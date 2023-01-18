Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
The Tragic Death of Paul Newman's Oldest Child and Only SonHerbie J PilatoLos Angeles, CA
Person Robbed, Threatened To Get Shot At Walmart In TorranceWestmont Community NewsTorrance, CA
Family, friends seek justice after woman dies giving birth at Inglewood hospital2UrbanGirlsInglewood, CA
Californian man imprisoned for murder is freed from jail by mistake while authorities are deflecting blameNorthville HeraldLong Beach, CA
4 Amazing Burger Places in CaliforniaAlina AndrasCalifornia State
therealdeal.com
RBM buys film company HQ in Sawtelle for undisclosed price
Whitewater Films has sold its nearly 22,000-square-foot office headquarters in West Los Angeles for an undisclosed price. The Sawtelle-based entertainment firm sold four parcels at 11264 La Grange Avenue in Sawtelle’s Japantown, the Los Angeles Business Journal reported. The buyer was RBM of California, based Downtown. RBM bought the...
therealdeal.com
Apartment rents in OC fall 2.5% since September
Double-digit rent increases in Orange County have hit the wall. Rent hikes as steep as 30 percent in OC since 2020 have plateaued, with average apartment rents sliding 2.5 percent over the last four months to $2,540 per month, the Orange County Business Journal reported, citing CoStar. Landlords and investors...
therealdeal.com
Westdale redevelops historic Deep Ellum block
One of Deep Ellum’s biggest real estate players has finished its gateway development just in time for the neighborhood’s 150th birthday, the Dallas Morning News reports. Westdale Real Estate has wrapped up construction on its 30,000-square-foot five-building redevelopment of an Elm Street block, dubbed Good E. There’s already a Velvet Taco open in the development, and a Brooklyn Dumpling Shop is on its way a few doors down.
therealdeal.com
LA County office vacancy rises to 16.5%, study finds
Los Angeles office cubicles struggle to find occupants, while the market’s warehouses are crammed with e-commerce goods. The vacancy rate for L.A. County offices rose to 16.5 percent in the third quarter, while warehouse vacancies fell to 0.9 percent since early 2020, the Los Angeles Daily News reported, citing a study by Beacon Economics.
therealdeal.com
Private equity developer offers low-cost alternative to house homeless in LA
Los Angeles Mayor Karen Bass has declared a state of emergency on homelessness, and Deborah La Franchi of SDS Capital Group thinks private equity dollars can make a big dent in the crisis by building housing faster and cheaper than the public sector. Los Angeles-based private equity SDS Capital Group...
therealdeal.com
LA expands renter protections before eviction moratorium ends
Los Angeles has greatly expanded protections for renters, heading off a potential wave of evictions. The L.A. City Council voted to enact permanent tenant protections 11 days before a policy expires that prevents landlords from evicting tenants who claimed COVID-19-related hardships, the Los Angeles Times reported. The council also expanded...
therealdeal.com
Luxury home builder cuts ask on Highland Park residence by $800K
A luxury home builder is cutting the price on his own Highland Park home after eight months on the market. Keith Jacobs, a fourth generation home builder and owner of the Jacobs Companies, is selling his residence in Highland Park for $5.1 million. Jacobs lowered the price from $5.9 million, making this the second cut at a 21 percent drop from when it first listed in April 2022 for $6.5 million.
therealdeal.com
One San Pedro moves forward with nearly 1,600 homes near LA port
One San Pedro Collaborative is poised to redevelop Rancho San Pedro, a Los Angeles-owned public housing complex built in San Pedro during World War II, with 1,553 homes. The developer has filed an entitlement application to replace nine city blocks of public housing with a mixed-use development near the Port of Los Angeles, Urbanize Los Angeles reported.
