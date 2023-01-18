ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Jalopnik

That Massive Air Travel Outage Was All Because Of One Contractor

We’ve all been there. You’re organizing some files on your computer, moving things into new folders, when — shit, where did that one go? You could’ve sworn you never touched the Delete key, but your 2020 tax returns are suddenly nowhere to be found. Ah well, at least it wasn’t an important file.
Joel Eisenberg

Major New Costco Location Breaking Ground in February

The warehouse superchain hopes to complete and open its newest location later this year. This article is based on corporate postings and accredited media reports. Linked information within this article is attributed to the following outlets:Wikipedia.org, ScrapeHero.com, and GoldCountryMedia.com.
LOOMIS, CA
Jalopnik

NASA and Boeing Are Working Together to Make Planes More Efficient

Passenger airliners aren’t the most efficient vehicles in the world. While it’s true that between 1978 and 2021 the aviation industry managed to increase its efficiency by over 130 percent, more could always be done. That’s what brought NASA and Boeing together, as CNN reports the two are working on technologies that could make air travel way more efficient than it is today.

