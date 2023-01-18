PICKAWAY – A man that was driving too fast ended up going to jail for several kinds of drugs in his possession. According to Ohio State Highway Patrol on 1/13/23 an OSP troop observed a Nissan 350Z driving Northbound on SR-104 around milepost 16 passing three vehicles in a no-passing zone. When the officer clocked him he was driving 93 in a 55. When the OSP trooper caught up to the man he had turned onto SR-762 and accelerated to 80 mph in a 55 and passed another vehicle in a no-passing zone with the officer catching up. An attempt to stop was initiated and the man stopped in a private driveway.

PICKAWAY COUNTY, OH ・ 3 DAYS AGO