Read full article on original website
Related
Jalopnik
That Massive Air Travel Outage Was All Because Of One Contractor
We’ve all been there. You’re organizing some files on your computer, moving things into new folders, when — shit, where did that one go? You could’ve sworn you never touched the Delete key, but your 2020 tax returns are suddenly nowhere to be found. Ah well, at least it wasn’t an important file.
Pilot who permitted his children to enter cockpit, which tragically lead to the plane losing control and crashing
On March 23, 1994, a Russian owned airline called Aeroflot had a scheduled flight from Moscow, Russia to the Kai Tak Airport in Hong Kong. The flight was to be completed using one of their newly purchased A310 aircrafts.
Major New Costco Location Breaking Ground in February
The warehouse superchain hopes to complete and open its newest location later this year. This article is based on corporate postings and accredited media reports. Linked information within this article is attributed to the following outlets:Wikipedia.org, ScrapeHero.com, and GoldCountryMedia.com.
USPS Forever Stamp prices increase 3 cents, expect changes twice a year: What to know
Due to inflation, stamp prices at the U.S. Postal Service are on the rise again. Effective this Sunday, first-class Forever stamp prices will go from 60 cents to 63 cents. Officials say customers can expect price adjustments twice a year moving forward. USPS:Postal Service to electrify fleet by 2026 as...
Jalopnik
NASA and Boeing Are Working Together to Make Planes More Efficient
Passenger airliners aren’t the most efficient vehicles in the world. While it’s true that between 1978 and 2021 the aviation industry managed to increase its efficiency by over 130 percent, more could always be done. That’s what brought NASA and Boeing together, as CNN reports the two are working on technologies that could make air travel way more efficient than it is today.
Comments / 0