ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Insider

US tennis stars are drawing locks for the cameras at the Australian Open, but one player's sketch left fans blushing

By Meredith Cash
Insider
Insider
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0cMWmA_0kJOTBs200

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2KQO9M_0kJOTBs200
American tennis star Taylor Fritz competes at the 2023 Australian Open.

AP Photo/Ng Han Guan

  • Signing the camera lens and adding a message or doodle is a tradition for Australian Open match winners.
  • American tennis stars have used the moment to sketch locks, indicating that they're "locked in."
  • World No. 9 Taylor Fritz tried his best, but the outcome drew comparisons to... something else.

American tennis stars are locked in for the 2023 Australian Open.

The four players who headlined the United States' victory at the inaugural United Cup — Jessica Pegula, Frances Tiafoe, Madison Keys, and Taylor Fritz — have comfortably advanced past the opening round of the year's first Grand Slam. And while signing the camera lens following each of their respective victories — as has long been a tradition among match winners in Melbourne — the American quartet sketched locks to indicate that they are, in fact, "locked in."

Well, they all tried to, at least.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1j4anG_0kJOTBs200
Team USA poses with the 2023 United Cup trophy.

AP Photo/Mark Baker

After beating Georgian Nikoloz Basilashvili in four sets to kick off his Australian Open run, world No. 9 Taylor Fritz stepped to the camera ready to follow through on the plan he'd made with his compatriots. And while his intentions were good, the 25-year-old's execution left much to be desired.

His "lock" didn't look like a lock at all. Let's just say the drawing resembled something far more suggestive.

Fans watching the match on TV or staying tuned on social media were quick to draw comparisons between Fritz's doodle and a certain not-safe-for-work symbol you might find scrawled onto the walls of a public restroom. But the hard-hitter was quick to set the record straight; he took to Twitter the day after the match to explain that he "was trying to draw a [lock] 🔒 emoji...."

"I just forgot the very important fact that I suck at drawing," Fritz added.

Pegula, Tiafoe, and Keys each had much better luck with their drawings:

Tiafoe — who famously took down Rafael Nadal en route to the US Open semifinals last fall — told reporters that the locked expression "became a thing" among Team USA players as they worked their way toward hoisting the United Cup trophy earlier in the month.

"It is a Team USA thing," Keys said during her post-match press conference. "Unfortunately, Taylor's was just so bad."

"I guess for whatever reason today we decided that we would all lean in and try to explain what Taylor was trying to do for him," she added. "It's just us being dumb."

Read the original article on Insider

Comments / 0

Related
tennisuptodate.com

Martina Navratilova among those to blast Australian Open for scheduling after Murray marathon: "It's crazy, it's not fair"

Martina Navratilova joined other members of the tennis community in criticism of the Australia Open scheduling that saw a match finish at 04:00 local time. It was a 5-hour match between Murray and Kokkinakis but there was no need for the match to go on that long. There are many ways the situation could have been avoided and she joined the likes of McEnroe and Murray's brother Jaime who criticized the scheduling. Speaking to the tennis channel Navratilova called it unfair:
Reuters

Tennis-Gauff in tears after failing to crack Ostapenko code

MELBOURNE, Jan 22 (Reuters) - A frustrated Coco Gauff broke down in tears after her 7-5 6-3 defeat by Jelena Ostapenko at the Australian Open on Sunday, with the 18-year-old American saying she just could not come up with the answers to the Latvian's game.
tennisuptodate.com

"You are talking about a GOAT": McEnroe hopes Nadal goes out when he wants instead of being forced after Australian Open exit

John McEnroe hopes that Rafael Nadal leaves tennis on his own terms as opposed to an injury making it impossible for him to continue playing. We already saw an injury sort of force a GOAT into retirement as Federer's knees were unable to recover well enough for him to play competitive tennis further. McEnroe hopes that doesn't happen to Nadal as he injured himself at the Australian Open. He's had a long list of injuries and his final three grand slam runs have all been cut short by injuries.
People

Serena Williams Surprises Daughter Olympia with 'Special' Party — and a Visit from Moana!

"We don’t need a reason or a special occasion we make everyday as special and memorable as we can," Serena Williams shared on Instagram Serena Williams and Alexis Ohanian love to make every day special for their little girl. The retired tennis pro, 41, and the Reddit co-founder, 39, surprised daughter Olympia, 5, on Wednesday with a "special" party where Disney's Moana made a guest appearance. Williams shared a series of snaps from the party on Instagram, which showed Olympia smiling alongside Moana and her parents as the group of four...
tennisuptodate.com

"It's just absurd that the players are playing": McEnroe hits back at Murray late finish, affects his chances of going further

John McEnroe wants the Australian Open to add a cut-off time so that players like Murray and Kokkinakis don't have to play for as long as they did. Murray and Kokkinakis started their match late in the day and then played one of the longest matches in event history. All of that combined made it so they finished in the small hours of the next day leaving the winner of the contest in a terrible situation moving forward. It was Andy Murray and he already played one 5-setter in the previous round.
Vibe

Naomi Osaka Announces Pregnancy With Rapper Cordae

Naomi Osaka has announced that she is pregnant. The accomplished tennis star is expecting her first child with her boyfriend, rapper Cordae, and took to social media with the special news. “The past few years have been interesting to say the least, but I find that it’s the most challenging times in life that may be the most fun. These few months away from the sport has really given me a new love and appreciation for the game I’ve dedicated my life to,” wrote Osaka, 25. More from VIBE.comKeke Palmer's Pregnancy Has Been The "Cure" To Her AcneKeke Palmer Shares...
tennisuptodate.com

Toni Nadal launches scathing criticism of modern day tennis, believes over-aggressive playing style detrimental to growth: "The problem has been evident for a long time"

Toni Nadal is not a fan of how modern tennis is being played as he believes the over-aggressive nature of it is detrimental to the growth of the sport. Nadal writes a regular column for El Pais and in the latest edition of the column, he had some harsh words for the modern type of tennis. It comes after his nephew suffered yet another injury ending his title defence at the Australian Open. He wrote:
The Independent

UFC 283: Brandon Moreno rushed from arena as angry fans throw food and plastic cups at him

Brandon Moreno was rushed out of the UFC 283 arena after beating Brazillian Deiveson Figueiredo in Rio de Janeiro."Oh my god," ESPN commentators can be heard exclaiming as the Mexican flyweight fled the angry fans while escorted by security. The 29-year-old champion won by TKO after Figueiredo was unable to open his eye, prompting doctors to call off the fight. The MMA fighter reclaimed the title he has held two times before in his triumphant fight on the night of Saturday, 21 January. Click here to sign up for our newsletters. Read More Chris Eubank Jr says Liam Smith ‘embarrassed himself’ in controversial press conferenceLiverpool boss Jurgen Klopp says draw with Chelsea was a ‘little step’Graham Potter takes 'glass half full' view on Chelsea's draw with Liverpool
tennisuptodate.com

"If they were really drunk, then they don't belong on a sports court": Becker wants action taken after incident with drunk fan in Djokovic game

Novak Djokovic was bothered by a fan and his behaviour while drunk and Becker feels that umpires need to intervene on behalf of the players. Djokovic asked the umpire to do something about it as he heckled Djokovic specifically. The spectator in question also seemed to be under the influence of alcohol making this worse. Eventually, the umpire complied and the spectator was escorted out of the arena but Becker feels it should have been done earlier:
Larry Brown Sports

Boris Becker offers harsh prediction about Rafael Nadal

Boris Becker offered a harsh prediction about Rafael Nadal after seeing the Spanish star lose early in this year’s Australian Open. Nadal lost to Mackenzie McDonald in the second round of the Aussie Open after being bothered by a hip injury. The 36-year-old won in Melbourne last year as Novak Djokovic was denied entry into... The post Boris Becker offers harsh prediction about Rafael Nadal appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
Footwear News

James Harden & Rachel Nichols Have Viral Locker Room Moment With Dramatic Height Difference After 76ers Win Over Clippers

Philadelphia 76ers James Harden and “Showtime Sports” journalist Rachel Nichols shared a viral moment, after the Sixers won their game against the Los Angeles Clippers at Crypto.com Arena last night.  The 5-foot-10 journalist, wearing heeled boots, posed with the 6-foot-5 player in the locker room. Even though Harden was barefoot, the dramatic height difference was still evident.  Nichols wore a gray long-sleeve dress with ruffles that fell to her knees during the occasion. She coupled the dress with suede platform boots in beige, adding at least 3 inches to her height. This silhouette is perfect for the winter season and pairs nicely...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
Insider

Insider

748K+
Followers
40K+
Post
430M+
Views
ABOUT

What you want to know.

 https://www.insider.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy