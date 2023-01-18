ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Make 2023 a Big Year for Your Small Business with This Top-Rated Accounting Software

By Joshua Kanter
 3 days ago
While the holidays can be a busy and stressful time for small and independent business owners , it’s often after the new year hits that things begin to really get overwhelming. But it’s never too early to start off strong, and as tax time inches closer, now’s the chance to get a jump on organizing the forms and finances you’ll need for a fast filing, so you can focus on the road ahead.

There’s no better time than right now to strengthen your business, and that’s where Intuit QuickBooks tax software comes in – easing the pressure of adding up confusing figures and brackets from the previous year, and beginning 2023 clean and consolidated, with everything in its right place, setting you up for success from the start.

Why Use Intuit QuickBooks?

Working for yourself can be both rewarding and liberating, but also pretty unpredictable, and at peak stressful times, even lonely. Using multiple or disjointed tax softwares might work for when you’re just starting out, but as your business grows, having greater control means gaining greater confidence in expanding and achieving your financial goals and dreams. QuickBooks is backed by the experts, and from payday to tax time, has your back the whole way.

Owning and operating a modern business also requires fast access to your files and folders, anytime and anywhere, and that’s one of the biggest benefits QuickBooks offers. Whether you’re at the office, at home, the gym, or on the go anywhere, you can rapidly track expenses, create invoices, and manage your budget from any device. This is endlessly useful for small businesses, especially ones owned by millennials or Gen Z-ers, who often rely on their phones and laptops as a central hub for everything. QuickBooks’ inventory management tools are concise and speedy, with real-time updates, so you’ll always know what’s in stock and what’s on order. Not only is this useful for the business side of things when it comes to making more informed decisions for the future, but also for keeping customers happy and making sure they get what they need now.

How to Use Intuit QuickBooks for Small Businesses

We’ve found QuickBooks to be an excellent and vital tool for knowing where your money went the previous year, but QuickBooks also helps you know where your money is going – right now and in the year ahead. Its financial planning tools allow you to track expenses, create a budget, and see where you’re spending the most. Seeing this laid out in front of you, complete with clear-to-read and colorful charts, can help wipe away the layer of stress clouding big business-related decisions, and help you make smarter moves with your money. When you can see everything, you can do anything.

The benefits don’t stop at just management either – QuickBooks also helps you get paid faster. The built-in invoicing tools allow you to create professional looking invoices and send them out to those who owe you payments. You can even set up recurring invoices and forget about them, knowing that they’ll be sent out automatically, so you can shift your attention to more important matters. And if your business has employees, payroll capabilities are included too. QuickBooks’ automated payroll system allows you to run payroll automatically, file tax forms, and access HR and benefits right from your payroll account. This can help you hold on to cash longer and pay your team on your schedule, making payday easier for everyone without any delays.

Intuit’s QuickBooks is a serious must-have for small, independent, and upstart businesses. Its anytime, anywhere access, inventory management, financial planning, and payroll capabilities make it the perfect solution for keeping your finances organized and your goals on track. Plus, with expert support and a range of tools to help you grow your business, QuickBooks has everything you need to succeed in one concise place. Best of all, when you buy QuickBooks Online now you can save 50% off here .

