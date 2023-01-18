Justice Department DECLINED To Have FBI Monitor President Biden's Personal Lawyers As They Searched For Additional Classified Docs

Mega

The Department of Justice reportedly declined to have the FBI monitor Joe Biden ’s personal lawyers as the team searched for additional classified documents potentially still in the president’s possession, RadarOnline.com has learned.

In a shocking development to come days after it was first confirmed ten classified documents were recovered from the president’s Penn Biden Center office in Washington, D.C., it has now been revealed U.S. Attorney General Merrick Garland decided against involving the FBI in additional searches at Biden’s home in Wilmington, Delaware.

According to a Tuesday report published by the Wall Street Journal , the DOJ opted against having the FBI monitor Biden’s team to “avoid complicating” future stages of the criminal probe and not interfere with the already ongoing special counsel led by Robert Hur .

As RadarOnline.com previously reported, the DOJ struck a deal with President Biden’s personal lawyers, allowing them to search for additional classified material without FBI oversight.

In exchange, Biden’s team agreed to immediately turn over any classified documents potentially found during their additional searches.

Biden’s personal lawyers ultimately recovered more classified files from the garage of the president’s Delaware home between January 12 and 14.

Upon recovering additional classified material, the president’s lawyers reportedly handed the documents immediately over to the DOJ.

Current and former law enforcement officials who spoke to the Journal about the matter indicated that by “not utilizing” the FBI during the initial stages of their investigation, the DOJ could involve the bureau should Biden’s team stop cooperating.

The revelation the DOJ declined to have the FBI monitor Biden’s personal lawyers came the same day White House Press Secretary Karine Jean-Pierre was pressed during a conference regarding her claims the current investigation is “independent.”

White House reporters in the room questioned how such an investigation could be considered “independent” when the president’s own lawyers are the ones searching for additional classified docs.

“You’ve repeatedly emphasized the need — just as you did today — for independence, for the integrity of the Department of Justice investigation, which is one reason why you continue to point us to the DOJ,” said CBS News reporter Weijia Jiang said on Tuesday.

“So I wonder, why then did the White House counsel go to Wilmington to facilitate the handing-over of documents to the DOJ?” Jiang pressed further.

“I appreciate the questions. I know there’s going to continue to be dozens more questions probably today and I will say reach out to the White House Counsel’s Office,” Jean Pierre responded. “I’m just going to leave it there. That is something for them to answer.”