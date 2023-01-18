ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
WSB Channel 2 Atlanta

Georgia Attorney General wants sweeping indictment targeting protestors at APD training facility

ATLANTA — For months, Channel 2 Action News has been reporting on protestors taking aim at a proposed Atlanta police training facility in DeKalb County. Channel 2 Investigative Reporter Mark Winne has learned that Georgia Attorney General Chris Carr wants to obtain a sweeping indictment against many suspected domestic terrorists targeting the facility.
ATLANTA, GA
WGAU

LeCroy laid to rest after funeral in Toccoa, Willock family lawyers discuss legal action in Athens

Chandler LeCroy was laid to rest after a Wednesday afternoon funeral at the First Baptist Church in Toccoa. The 24 year-old recruiting staffer at the University of Georgia was killed in last Sunday morning’s crash on Barnett Shoals Road in Athens, the same wreck that claimed the life of Georgia Bulldog football player Devin Willock and injured two others. Lawyers for the Willock family say they will hold a news conference today to talk about possible legal action stemming from the fatal accident.
ATHENS, GA
Red and Black

Report released detailing fatal car crash involving members of Georgia football program

The car crash that resulted in the death of University of Georgia offensive lineman Devin Willock and recruitment staff member Chandler LeCroy occurred after the Ford Expedition “failed to negotiate a left curve”, struck a curb and left Barnett Shoals Road, hitting two poles, two trees and another vehicle before resting against an apartment building, according to a crash report released by the Athens-Clarke County Police Department.
ATHENS, GA
rockdalenewtoncitizen.com

BREAKING: Georgia WR Announces Return in 2023

Georgia wide receiver Marcus Rosemy-Jacksaint has announced that he is returning to the University of Georgia for a fourth season. A former four-star recruit, Rosemy-Jacksaint, at one point during his freshman year, flashed signs of becoming a true No. 1 wide receiver in the SEC at the X-position prior to a season-ending ankle injury against Florida in 2020.
ATHENS, GA
The Spun

Former Georgia Linebacker Announces Transfer To Rival Program

After four years at Georgia and two national title rings, linebacker Trezmen Marshall entered the transfer portal. But his destination might shock and even anger some Bulldogs fans. Taking to Instagram on Thursday, Marshall announced that he is transferring to the University of Alabama. He joins ...
ATHENS, GA
saturdaydownsouth.com

AD Mitchell, former Georgia WR, reportedly makes transfer decision

AD Mitchell is headed to the Big 12, per a report. According to On3’s Inside Texas, the former Georgia receiver committed to Texas on Friday night. He had previously been linked to the Longhorns after deciding to enter the transfer portal earlier this week. Mitchell spent 2 years with...
AUSTIN, TX
WGAU

Legislation inspired by Athens murder case to be introduced today in Atlanta

Athens state Representative Houston Gaines will introduce legislation today at the Capitol, a measure inspired in part by the 2001 murder of University of Georgia student Tara Baker. The bill based on the still-unsolved homicide of the law student from Lovejoy is designed to enhance law enforcement capability to review cold cases in Georgia. Tomorrow marks the 22nd anniversary of the Tara Baker homicide.
ATHENS, GA
fox5atlanta.com

Man convicted in Ahmaud Arbery murder moved to Georgia medical prison

AUGUSTA, Ga. - One of the men convicted of chasing down and killing Black jogger Ahmaud Arbery is now being held at a new facility. Officials say 66-year-old Gregory McMichael has been transferred to the Augusta State Medical Prison from his prior location at Georgia Diagnostic and Classification State Prison in Jackson, Georgia.
JACKSON, GA
WSB Channel 2 Atlanta

Alleged Athens gang member indicted for felony murder

ATHENS, Ga. — An Athens-Clarke County man has been indicted for his alleged involvement in a deadly, allegedly gang-related shooting that killed a 19-year-old Athens man. According to Superior Court of Clarke County documents, Jeffery Rice, 26, is an alleged member of the Red Tape Gang and is facing a felony murder charge for the death of Alijah Nelson, 19, who was killed on October 21, 2022 in an Athens shooting.
ATHENS, GA
atlantanewsfirst.com

‘Her last breath, she said his name’ mother details car dealership murder

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) -A Gwinnett mother’s heart is still in pieces after her daughter was shot and killed at a car dealership last month, according to police. Gwinnett Police arrested Wesley Vickers, for the murder of 34-year-old Courtney Owens and they’re still looking for Stoney Williams. Police believe Williams is also connected to the murder.
GWINNETT COUNTY, GA
accesswdun.com

No injuries reported in White Co. barn fire

A quick response time from White County and Cleveland firefighters prevented a Saturday afternoon barn fire from spreading to nearby buildings. The fire was first reported around 12 p.m., and saw both White County Fire Service and Cleveland Fire dispatched to the scene near Hwy. 115 East. "Fire personnel’s swift...
WHITE COUNTY, GA

