ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cincinnati, OH

Cincinnati Bengals owner Mike Brown discusses Joe Burrow’s contract situation

By Tim Ryan
Sportsnaut
Sportsnaut
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1XhgHP_0kJOT0FI00

When it comes to the importance of securing the continued success of the Cincinnati Bengals, it may start and end with quarterback Joe Burrow . His nickname of “Joey Franchise” is widely used, and team owner Mike Brown appears to be well aware of what he has in the 26-year-old star.

That’s the soothing, great news the city of Cincinnati needed to hear. That is especially true when you consider that a franchise like the Bengals is really most commonly known for great inconsistency and recent signature playoff duds prior to the arrival of their standout quarterback, who casually referred to the Bengals’ Super Bowl window as , “The window’s my whole career.”

It’s reassuring quotes like that one — and, of course, Burrow’s play on the field — that bring urgency to extend the contract of a player that exhibits such natural confidence and leadership.

Considering Burrow recently expressed his desire to stay with the Bengals for his entire career , it only made sense for Brown to take the baton and follow through with the same positive sentiment as the Bengals head into a highly anticipated showdown against the Buffalo Bills in Orchard Park, N.Y. on Sunday.

Also Read:
Cincinnati Bengals schedule: Joe Burrow and Co. head to Buffalo

As always, timing is everything, so it is worth noting that this has become a hot topic because Burrow is now eligible to sign an extension to his rookie contract.

Here’s part of what Brown had to say.

“He’s going to have a long career. We certainly want it to be here. I think his window will extend over his whole career.”

Bengals owner Mike Brown on keeping Joe Burrow long-term (H/T ESPN )

Cincinnati Bengals owner wants Joe Burrow long-term, notes core players, too

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=12ftyr_0kJOT0FI00
Credit: Albert Cesare-USA TODAY Sports

The second portion of Brown’s quote is right where all the juice can be found.

“But there is the fact that when you don’t have to pay the quarterback some extraordinary amount, that leaves room to pay other players more and, therefore, you can keep more players that are good players.”

Brown seems to be making an attempt to nudge Burrow toward the path of what Tom Brady often did with the New England Patriots. Sign for less money than the market calls for in order to be able to retain the crucial components of the winning core, which would start with Cincinnati’s one-of-one wide receiver like Ja’Marr Chase, who as a rookie set the franchise record for the most single season receiving yards, and continue on down the line with likes of Tee Higgins and Co.

Also Read:
5 best Cincinnati Bengals teams of all-time

Brady and Bill Belichick were able to sustain astounding long-term success by considering the many surrounding cornerstones of the franchise and not just making sure the quarterback was kept happy by doling out a bloated contract.

Hearing the way Burrow talks about his teammates and his general approach when speaking with the media, he appears to have a clear vision of how long-term success versus a one-hit wonder can be attained.

Last season, the Bengals won their first playoff game since 1990. And they reached the Super Bowl for the first time since 1989.

More must-reads:

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
OnlyHomers

Baltimore Ravens Part Ways With Coach

The Baltimore Ravens were just eliminated from the playoffs losing a close 24-17 game versus the defending AFC Champions Cincinnati Bengals on Sunday, January 15. This was somewhat of a disappointing end to the Baltimore Ravens season where they went 10-7, however, it was expected with Lamar Jackson missing the last six games, including the playoff matchup against the Cincinnati Bengals, with a Grade 2 PCL sprain in his knee.
BALTIMORE, MD
OnlyHomers

Tampa Bay Buccaneers Fire Coach

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers just concluding a disappointing season following a 31-14 loss to the Dallas Cowboys in the wild-card playoff rounds, potentially squandering the end of quarterback Tom Brady's incredible career.
TAMPA, FL
HollywoodLife

Tom Brady Reveals 6’1″ Son Jack, 15, Borrows His Clothes: It’s A ‘Young Man’s Right Of Passage’

Tom Brady has a mini-me that isn’t so “mini” anymore. During the Jan. 2 episode of the SiriusXM podcast “Let’s Go! with Tom Brady, Larry Fitzgerald and Jim Gray,” Tom, 45, said that his 15-year-old son, Jack Brady, is already 6’1″ (while Tom is listed at 6’4″) and dressing like his old man. “He’s starting to wear my shoes,” Tom told his cohosts. “[Jack] went into my closet the other night because he was going out with his cousins, and he was like, ‘Dad, can I see what’s in your closet to wear?’ And I was like, ‘oh, s—, he’s going to start wearing my clothes.’ And I did that with my dad, too, so maybe that’s a little bit of a young man’s right of passage, going to dad’s closet and start using his stuff.”
Yardbarker

Joe Namath wants Jets to make move for star QB

Legendary New York Jets quarterback Joe Namath would like to see the team make a major move at the quarterback position, and is even willing to do his part to facilitate it. Namath offered a major endorsement of Aaron Rodgers in an appearance on “Tiki & Tierney” on Thursday. Namath said he would like to see Rodgers on the Jets — so much so that he would consent to Rodgers wearing No. 12, which the Jets retired in honor of Namath.
NEW YORK STATE
The Spun

Patrick Mahomes' Wife Reacts To The Weather Forecast

There's going to be some pure football weather in Kansas City this Saturday.  Snow is in the forecast for the Chiefs-Jaguars AFC Divisional Round playoff game and Patrick Mahomes' wife Brittany is all about it. "We love a good snow game," she tweeted. Right now, the current forecast calls for ...
KANSAS CITY, MO
The Spun

Breaking: Chiefs Wide Receiver Won't Play Against Jaguars

Kansas City Chiefs wide receiver Mecole Hardman will not be making his return to the field this weekend. Hardman has been out since early November with what was first listed as an abdominal injury, and is now being called a pelvic issue. Either way, he has officially been ruled out for Saturday's ...
KANSAS CITY, MO
The Spun

There Are 2 NFL Playoff Games Today - Here's The Schedule

The NFL playoffs roll on this weekend with four teams attempting to advance to their respective conference title game. Two games are on the docket today - including arguably the most improbable team to reach the Divisional Round. The Jacksonville Jaguars saw themselves in a 27-0 hole against the ...
The Spun

Brittany Mahomes Reacts To Chad Henne's Performance

No it's not 2008, but Chad Henne just threw a playoff touchdown pass. After Patrick Mahomes went down with an apparent ankle injury, the veteran QB stepped in admirably and led the Chiefs down the field on a scoring drive. Something that Mahomes' wife, Brittany, reacted to on Twitter. "HENNE THING ...
KANSAS CITY, MO
Larry Brown Sports

Interesting player favored to win Heisman Trophy

The 2022 college football season is in the books, and it’s time to look ahead to the 2023 season. One question for the 2023 season is who will win the Heisman Trophy. So far, USC quarterback Caleb Williams has strong odds to pull an Archie Griffin and win back-to-back Heisman Trophies. But there is one... The post Interesting player favored to win Heisman Trophy appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
The Spun

Bengals Receive Tough Injury News Before Bills Game

The Cincinnati Bengals came out a little worse for wear from their game against the Baltimore Ravens as injuries took their toll. As of Thursday, two of the Bengals' starting offensive linemen are still missing from practice. Starting right guard Alex Cappa and starting left tackle Jonah Williams ...
CINCINNATI, OH
HollywoodLife

Damar Hamlin Still Being Administered Oxygen & Having Heart Monitored, Friend Says: It’s A ‘Long Recovery’

“Despite being out of the hospital, Damar [Hamlin] still has a lengthy recovery,” Jamar Rooney, Damar’s longtime friend and business partner told ESPN. Damar, 24, was released from the hospital on Jan. 11, nine days after the Buffalo Bills safety suffered cardiac arrest during a game against the Cincinnati Bengals. Though Damar’s home, he’s not out of the woods yet. “[He] still requires oxygen and is having his heart monitored regularly,” said Rooney.
BUFFALO, NY
Sportsnaut

Sportsnaut

96K+
Followers
72K+
Post
30M+
Views
ABOUT

We're all about NFL, CFB, NBA, and MLB news, rumors and lists. Sportsnaut.com prides itself on being #NautOpinionated.

 https://sportsnaut.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy