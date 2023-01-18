ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Susan Sarandon Is Excited About Amanda Seyfried’s ‘Thelma & Louise’ Musical: ‘I Think That’s Fabulous’

By Elizabeth Taylor
 3 days ago
Oscar winner Susan Sarandon is ready for the stage musical adaptation of “Thelma & Louise.”

As Variety was the first to report, Amanda Seyfried and Evan Rachel Wood are currently workshopping the show in New York City .

“I think that’s fabulous. They’re both great,” Sarandon, who starred in the iconic 1991 film opposite Geena Davis, told Variety on Tuesday at special screening of her new movie “Maybe I Do.” “And I hope they have as much fun and enjoy each other and love each other as much as Geena and I did.”

Sarandon and Seyfried co-starred in the 2013 film “The Big Wedding” alongside Diane Keaton. Now, Sarandon and Keaton reunite in “Maybe I Do.”

In the movie, Emma Roberts and Luke Bracey play a couple who are contemplating getting married. But when they invite their parents (Sarandon, William H. Macy, Keaton and Richard Gere) to finally meet before an official proposal, it’s revealed that the future in-laws already know each other all too well from secret relationships.

Gathering in New York City for the Cinema Society soiree, Sarandon was joined by her fellow cast members Roberts and Gere as well as writer-director Michael Jacobs and producer Vincent Newman.

“I feel like the tone of this movie is different from romance and the romantic comedies I’ve done because it’s laugh out loud,” Roberts said on the red carpet. “And it just felt a little more nuanced than some of the broader romantic comedies I’ve done.”

Writer-director Jacobs adapted his play of the same name for the big screen. Keaton, who also serves as a producer, pushed for the casting selections. “She has great taste,” Jacobs said.

Jacobs also told Variety about how Hollywood never gets sick of its love affair with romance scripts that are full of drama: “I think that we root for love. And I think that from the first person who put up pen to paper, put a flint to a rock — we root for love, and it has controlled everything.”

The guest list for the screening included Kathleen Turner, Christian Siriano, Candace Bushnell, Nicole Miller, Natasha Bedingfield, William Abadie and Paulina Porizkova.

