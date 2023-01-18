ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kentucky State

Sean McVay, Los Angeles Rams fire 5 assistant coaches

By Vincent Frank
Sportsnaut
 3 days ago

Sean McVay’s decision to return for a seventh season as the Los Angeles Rams’ head coach was somewhat surprising .

Not only are the still-defending champions coming off an ugly 5-12 campaign, rumors had persisted that the soon-to-be 37-year-old head coach wanted to step away for a while to focus on his family and a potential broadcasting gig.

Instead, McVay is running it back as he looks to help Los Angeles overcome what was an injury-plagued and down 2022 campaign.

The same thing can’t be said about some of his assistants. According to ESPN’s Field Yates , Los Angeles has opted to fire five assistant coaches.

That list includes offensive line coach Kevin Carberry, special teams coordinator Joe DeCamillis and defensive backs coach Jonathan Cooley as well as two other lower-level staffers. This also comes on the heels of offensive coordinator Liam Coen opting to head back to Kentucky after just one season in that role.

Los Angeles Rams coaching staff changes were expected

Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports

While McVay opted to return for another season, it has long been expected that he would overhaul his coaching staff. That could also include defensive coordinator Raheem Morris departing for a head coach job . He’s already interviewed with both the Indianapolis Colts and Denver Broncos.

As for the five assistants fired on Wednesday, Carberry and DeCamillis are the two most-notable names. Carberry joined McVay’s staff with the Los Angeles Rams in 2021. Prior to that, he was the Stanford Cardinal run-game coordinator. Carberry previously spent time in the NFL with the Dallas Cowboys and Washington franchise.

As for DeCamillis, the long-time assistant has also been with Los Angeles since 2021. He has a long history as a special teams coordinator, including stints with the Jacksonville Jaguars, Denver Broncos, Chicago Bears and Dallas Cowboys.

The Rams have been linked to former New York Jets offensive coordinator Mike LaFleur for the same role after he was fired earlier this month. We can expect McVay and Co. to cast a wide net in looking to fill the six vacancies currently on his staff.

