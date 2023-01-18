ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Quincy, MA

Here's everything we know about what Brian Walshe did in the days, weeks, and years surrounding Ana Walshe's disappearance

By Insider Inc.
 3 days ago

Brian Walshe in RMV photo contained in court papers filed by federal prosecutors in Boston

Thomson Reuters

  • Brian Walshe was charged with murder in his wife Ana's disappearance on Wednesday.
  • Prosecutors said they believe Brian Walshe "dismembered and discarded" Ana Walshe's body.
  • Officials provided their most detailed timeline on Ana Walshe's disappearance during the hearing.

Prosecutors gave a detailed timeline of Brian Walshe's internet searches and shopping trips in the days after his wife's disappearance as they charged him with murder in Quincy, Massachusetts, district court on Wednesday. Brian Walshe, 47, pleaded not guilty.

Ana Walshe, a 39-year-old mother of three, has not been seen since shortly after midnight on New Year's Day. While police have not recovered a body, they told the judge that they had gathered enough evidence to charge her husband with her murder on Wednesday.

Combined with previous reporting and documents, we now have our most detailed look at the Walshes 15-year relationship and how it may have come to an end.

2008: Brian Walshe met Serbian-born Ana Walshe when she worked at the luxury Wheatleigh Hotel in Lenox, Massachusetts, according to The Boston Globe .

August 2, 2014: Ana Walshe reaches out to the Metropolitan Police Department in Washington, DC to report that Brian Walshe threatened to kill her and a friend, according to WCVB . No charges were ever filed because Ana Walshe didn't cooperate with the investigation.

December 21, 2015: The Walshes marry at Emmanuel Episcopal Church in Boston.

May 9, 2018: Brian Walshe is arrested on suspicion of selling fake Andy Warhol paintings.

April 2021: Brian Walshe pleads guilty in the art fraud case and is allowed to remain out on bail while his sentence is determined, but must report his whereabouts if he leaves home.

June 1, 2022: Ana Walshe writes a letter to the judge in her husband's fraud trial, telling him what a great father and community member he is.

December 27, 2022: Prosecutors say Brian Walshe made an internet search for "What's the best state to divorce for a man?"

January 1, 2023

4:55 a.m.: Brian Walshe searches on his son's iPad , "How long before a body starts to smell?" He then proceeds to make several other internet searches about how to dispose of bodies over the next several hours.

6-6:10 a.m.: Brian Walshe told police that this is when his wife left home to catch an Uber or Lyft to the airport, to fly to Washington, DC for work. Prosecutors say no Ubers or Lyfts showed up at the home during this time frame. And though Ana Walshe did have a flight to DC, it was scheduled for January 3, and she never boarded.

1:21 p.m.: Brian Walshe searches "Is it better to throw crime scene clothes away or wash them?"

3 p.m.: Brian Walshe told police he traveled to his mother's house in Swampscott this day, before visiting Whole Foods and CVS. Surveillance footage doesn't show him going to either store.

January 2, 2023

3:14 a.m.: Ana's cellphone issues its last ping before being shut off. Prosecutors say it had been stationary in the area of her home in Cohasset since New Year's Eve.

12:45 p.m. - 1:14 p.m.: Brian Walshe searches whether a hacksaw is the "best tool to dismember" and whether someone can be charged with murder if there's no body. He also searches "Can you identify a body with broken teeth?"

Following the Google searches, Brian Walshe was seen on surveillance at the Home Depot in Rockland, where he proceeded to buy $450 worth of cleaning supplies with cash. Items in his cart, which he pushed while wearing gloves and wearing a face mask, included mops, brushes, tape, a Tyvek suit with boot covers, buckets, goggles, baking soda, and a hatchet.

5:32 p.m. Brian Walshe is seen on Derby Street in Hingham removing the glove and face mask that he wore to Home Depot.

Information on Brian Walshe's phone shows he also went to Home Goods in Norwell, where he purchased three rugs.

January 3, 2023

1:02 p.m. - 1:20 p.m.: Brian Walshe makes additional Google searches for "What happens to hair on a dead body?" "What is the rate of decomposition of a body in a plastic bag compared to on a surface in the woods?" and "Can baking soda make a body smell good?"

4:27 p.m.: Surveillance shows Brian Walshe at an apartment complex in Abington, where he disposed of a garbage bag in the complex's dumpster. Prosecutors said it appeared the bag was heavy because Brian Walshe was leaning as he carried it and he had to "heft it" into the dumpster.

4:48 p.m.: Brian Walshe visits another apartment complex in Abington.

5:10 p.m.: Cellphone data shows him at another apartment complex in Brockton, again discarding items in a dumpster, according to surveillance video. The discarded items at these three locations were incinerated by the time investigators got to them.

January 4, 2023

Ana Walshe's employer, Washington, DC-based real estate firm Tishman Speyer, reports her missing when she doesn't turn up for work. Law enforcement agents conduct a welfare check on her home in Cohasset. Brian Walshe tells them that he hasn't seen his wife since the early hours of New Year's Day, and reports her missing for the first time. Officers observed his Volvo with the seats down and a plastic liner in the back of the car. The next day, a view of the Volvo showed seats folded down floor mats with some dirt, and a carpet showed fresh vacuum sheets. When asked about the liner, he said he threw it in the trash. Investigators later found the presence of blood in the car, prosecutors said.

Prosecutors say Brian Walshe also went to Home Goods, TJ Maxx, and Lowe's on January 4 where he bought towels, bath mats, men's clothing, squeegees, and a trash can.

January 5, 2023

8 a.m.: Brian Walshe travels to daycare and then to Scampscott, where his mom lives.

9:30 a.m.: Cellphone data shows Brian Walshe circling his mother's apartment complex and stopping at the southeast corner, where there's a dumpster. The dumpster was later searched and investigators found 10 bags containing many bloodied items and some of the clothing items Ana Walshe was last seen wearing. Some of the items also had both Ana and Brian Walshe's DNA on them.

January 8, 2023

Brian Walshe is arrested and charged with misleading police and ordered held on $500,000 bail.

Crime scene investigators searched the couple's home in Cohasset that day and found blood in the basement, a knife with blood on it, and a damaged second knife. They also found heavy-duty plastic liners.

January 18, 2023

Brian Walshe appeared in Quincy District Court where he pleaded not guilty to a charge of murder and improper transport of remains in the death of his wife. He was ordered held without bail.

Read the original article on Insider

