty Friday to two federal charges stemming from a City Hall-based bribery and money laundering scheme in which he took more than $1.8 million in cash, gambling trips and escorts in exchange for his support of a planned downtown hotel project.
Fire Damages House in Historic South Los Angeles Area
A fire burned through the roof of a historic house in the South Los Angeles area Friday, but no one was hurt. Firefighters were sent to the 200 block of East 29th Street, in the Historic South Central neighborhood, east of USC, at 11:15 a.m., said Brian Humphrey of the Los Angeles Fire Department.
