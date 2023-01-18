ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Gordon Ramsay gave a brutal review of YouTuber KSI's sports drink collab with Logan Paul — and many fans agreed

By Kieran Press-Reynolds
 3 days ago
"It's Gordon Ramsay, he hates everything that isn't his," said KSI of Ramsay's review.

  • Gordon Ramsay panned KSI and Logan Paul's sports drink Prime, giving it a zero out of 10.
  • KSI reacted to Ramsay's review and was baffled by the celebrity chef's disses.
  • The review gained traction on KSI's Reddit page.

The celebrity chef Gordon Ramsay sparked a bemused response from the creator of the sports drink Prime after he gave it a devastating review and said it was like "swallowing perfume."

Ramsay tried Prime, co-created in early 2022 by the YouTubers Olajide Olatunji (better known as KSI) and Logan Paul, during a segment on the British radio show Heart last week.

"It's like the sort of dregs of a Gino D'ACampo tiramisu," Ramsay said in the video after drinking it, giving it a zero out of 10 rating. "You know the little muddy bits at the end?"

He said he'd get fired if he served Prime at the Savoy, Ramsay's luxury restaurant.

In a recent YouTube video uploaded Wednesday, KSI watched the clip of Ramsay downing his drink and was baffled.

"He's gonna say it's shit, innit?" KSI said before even watching the reaction. "It's Gordon Ramsay, he hates everything that isn't his."

KSI started laughing at Ramsay's remarks and was confused by Ramsay comparing it to tiramisu dregs.

"No one knows what the fuck he's talking about, surely," KSI said. "I think that was an insult by the way she's laughing, but I don't know how much of an insult."

He ended the reaction by suggesting Ramsay try other flavors of Prime.

Ramsay's review gained traction on a Reddit forum for KSI supporters, amassing over 6,000 upvotes and becoming one of the most-liked posts of the last month. Even many of KSI's supporters started turning on the influencer and dissing the sports drink after seeing Ramsay's reaction.

"If Gordon Ramsay says it's zero, then I'm convinced it's bad since I can't even fkin try it myself," one user wrote.

Read the original article on Insider

