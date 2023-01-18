ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Variety

Animation Directors Use Cutting-Edge Tech to Amplify Emotion

By Paul Plunkett
Variety
Variety
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2buzMp_0kJOScG400

The diversity of animated features — both content and assembly — continues to evolve in lockstep with filmmaking technology’s almost daily leaps and bounds. This ever-changing landscape creates new challenges and opportunities for directors to tell stories that encapsulate everything from epic blockbuster spectacles to personal, relationship-driven dramas.

“Animation is such a powerful medium in exploring complicated themes in an easily accessible way,” says Pixar director Domee Shi, whose “Turning Red” tells the coming-of-age story of Mei, a 13-year-old girl in 2000s-era Toronto, who turns into a giant red panda at the onset of puberty. “I think animation also almost tricks the audience into believing magical logic a little bit more, because it’s already an abstracted version of reality.”

In a process that took more than four years, Shi utilized some of the industry’s most cutting-edge technologies to progressively expand her team of collaborators, from two co-writers (Sarah Streicher for the first draft and then Julia Cho for subsequent ones), to all the additional eyes, ears, hands and eventual voices that brough the film to life.

During the 2020 COVID lockdown, she held remote discussions with her co-DP Mahyar Abousaeedi (along with Jonathan Pytko) about the scale of the stadium location for a pivotal sequence.

Shi recalls, “He said, ‘How about I take you inside the stadium just to show you how big and small it actually is?’” Using VR equipment shipped to her home, they explored the dimensions of the location together. “I’m standing in my guest room and we’re popping around the stadium. It was fun,” she says.

Shi worked her way through the Pixar ranks as a story artist (“Inside Out”), storyboard artist (“Incredibles 2,” “Toy Story 4”), and won an Oscar for animated short film for 2018’s “Bao.”

Despite her use of such high-tech tools, she always sees character as the core of the work.

“I know that each director approaches a film differently, but for me I found a lot of success through character-first, instead of story-first or plot-first,” she says. “For me, the character of Mei and her mother, that was the first thing that materialized.”

Starting with a personal seed idea that grew into a feature also applies to Henry Selick ’s “Wendell & Wild,” which began 20 years ago as a sketch he drew of his two young sons as demons, and a corresponding seven-page story that he tucked away at the time.

The veteran director (“Coraline,” “Nightmare Before Christmas”) became a fan of Keegan-Michael Key and Jordan Peele from their Comedy Central show and thought the duo would be a good fit for his demon siblings.

“They were both interested in working with me, but Jordan wanted to do more,” says Selick, noting the conversation took place in 2015, just before “Get Out” altered Peele’s career trajectory. “He basically pitched the idea of being a full collaborator with me — he didn’t want to just do voices.”

Selick and Peele worked together on the script, reworking elements and characters, and began animation tests in summer 2018. After an almost yearlong shutdown due to COVID, the film arrived on Netflix in the fall after premiering at this year’s Toronto Intl. Film Festival.

While Selick’s brand of stop-motion animation dates back to old-school classics from directors including Ray Harryhausen, he keeps an open mind toward modern innovations.

“After decades of doing this, there are certain things that are settled, but I also like to explore new things,” he says, describing a sequence in “Wendell & Wild” in which the eponymous brothers invade a dream of the protagonist, Kat, as gigantic floating hands and faces. “We came up with a brand-new technique for how to make those hands and faces and how to animate them. They’re not like anything else that’s ever been done in stop motion.”

The painstaking, hands-on work that goes into stop-motion animation is also on display this season in another Netflix film, “ Guillermo del Toro ’s Pinocchio,” which del Toro and his co-director Mark Gustafson spent more than a decade developing, even before its five years of meticulous production.

“The medium is my favorite medium. I practiced it, taught it at school and even did it professionally in Mexico, but it had been decades since trying to reapproach it,” says del Toro. “I thought a story about a puppet in a world of puppets was ideal and it would charm audiences with something that felt handmade and hand carved, painted, rendered, and lit. There is something magical about it.”

Del Toro, whose stunningly visual and fantastical films include Oscar-winners “The Shape of Water” and “Pan’s Labyrinth,” adds that “Pinocchio” is not a film for young children (but kids can watch it if their parents talk to them), and that he hopes animation can participate in some of the conversations live-action films enjoy during awards seasons, such as cinematography and production design.

“And I hope we can also more steadily produce films that raise the status of animation,” he says. “Animation is not a genre. It’s a medium, and we should seek diverse ways to use it.”

Like Selick, co-director Gustafson, who also served as animation director on “Fantastic Mr. Fox,” also credits Harryhausen as an inspiration. “We stand on the shoulders of giants and push forward one frame at a time,” he says.

Because the locations, action and laws of nature are boundless in animation, legend and folklore offer a fertile ground for creativity, and this year’s “ Puss in Boots: The Last Wish ,” a spinoff the the “Shrek” films from DreamWorks Animation, is no exception. Previous “Shrek” films had explored characters from across the fairy tale pantheon, but there was more territory to explore.

“We dipped into some new fairy tale territory, which is the Grimm fairy tales, which can get a little dark, and that was exciting,” says “Puss in Boots” director Joel Crawford.

He and his team wanted to create a complementary visual style for the film to enhance the mythic, storybook feeling they wanted to convey.

“What if it looked like you were dropped into a fairy tale painting? So you can almost see the brush strokes on everything,” Crawford says. “You just feel like you’re immersed in a fairy tale, mixing the CG with a hand-drawn feel.”

As with Shi at Pixar, Crawford spent years at DreamWorks working on films as a story artist (“Shrek Forever After,” “Kung Fu Panda 2”) and head of story (“Trolls”) before first leaping into the director’s chair for “The Croods: A New Age” and now “Puss in Boots.” Consequently, each of these directors is quick to credit their teams and the hundreds — if not thousands — of hands that bring their fairytale characters, giant red pandas, purgatorial demons and puppets who wish to be real, to life for audiences of all ages. They understand all too vividly what it’s like to be in the shoes of the people to whom he’s giving marching orders.

“Animation, it’s so collaborative,” he says. “The more that you understand all of the work that goes on behind the scenes, if you’re asking for something, most of the time you know it’s not easy. You know it’s going to require some blood sweat and tears to push things.”

More from Variety Best of Variety

Comments / 0

Related
Variety

‘Avatar: The Way of Water’ Becomes Sixth Film in History to Surpass $2 Billion Globally

After just six weeks of release, James Cameron’s blockbuster sequel “Avatar: The Way of Water” has surpassed $2 billion in global ticket sales. It’s the sixth film in history — and first in pandemic times — to cross the coveted milestone, joining an exclusive club that includes “Avatar,” “Avengers: Endgame,” “Titanic,” “Star Wars: The Force Awakens,” and “Avengers: Infinity War.” Now, Cameron is responsible for three of the six-highest grossing movies of all time. He’s also the only director with three films to cross $2 billion. Notably, Zoe Saldaña, who plays Neytiri in the “Avatar” series, has now starred in four...
Variety

Rami Malek in Talks to Play Buster Keaton in Matt Reeves-Produced Series Developing at Warner Bros. Television

Warner Bros. Television is in talks to develop a limited series based on the life of silent film star Buster Keaton. The project would star Rami Malek as Keaton. “The Batman” director Matt Reeves would direct the limited series and produce via his 6th and Idaho Productions banner, which is under an overall deal at Warner Bros. TV. Malek and David Weddle also produce, with Ted Cohen in talks to serve as executive producer and writer. James Curtis’ 2022 biography “Buster Keaton: A Filmmaker’s Life” may serve as source material for the series, as the studio is negotiating the rights for...
Variety

‘Avatar 2‘ Continues Box Office Domination, ’Puss in Boots’ Sequel Stays Surprisingly Strong

James Cameron’s blockbuster sequel “Avatar: The Way of Water” has claimed the No. 1 spot at the domestic box office for the sixth consecutive weekend. The sci-fi epic added $20 million from 3,790 theaters over the weekend, declining roughly 40% from its prior outing and boosting its North American tally to $598 million. It’s currently the 13th-highest grossing domestic release in history behind “Incredibles 2” ($608 million), “Star Wars: The Last Jedi” ($620 million) and “The Avengers” ($623 million), but it’s expected to eventually overtake those films. Notably, “The Way of Water” is officially the sixth film to ever cross $2...
Variety

Sundance’s ‘Cat Person’: Director Susanna Fogel Looks at Modern Dating, the Gender Divide in Life and on Screen

For her third feature film, “Cat Person,” which plays in the Premieres section of Sundance Film Festival, director Susanna Fogel and screenwriter Michelle Ashford felt strongly that the film should be the “next instalment in the conversation that we’ve been having with these films that have dealt with issues of gender, relationships, consent, sexuality and dating over the past several years,” Fogel tells Variety. There has been a “crop of movies that spoke of this moment in the zeitgeist by presenting this sort of revenge feminism, where the woman is avenging the years of oppression and the men are put in...
Variety

Sundance’s ‘The Pod Generation’: Director Sophie Barthes on A.I., the Future of Motherhood, Our Relationship to Technology and Nature

In Sophie Barthes’ third feature, sci-fi satire “The Pod Generation,” which plays in the Premieres strand at the Sundance Film Festival, the French-born director explores A.I., commodification, motherhood and our relationship to both technology and nature, as well as critiquing progress, consumerism and our way of life. “The Pod Generation,” which Barthes also wrote and exec produced is the Alfred P. Sloan Feature Film Prize Winner, and follows Rachel (Emilia Clarke) and Alvy (Chiwetel Ejiofor), a New York couple who are ready to take their relationship to the next level and start a family, embarking on a pregnancy journey via detachable...
Variety

Taylor Kinney Taking a Break From ‘Chicago Fire’ for a Personal Matter

Taylor Kinney, who portrays Kelly Severide on “Chicago Fire,” is stepping away from the NBC drama. A source close to production confirms to Variety that the actor is on a leave of absence to deal with a person matter. Kinney has led the Dick Wolf series since its debut in 2012. In addition to the firefighter series, he has appeared on all of the spinoffs, including “Chicago Med,” “Chicago P.D.” and the short-lived “Chicago Justice.” The “One Chicago” world has seen many changes over the last few years — specifically on “Chicago Fire.” Jesse Spencer exited the show in 2021 after 200...
Variety

‘Magazine Dreams’ Review: Jonathan Majors Is Fantastic as a Bodybuilder Grappling with a Self-Destruction Borne of Rage

When an independent filmmaker wants to hypnotize an audience, show off his chops, and make a grand statement, a surefire way to do it — at least if he has the talent ­— is to create his own version of a “Pulp Fiction”-meets-“Boogie Nights” violence-hanging-in-the-air climax set to a succulent needle drop. In “Magazine Dreams,” the writer-director Elijah Bynum (“Hot Summer Nights”), in his second feature, creates a splendid example of one of those scenes. It’s when his antihero, a bodybuilder named Killian Maddox (Jonathan Majors), has started to fall apart — though you could say that he’s been falling...
Variety

Robert Pattinson Faced His Fear of Dancing on Camera, but It Couldn’t Prevent ‘One of the Biggest Panic Attacks of My Life’

Robert Pattinson faced one of his deepest fears by dancing on camera in a commercial for Dior’s Homme fragrance. But that couldn’t prevent “The Batman” star from suffering “one of the biggest panic attacks of my life” when he stepped onto the dance floor at a party a few weeks after he shot the ad. “I thought I’d broken my curse when I did that scene,” Pattinson told ES magazine in a recent cover story. “But then I went to a party a few weeks later — thinking I’m like Billy Elliot — and as soon as I took one step...
Variety

Dakota Johnson Makes Racy Armie Hammer Joke on Sundance Opening Night: ‘Who Knew Cannibalism Was So Popular?’

Dakota Johnson kicked off the 2023 Sundance Film Festival with gasps and giggles. Johnson appeared at the inaugural “A Taste of Sundance” dinner on Thursday night to present her friend and collaborator Luca Guadagnino with the international icon award. While onstage, she applauded the director’s 2017 Oscar-winning indie “Call Me By Your Name,” which premiered at Sundance, and joked that she was offered the part of the peach in the coming-of-age story. (In one of the film’s buzziest scenes, Timothée Chalamet’s character Elio performs a sexual act on a piece of fruit, which Hammer’s character eventually discovers.) But she had to turn...
Variety

George Santos Roasted on ‘Saturday Night Live’ as Amy Poehler, Joe Biden Join Host Aubrey Plaza

First time host Aubrey Plaza returned to her NBC Page roots giving a backstage tour of the show, with a surprise cameo from former “SNL” cast member and “Parks and Recreation” star Amy Poehler and President Joe Biden. “Wow, it is great to be here hosting ‘Saturday Night Live.’ This is a dream come true and yes I mean that,” she said. “People think I’m weird because of the characters that I play,” she said. “My real family is here including my Grandma Margie. They all came up here from Delaware. I was voted most famous person from Delaware, I beat Joe...
Variety

Miley Cyrus‘ ’Flowers‘ Breaks Spotify’s All-Time One-Week Record, With 100 Million-Plus Streams

Anyone looking for statistical proof that Miley Cyrus’ “Flowers” is a certifiable smash can find it in Spotify’s announcement that the song had broken the record for the most streams in a single week. The service announced Friday morning that, as of Thursday, “Flowers” had become the most-streamed song in a seven-day period in Spotify history. As of Friday morning, the latest update for Cyrus’ “Flowers” streams on the site showed that it had racked up 101,838,799 stream since coming out late in the day on Jan 12. On Thursday, it reached the 100 million point faster than any other song...
Variety

Regal Cinemas to Shut Down 39 U.S. Theaters Amid Bankruptcy

Regal Cinemas, the second-largest chain of movie theaters in the U.S., will close 39 locations after its parent company Cineworld filed for bankruptcy in September, according to legal filings obtained by Variety. Cineworld will reject the leases beginning Feb. 15. Amid a massive decline in the domestic box office during the COVID-19 pandemic, the monthly rent per theater increased by nearly 30% from 2019 to 2022, according to the latest bankruptcy filing. “In total, the Debtors estimate that rejecting the Leases will save their estates approximately $22 million annually,” the document states. Any personal property of little value remaining at the...
Variety

Jason Momoa on DC Meeting With James Gunn: ‘I’ll Always Be Aquaman’ and Might Play ‘Other Characters, Too’

“I’ll always be Aquaman,” Jason Momoa proclaimed at the Variety Studio presented by Audible at Sundance. Momoa is at the Park City festival as the narrator of the new documentary “Deep Rising,” which investigates organizations that are extracting metals from the deep seafloor. Momoa recently met new DC Studio heads James Gunn and Peter Safran to talk about his future in the DC Universe, in which he’s played Aquaman in several movies. “It’s very, very wonderful,” Momoa said of the meeting. “I’m in the house of Warner Bros. and they are liking a lot of stuff I’m doing. We got...
Variety

Magnolia Buys Worldwide Rights to ‘Little Richard: I Am Everything’ After Sundance Premiere

Magnolia Pictures has acquired worldwide rights to “Little Richard: I Am Everything” from CNN Films following its premiere on Thursday at the Sundance Film Festival. The film from director Lisa Cortés examines the seismic impact that Richard Penniman, known professionally as Little Richard, had on the origins of rock and roll, as well as his personal struggles with his sexuality and religious faith. The film uses archival footage, much of it involving his dynamic performances, to tell that story. Magnolia plans to release “Little Richard: I Am Everything” in April.  “Little Richard is the true king of rock and roll, the alpha and omega of wild, rhythm-based...
Variety

Watch Elizabeth Taylor Speak at First Major AIDS Benefit in New Documentary ‘Commitment to Life’ (EXCLUSIVE)

“Commitment to Life,” a new documentary about the early days of the fight against HIV/AIDS in Los Angeles, will have its world premiere next month at the Santa Barbara International Film Festival. Until then, Variety has the exclusive first look at the doc. In the clip above, Elizabeth Taylor is featured speaking at the first Commitment to Life gala in 1985. It was the first major fundraiser for AIDS Project Los Angeles (APLA). “All we can do at this point is help our friends who have AIDS and the only way can do that is by doing what you’re doing by giving...
LOS ANGELES, CA
Variety

David Crosby, Byrds and Crosby, Stills & Nash Co-Founder, Dies at 81

Singer-songwriter-guitarist David Crosby, a founding member of two popular and enormously influential ’60s rock units, the Byrds and Crosby, Stills & Nash (later Crosby, Stills, Nash & Young), has died, his representative says. He was 81 years old. A cause of death has not been revealed. The death came as a surprise to those who followed his very active Twitter account, which he’d kept tweeting on as recently as Wednesday. One of Crosby’s final tweets the day before he died was to make a typically jocular comment about heaven: “I heard the place is overrated… cloudy.” Former CSNY partner Graham Nash, who...
Variety

Deborah Barak, Longtime CBS Business Affairs Executive, Dies at 65

Deborah Barak, a longtime CBS business affairs executive who helped guide the Eye network through a transitional era of television, died Saturday after battling cancer. She was 65. Barak was widely respected throughout the industry as a sharp negotiator and a savvy dealmaker. Among the many groundbreaking pacts she steered for the network was the original licensing agreement for “Survivor” in 2000. She also helped the company revive the “Star Trek” franchise with an innovative global agreement with Netflix in the early years of the streaming content boom. She spent 35 years with CBS, signing on in 1985 as broadcast counsel...
Variety

Cynthia Erivo on Making the Gritty, Emotionally Devastating Sundance Refugee Drama ‘Drift’

It’s Cynthia Erivo’s first time in Park City, Utah for the Sundance Film Festival. It’s a remarkably short trip — about 48-hours, not including flying time, as she takes a quick break from filming “Wicked” in London. But it’s a particularly momentous occasion: Erivo is celebrating the debut her latest movie “Drift,” the first film she’s ever produced. “It’s really cool to go with a film that I’m in and producing — apparently that is a rare thing for your first film to do that — so I’m quite pleased,” Erivo tells Variety, sounding a bit like a proud parent. “Drift” could...
PARK CITY, UT
Variety

Illuminative, Nielsen Reveal New Findings on the Impact of Native Content and Representation

New data from Illuminative, the Native women-led social justice organization, and Nielsen’s Seen on Screen case studies reveals the number of indigenous people in lead roles across TV and streaming has expanded over the past two years, but there’s still much room for growth. The findings claim the number of indigenous lead recurring roles increased 100% between 2021 and 2022, despite overall representation of indigenous people remaining below population parity. Only 1% of shows across all platforms feature indigenous representation as a lead or recurring character. “Visibility is power, and we as Native peoples know firsthand the importance of being...
Variety

Variety

96K+
Followers
67K+
Post
43M+
Views
ABOUT

The business of entertainment.

 https://variety.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy