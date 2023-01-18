Read full article on original website
Georgia Attorney General wants sweeping indictment targeting protestors at APD training facility
ATLANTA — For months, Channel 2 Action News has been reporting on protestors taking aim at a proposed Atlanta police training facility in DeKalb County. Channel 2 Investigative Reporter Mark Winne has learned that Georgia Attorney General Chris Carr wants to obtain a sweeping indictment against many suspected domestic terrorists targeting the facility.
Red and Black
Devin Willock’s parents absent from Athens press conference called by injury law firm
A press conference was called by the personal injury law firm Go Big Injury Lawyers Thursday afternoon regarding Devin Willock. The conference was set to include the parents of Devin Willock, but they were not in attendance. The University of Georgia offensive lineman was killed in a car crash early...
TMZ.com
911 Callers Urged Cops To Get To UGA Crash Site, 'There's Been A Horrible Accident!'
Multiple people called 911 in the moments after Univ. of Georgia football players and staffers were involved in a massive car wreck last Sunday ... and the scene they described to cops was horrifying. In audio of some of the calls, obtained by TMZ Sports, you can hear both men...
Georgia gets chance to say goodbye to Devin Willock with private service
ATHENS - Devin Willock left an impression on the University of Georgia....
LeCroy laid to rest after funeral in Toccoa, Willock family lawyers discuss legal action in Athens
Chandler LeCroy was laid to rest after a Wednesday afternoon funeral at the First Baptist Church in Toccoa. The 24 year-old recruiting staffer at the University of Georgia was killed in last Sunday morning’s crash on Barnett Shoals Road in Athens, the same wreck that claimed the life of Georgia Bulldog football player Devin Willock and injured two others. Lawyers for the Willock family say they will hold a news conference today to talk about possible legal action stemming from the fatal accident.
Red and Black
Report released detailing fatal car crash involving members of Georgia football program
The car crash that resulted in the death of University of Georgia offensive lineman Devin Willock and recruitment staff member Chandler LeCroy occurred after the Ford Expedition “failed to negotiate a left curve”, struck a curb and left Barnett Shoals Road, hitting two poles, two trees and another vehicle before resting against an apartment building, according to a crash report released by the Athens-Clarke County Police Department.
rockdalenewtoncitizen.com
BREAKING: Georgia WR Announces Return in 2023
Georgia wide receiver Marcus Rosemy-Jacksaint has announced that he is returning to the University of Georgia for a fourth season. A former four-star recruit, Rosemy-Jacksaint, at one point during his freshman year, flashed signs of becoming a true No. 1 wide receiver in the SEC at the X-position prior to a season-ending ankle injury against Florida in 2020.
Georgia state trooper shot by protester at 'Cop City' near Atlanta
Law enforcement officers shot and killed a man who opened fire on them and wounded a state trooper on Wednesday near the scene of a new police training facility in suburban Atlanta.
Former Georgia Linebacker Announces Transfer To Rival Program
After four years at Georgia and two national title rings, linebacker Trezmen Marshall entered the transfer portal. But his destination might shock and even anger some Bulldogs fans. Taking to Instagram on Thursday, Marshall announced that he is transferring to the University of Alabama. He joins ...
saturdaydownsouth.com
AD Mitchell, former Georgia WR, reportedly makes transfer decision
AD Mitchell is headed to the Big 12, per a report. According to On3’s Inside Texas, the former Georgia receiver committed to Texas on Friday night. He had previously been linked to the Longhorns after deciding to enter the transfer portal earlier this week. Mitchell spent 2 years with...
Details trickle out after deadly encounter at Atlanta training center site
Details surrounding the deadly encounter near the planned site of Atlanta’s public safety center continued to trickle ou...
Legislation inspired by Athens murder case to be introduced today in Atlanta
Athens state Representative Houston Gaines will introduce legislation today at the Capitol, a measure inspired in part by the 2001 murder of University of Georgia student Tara Baker. The bill based on the still-unsolved homicide of the law student from Lovejoy is designed to enhance law enforcement capability to review cold cases in Georgia. Tomorrow marks the 22nd anniversary of the Tara Baker homicide.
fox5atlanta.com
Man convicted in Ahmaud Arbery murder moved to Georgia medical prison
AUGUSTA, Ga. - One of the men convicted of chasing down and killing Black jogger Ahmaud Arbery is now being held at a new facility. Officials say 66-year-old Gregory McMichael has been transferred to the Augusta State Medical Prison from his prior location at Georgia Diagnostic and Classification State Prison in Jackson, Georgia.
Local briefs: UGA Griffin campus reopens, crash claims life in Habersham Co
The University of Georgia’s Division of Student Affairs is organizing today’s New Student Welcome event. It is set for 3 o’clock in the west end zone at UGA’s Sanford Stadium. The University of Georgia says the UGA campus at Griffin, closed last Friday and again Tuesday,...
Alleged Athens gang member indicted for felony murder
ATHENS, Ga. — An Athens-Clarke County man has been indicted for his alleged involvement in a deadly, allegedly gang-related shooting that killed a 19-year-old Athens man. According to Superior Court of Clarke County documents, Jeffery Rice, 26, is an alleged member of the Red Tape Gang and is facing a felony murder charge for the death of Alijah Nelson, 19, who was killed on October 21, 2022 in an Athens shooting.
Hall County inmate who escaped a work detail captured in Buford
A Hall County inmate who walked away from a work release detail on Dec. 22 is back in custody. On Friday, deputies with the Hall County Sheriff’s Office located 45-year-old Cedric Demitri Rogers, of Flowery Branch, at an abandoned house on Talley Lane just off Thompson Mill Road. Rogers...
atlantanewsfirst.com
‘Her last breath, she said his name’ mother details car dealership murder
ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) -A Gwinnett mother’s heart is still in pieces after her daughter was shot and killed at a car dealership last month, according to police. Gwinnett Police arrested Wesley Vickers, for the murder of 34-year-old Courtney Owens and they’re still looking for Stoney Williams. Police believe Williams is also connected to the murder.
WYFF4.com
Family and community come together as Oconee Co. road rage victim makes progress
TOCCOA, Ga. — The family of Georgia a woman is hoping for a miracle. After she was shot in the head during a road rage incident in the upstate. "I was just chill to the bone. I didn't know what to do or what to say," Heather Stevanus' grandfather, Lane Goss said.
Monroe Local News
MPD Reports: 6th traffic stop for no tag results in arrest and vehicle towed; shoplifting; entering autos and more mental health issues
The City of Monroe Police Department reported the following incidents for the period Jan. 5 – 12, 2023. Due to the length, this report has been split into five parts. This is the final part. Please note an arrest or charge does not constitute a conviction. Juvenile Complaint –...
accesswdun.com
No injuries reported in White Co. barn fire
A quick response time from White County and Cleveland firefighters prevented a Saturday afternoon barn fire from spreading to nearby buildings. The fire was first reported around 12 p.m., and saw both White County Fire Service and Cleveland Fire dispatched to the scene near Hwy. 115 East. "Fire personnel’s swift...
