Scottish roundup: Rangers fight back to win but stay nine points adrift of Celtic

Kyogo Furuhashi scores Celtic's second goal against St Mirren.

A double from Kyogo Furuhashi helped Celtic cruise to a 4-0 win over St Mirren and retain a nine-point lead at the top of the Premiership over Rangers, who were narrowly victorious at Kilmarnock.

Celtic took the lead in the 15th minute when Liel Abada finished from inside the area and Furuhashi doubled the advantage 20 minutes later to take a 2-0 lead into the break. More of the same followed in the second period and Furuhashi grabbed his second of the night just eight minutes after the restart before David Turnbull’s wonder strike from 25 yards rounded off a perfect night for the league leaders.

Alfredo Morelos scored twice as Rangers came from behind to beat 10-man Kilmarnock 3-2 at Rugby Park. Chris Stokes nodded the hosts in front from a corner after six minutes but they were pegged back midway through the first period when Morelos swept home Fashion Sakala’s square pass to make it 1-1.

Rangers were in front six minutes after the break when Ryan Kent fired in from inside the box before Killie winger Danny Armstrong picked up a second yellow card for an elbow on Borna Barisic.

Alfredo Morelos equalises for Rangers at Rugby Park. Photograph: Luke Nickerson/Shutterstock

Rangers extended their lead when Morelos headed in his second from a Barisic cross with just over 15 minutes to go and Joe Wright’s consolation for Kilmarnock in the 85th minute could not deny Rangers.

Hearts scored four first-half goals as they blew Aberdeen away 5-0 at Tynecastle. Andrew Shinnie’s own goal set them on their way before Michael Smith, Lawrence Shankland and Josh Ginnelly also found the net before the break. Cammy Devlin made it five just after 61 minutes to seal the Jambos’ biggest top-flight win in seven years.

Livingston’s clash with Dundee United was postponed due to a frozen pitch.

Pos Team P GD Pts

1 Celtic 22 52 61

2 Rangers 22 29 52

3 Hearts 22 11 38

4 Livingston 21 -6 31

5 Aberdeen 22 -2 29

6 Hibernian 22 -8 27

7 St Mirren 21 -9 27

8 St Johnstone 22 -10 24

9 Motherwell 21 -6 20

10 Dundee Utd 21 -12 20

11 Kilmarnock 22 -19 20

12 Ross County 22 -20 17