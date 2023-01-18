ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
The Guardian

‘We have to learn’: Ten Hag criticises Manchester United after Palace draw

The Guardian
The Guardian
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2HoAfT_0kJOTGHf00
Erik ten Hag cannot hide his frustration as Manchester United dropped points at Selhurst Park.

Erik ten Hag said Manchester United have to learn how to be more ruthless after missing out on the opportunity to move ahead of Manchester City in the Premier League table and to within six points of the leaders, Arsenal.

A brilliant free-kick from Crystal Palace’s Michael Olise in the final minute of normal time cancelled out Bruno Fernandes’ goal for United and denied Ten Hag a 10th straight victory in all competitions. The 1-1 draw leaves them in third, trailing Arsenal by eight points having played a game more going into the meeting with Mikel Arteta’s side on Sunday.

The United manager, who will be without Brazil midfielder Casemiro at Arsenal after he received an automatic suspension for picking up a fifth yellow card, acknowledged his side had missed a chance to pile pressure on the leaders as their winning run was brought to an end.

“It was disappointing and we conceded a goal at the key moment,” said Ten Hag. “We had to go for the second goal. At 2-0 it would be over. We thought we were in control of the game but in football one moment can change everything and that’s something we have to learn from.”

Casemiro’s booking late on was another blow for Ten Hag, whose side inflicted Arsenal’s only league defeat this season at Old Trafford in September. But while the manager said United would miss the Brazil midfielder’s quality against Arsenal, he remains confident that they can cause Arteta’s side problems once more.

“He’s a really important player for us and he is one of the reasons we are in the position we are in now,” said Ten Hag. “But we have a squad and we have to fill that gap by making a proper plan. We have already shown how to beat Arsenal.”

Patrick Vieira was full of praise for his side after they avoided a fourth successive home defeat thanks to Olise’s late intervention. “It was important not to lose again,” the Palace manager said. “We stayed in the game for as long as possible and we were rewarded. Michael is improving all the time and showing his fantastic ability.”

Comments / 0

Related
The Guardian

European roundup: Haller returns after cancer in Dortmund win over Augsburg

Sébastien Haller made his competitive return after testicular cancer in Borussia Dortmund’s thrilling 4-3 Bundesliga victory over Augsburg. Haller’s introduction as a 62nd-minute substitute for Youssoufa Moukoko, with the game finely poised at 2-2, was met with rapturous reception at Signal Iduna Park. The former West Ham player underwent chemotherapy after a malignant tumour was discovered in July, just days after he joined the German club from Ajax in a reported £27m deal.
NBC Sports

Bournemouth vs Nottingham Forest: How to watch, live stream link, team news

The Premier League’s bottom three could await Bournemouth if it loses to Nottingham Forest when the Cherries host the Tricky Trees at the Vitality Stadium on Saturday (watch live, 10am ET online via Peacock Premium). The league’s two leakiest back lines tangle when Forest (-19) and Bournemouth (-23) hope...
NBC Sports

Premier League January transfer needs for all 20 clubs

The January transfer window is here and Premier League transfers are happening all the time. But where does each of the 20 Premier League clubs need to strengthen? What kind of player, or players, do they need?. Below we take a look at the Premier League transfers that should be...
The Guardian

Eagles one win from Super Bowl after crushing outmatched Giants

Jalen Hurts erased lingering doubts about his right shoulder by throwing two touchdown passes and running for a score during a dominant first half, and the Philadelphia Eagles overwhelmed the New York Giants 38-7 on Saturday night in their NFC divisional playoff game. Philadelphia will host the NFC championship game...
DALLAS, PA
The Guardian

The Guardian

557K+
Followers
128K+
Post
272M+
Views
ABOUT

Read the latest news stories, opinion pieces, sports coverage and cultural highlights from The Guardian's award-winning writers

 https://www.theguardian.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy