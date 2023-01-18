A luxury home builder is cutting the price on his own Highland Park home after eight months on the market. Keith Jacobs, a fourth generation home builder and owner of the Jacobs Companies, is selling his residence in Highland Park for $5.1 million. Jacobs lowered the price from $5.9 million, making this the second cut at a 21 percent drop from when it first listed in April 2022 for $6.5 million.

LOS ANGELES, CA ・ 2 DAYS AGO