Cleveland Browns: What I’m hearing about the Jim Schwartz hiring – Terry Pluto
CLEVELAND, Ohio – When the Browns were looking for a head coach in 2020, among the candidates they interviewed was Jim Schwartz. Browns Chief Strategy Officer Paul DePodesta was conducting the search. One of the people who was consulted by DePodesta was Andrew Berry. In 2019, Berry was the...
Bengals QB Joe Burrow will get his legs moving against the Bills: Mohammad Ahmad
CINCINNATI, Ohio - Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow has earned the nickname “Joe Shiesty” for a reason. Burrow is the farthest thing from a selfish teammate and is a tried-and-true leader, but to opposing defenders who can’t seem to stop him, they might say otherwise. And why wouldn’t...
‘The Perfect 10’ film focuses on players who have won Heisman and are in Pro Football HOF
CLEVELAND, Ohio – Fox Sports Films will air “The Perfect 10,” a documentary about the rare few players who have won a Heisman Trophy and are in the Pro Football Hall of Fame, on Saturday, Feb. 11. In a promotional release touting the film, representatives for the...
Why the Bengals are primed for a divisional round upset vs. the Bills: Andrew Gillis prediction
CINCINNATI, Ohio — It was only a few days ago that the Bengals were up against the ropes with their season fading fast. Then defensive end Sam Hubbard took a 98-yard fumble return for a touchdown and almost single-handedly lifted the Bengals to a wild card win over the Ravens. It was one of the shining moments in franchise history.
‘We threw three different coverages at him’: What they’re saying about the Cavs
CLEVELAND, Ohio -- The Memphis Grizzlies got all they could handle from Darius Garland and the Cavaliers on Wednesday night. The game whittled down to a pivotal stretch where Garland was blocked twice - once driving to the basket with the Cavs clinging to a one-point lead, and another time as he was trying to save them on a game-winning 3-pointer. Both were short as the Grizzlies escaped with a 115-114 victory.
LeBron James’ son Bronny has Ohio State basketball in his top 3, but will he be a Buckeye?
COLUMBUS, Ohio -- LeBron James’ oldest son, Bronny James, has narrowed his options down to three schools, according to the L.A. Times’ Luca Evans. Bronny James is a four-star recruit in the 2023 class, rated as the nation’s No. 36 player and No. 11 combo guard while playing at Sierra Canyon High School in California. He’s dwindled his choices down to OSU, Oregon and USC.
Cincinnati Bengals vs. Buffalo Bills: Watch AFC Divisional Playoff live for free (1/22/23)
CINCINNATI, Ohio — Joe Burrow and the Bengals head on the road for an AFC Divisional Playoff matchup on Sunday vs. Josh Allen and the Bills. Kickoff is at 3 p.m. Eastern. WATCH LIVE FOR FREE: fuboTV (free trial); DirecTV Stream (free trial); Paramount+ (free 7-day trial); and Hulu Live TV (free trial).
Jacksonville Jaguars vs. Kansas City Chiefs AFC Divisional playoff game: How to watch live for free (1/21/23)
The Jacksonville Jaguars will take on the Kansas City Chiefs in a Divisional playoff game Saturday, Jan. 21 at Arrowhead Stadium. The winner will advance to the AFC title game. Kickoff is 4:30 p.m. Eastern. WATCH LIVE FOR FREE: FuboTV (free trial); DirecTV Stream (free trial) and Hulu Live TV...
NFL picks against the spread for all NFL Divisional Round games
Sports Betting Dime provides exclusive sports betting content to cleveland.com, including real-time odds, picks, analysis and sportsbook offers to help bettors get in on the action. Please wager responsibly. It’s down to the final eight teams competing for Super Bowl 57 with four games this weekend deciding the final four...
Former Pro Bowl safety Eric Weddle: Bengals have ‘zero chance against Bills’
CINCINNATI, Ohio - A former Pro Bowl safety who’s very familiar with the Bengals is downplaying their chances of winning this weekend in Buffalo. Eric Weddle, who spent 14 seasons playing for the Chargers, Ravens and Rams, took to national television to make a bold prediction about this weekend’s AFC divisional matchup between the Bills and Bengals.
Why Bills will win a close one over Bengals in divisional round: Michael Niziolek prediction
CINCINNATI, Ohio — The Bengals have a chip on their shoulder entering the AFC divisional round. It feels like the Bills have a bit more than that. Buffalo has a rallying cry that goes beyond what happens between the lines given the traumatic events that unfolded at Paycor Stadium a couple weeks ago.
