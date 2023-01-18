ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hollywood, FL

Rian Johnson Says ‘Poker Face’ Carries the Legacy of ‘Columbo’ and ‘Quantum Leap’: ‘It Is the Heart of What I Am Trying to Get At’

By Russ Weakland
Variety
Variety
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1MuK0T_0kJOSaUc00

During the premiere of Rian Johnson’s “ Poker Face ” at the Hollywood Legion Theater on Tuesday evening, the cast and crew had nostalgia on the brain.

Viewers who have been longing for a good old-fashioned episodic mystery series like “Columbo” and “The Rockford Files” may finally have their wishes granted by the “Glass Onion” director’s new murder mystery series, starring Natasha Lyonne .

The Peacock series follows a 10-episode mystery-of-the-week template that puts Lyonne’s Charlie on the road with the help of her Plymouth Barracuda, as she solves various crimes from one stop to the next. Lyonne’s character, a “human lie detector,” uses her ability to sniff out the truth in a series of strange situations. Joining Lyonne is a strong cast of guest stars including Adrien Brody, Joseph Gordon-Levitt, Chloë Sevigny, Tim Meadows, Benjamin Bratt, Hong Chau, Ron Perlman, Stephanie Hsu, Lil Rel Howery and Luis Guzmán.

Defining the tone and feel of “Poker Face,” Johnson compared his show to “Magnum P.I.,” “The Rockford Files” and “Quantum Leap.”

“All of these shows I was watching as a kid, sitting on the rug in front of my TV, is the heart of what I am trying to get at,” Johnson told Variety .

Series star Benjamin Bratt shared similar feelings, reminiscing, “It reminds me of when I was a kid in the ’70s with the NBC murder mysteries. That was my jam. It was family viewing. ‘McCloud.’ It reminds me of ‘Vanishing Point,’ and, of course, ‘Columbo.’ I really appreciated Rian’s intent to replicate that; it brings the warmth that comes from that nostalgic type of viewing.”

Lyonne, best known for “Russian Doll” and “Orange Is the New Black,” praised Johnson as well, calling him a “brilliant filmmaker and beautiful human” and referencing their shared love for classic mysteries.

Like “Glass Onion” and “Knives Out,” Johnson said “Poker Face” has a “sense of play to it,” adding that since “there are 10 episodes… and we had to keep moving fast, we would just try stuff to keep it fresh. There’s a lot of experimentation in each episode to make it a unique experience. All I know is that I had fun.”

“Poker Face” premieres on Peacock on Jan. 26.

More from Variety Best of Variety

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Variety

Whoopi Goldberg Confronts ‘The View’ Heckler Who Called Her an ‘Old Broad’ on Live TV: ‘I Am One and Happy About It’

Whoopi Goldberg is an “old broad” and she’s not mad about it. “The View” moderator started the Jan. 18 episode of the ABC talk show by confronting a heckler who allegedly called her an “old broad” live on the air (via Entertainment Weekly). Goldberg was taking her seat around “The View” table at the start of the episode when an audience member shouted at her. “Did you just call me an old broad? Yeah?” Goldberg asked the audience member as “The View” cut to a crowd shot with the heckler, who was a woman wearing a large fur hat. “She said,...
Variety

Robert Pattinson Calls Out ‘Insidious’ Male Body Standards, Says He Ate Only Potatoes for Two Weeks as a Detox

Robert Pattinson is no stranger to getting in shape for movie roles, from “Twilight” to “The Batman,” but the actor has also been vocal about the “insidious” body standards men face, both in and out of Hollywood. “Even if you’re just watching your calorie intake, it’s extraordinarily addictive — and you don’t quite realize how insidious it is until it’s too late,” Pattinson told ES magazine in a new cover story. While he said he had never struggled with his own body image, he has “basically tried every fad you can think of, everything except consistency.” Pattinson added, “I once ate nothing...
Variety

Dave Bautista: ‘I Never Wanted to Be’ the Next Dwayne Johnson. ‘I Just Want to Be a Good F—ing Actor’

It’s almost impossible for any wrestler-turned-actor to avoid comparisons to Dwayne Johnson. After all, the wrestler formally known as The Rock is currently one of the biggest A-list actors in Hollywood. For Dave Bautista, however, leaving wrestling behind and starting an acting career was never an attempt to become the next Dwayne Johnson. “I never wanted to be the next Rock,” Bautista said in a recent GQ interview. “I just want to be a good fucking actor. A respected actor.”  It was around 2009 when Bautista first starting flirting with the idea of making the jump from wrestler to actor. As...
IndieWire

‘Poor Tom’: Kate Winslet Feels Bad for Tom Cruise After Breaking His Underwater Record

Tom Cruise had one of the most thrilling box office rides of his impressive career in 2022, but Oscar winner Kate Winslet is ending the year saying, “Poor Tom.” The “Avatar: The Way of Water” star has been doing the press rounds for the James Cameron film, and her underwater training is the go-to topic. As part of her prep work, she trained to hold her breath underwater for over seven minutes, beating a record previously held by Cruise. “Poor Tom,” Winslet told USA Today. “I mean, I don’t know Tom at all – I’ve never met him in my life –...
Popculture

Johnny Depp Movies Being Pulled From Netflix This Weekend

Johnny Depp has two movies that are being pulled from Netflix this weekend, giving fans just days to stream them once more before they disappear from the streamer. Come the new year, Chocolat (2000) and Blow (2001) will not be available to watch on Netflix. However, fans will still be able to watch Depp's Oscar-nominated crime drama, Donnie Brasco, which co-stars Al Pacino and the late Anne Heche.
TMZ.com

Moon-Walking Astronaut Buzz Aldrin Marries Again at 93

Moonwalker Buzz Aldrin just had his 93rd birthday, and he celebrated by getting hitched!!!. Buzz tied the knot Friday night with his beautiful longtime girlfriend, Anca Faur, who is 63. Here's how Buzz described the happy occasion ...“On my 93rd birthday & the day I will also be honored by...
LOS ANGELES, CA
News Breaking LIVE

Legendary Actor and Comedian Dies

Legendary comedian and actor John Bird, who was best known for his comedy roles during the television satire boom of the 1960s, has reportedly died. Bird, known best for his sketches alongside John Fortune and Rory Bremner, reportedly died on Christmas Day, according to the BBC. The trio starred in the hit TV series "Bremner, Bird and Fortune," which featured the comedians in satirical sketches.
Elle

Jake Gyllenhaal Said His Crush Made It Hard to Film Love Scenes With Jennifer Aniston

In 2002, Jake Gyllenhaal starred across from Jennifer Aniston in The Good Girl, a movie about two lovers, with Aniston playing an unhappily married woman having an affair with her younger co-worker. There are quite a few intimate scenes in the film, and in an interview on The Howard Stern Show, Gyllenhaal was asked about what it was like filming them with Aniston.
wegotthiscovered.com

Lo and behold, Dave Bautista and Dwayne Johnson are united in the strangeness of their movie contract stipulations

You know what they say about movie stars: Take a look at the fine print on their contracts, and you’ll find out exactly who they are. … Just kidding, nobody says that. But Dave Bautista and Dwayne Johnson do have some very interesting stipulations in their movie contracts. Stipulations, we might add, that shed a bit of light on who they are and what’s important to them.
News Breaking LIVE

Famed Actress and Model Dies

Famed actress and model Dorothy Tristan reportedly died on January 7th, according to a statement from her husband. According to her husband, director John D. Hancock, Tristan died at their home following a decade-long battle with Alzheimer's disease. Her death was confirmed by her representative, according to Variety.
Looper

Golden Globes COVID Spread Continues With Jamie Lee Curtis, Colin Farrell, And Brendan Gleeson

It seems that this year's award season is not going quite as planned. On January 10, 2023, the 80th Golden Globe Awards took place to celebrate the best of film and television from the previous year. After last year's less-than-stellar show that saw the Golden Globes go for a hybrid style of part Zoom and part in-person presentation, this year's event brought things back to a more traditional and welcome manner. The prestigious ceremony saw some pretty major events take place, from Ke Huy Quan's wholesome best supporting actor win for "Everything Everywhere All At Once" to Eddie Murphy's Cecil B. DeMille Award win and subsequent speech that referenced another notable award ceremony moment.
Popculture

Oscar Nominee Suffers Serious Fall, Unsure if He'll Ever Walk Again

A devastating fall likely left Hanif Kureishi with permanent scars. The My Beautiful Laundrette writer revealed on Jan. 6 how a moment of dizziness led to a near-death experience while in Rome on Dec. 26. In a tweet Friday, the 1986 Oscar nominee said he believed he had just "three breaths left." "I cannot scratch my nose, make a phone call, or feed myself," Kureishi said, adding that he has made "minor improvements" since his spine surgery. The acclaimed playwright, author, and screenwriter revealed in a candid Twitter thread that he became sick while watching another Premier League game between Liverpool and Aston Villa in the Italian capital: "I had just seen Mo Salah score against Aston Villa, sipped half a beer, when I began to feel dizzy. I lent forward and put my head between my legs; I woke up a few minutes later in a pool of blood, my neck in a grotesquely twisted position, my wife on her knees beside me."
thedigitalfix.com

Jason Momoa says Al Pacino flipped him off, and he creeped out Liam Neeson

Sometimes even the biggest stars have embarrassing encounters with their heroes. Jason Momoa, who’s probably best known for playing Aquaman in the DC superhero movies, has recounted times when he met Al Pacino and Liam Neeson in less-than-perfect circumstances. The anecdotes were delivered during an appearance on Jimmy Kimmel...
Variety

Variety

96K+
Followers
67K+
Post
43M+
Views
ABOUT

The business of entertainment.

 https://variety.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy