KRMG

Owasso school on brief lockdown Friday

OWASSO, Okla. — Owasso High School was placed on a brief lockdown Friday morning after students reported a school employee who they thought was an intruder. FOX23 obtained a letter from Owasso Public Schools sent to parents and guardians notifying them of the lockdown. The letter reads in part,...
OWASSO, OK
KOKI FOX 23

New York boy recommends University of Tulsa mascot replacement

TULSA, Okla. — The University of Tulsa plans to announce a new mascot at their first home football game this fall. In the meantime, an eight year old from New York is offering up a suggestion. Nax D. Saurus- the Univeristy of Tulsa Saurophaganax. Joel Motskin lives in Scarsdale,...
TULSA, OK
Journal Tribune

Tonkawa's POW Camp: Murder, Mass, Musicals, and Memories

Gracing the horizon like a grain silo, a gray concrete water tower base still stands about a half-mile north of Tonkawa on 13th Street. When people new to Kay County see the abandoned cylinder-looking structure for the first time, they ask: “What is that?” Then the story begins.
TONKAWA, OK
KOKI FOX 23

Sapulpa man finds purpose with art after stroke

SAPULPA, Okla. — A former California firefighter who suffered a stroke has found a new purpose here in Oklahoma, thanks to The Center for Individuals with Physical Challenges. John Olivas said, “This place saved me. It didn’t make me an artist, but it inspired me to be one.”...
SAPULPA, OK
bartlesvilleradio.com

Bartlesville Man Seen After Harassing Phone Call

A Bartlesville man was seen in Washington County Court after making a series of threatening phone calls to Bartlesville’s First Church. According to an affidavit, Todd Sinkinson left a series of different threatening voicemails centered on his medical information. The calls had different messages like, “If you release my...
BARTLESVILLE, OK
KOKI FOX 23

OHP, Police remove homeless camp along I-44 in Catoosa

CATOOSA, Okla. — Thursday, Catoosa Police helped the Oklahoma Highway Patrol (OHP) cleared people out of a homeless camp located along I-44 in Catoosa. Police explained the camp was set up on Oklahoma Department of Transportation (ODOT) property. FOX23 spoke to a few people gathering their belongings. They said...
CATOOSA, OK
news9.com

Toby Keith Spotted At Impromptu Norman Concert, Bedlam Basketball Game

Toby Keith was spotted over the weekend performing at an impromptu concert in Norman, and he was spotted at the Bedlam basketball game Wednesday night in Stillwater. The performance happened last weekend at Hollywood Corners Station. Keith played a few songs with the musical act on stage. Keith is battling...
NORMAN, OK
KTUL

Pantera to headline Rocklahoma

TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — Rocklahoma announced Friday morning that Pantera will be headlining the music festival this Labor Day weekend. Pantera is a heavy metal band from Arlington that formed in 1981. The renewal window for 2022 Rocklahoma weekend and VIP pass holders remains open. Rocklahoma will announce the...
TULSA, OK
Journal Tribune

Blackwell hospital seeking new designation amidst financial troubles

Stillwater Medical Center –Blackwell will no longer provide acute inpatient care services if it receives a new federal designation that aims to increase hospital funding. With financial losses mounting at the local hospital, officials said obtaining additional federal funding will be a critical step “to find financially viable ways to continue to provide quality patient care to the community and surrounding areas.”
BLACKWELL, OK
KOKI FOX 23

Eastbound lanes of US-412 closed in Rogers County

ROGERS COUNTY, Okla. — A wreck has eastbound lanes of a highway closed in Rogers County. The Oklahoma Highway Patrol (OHP) said all eastbound lanes of U.S. Highway 412 at the Verdigris River Bridge are closed due to a multiple-vehicle crash that has those lanes blocked. The site is...
ROGERS COUNTY, OK
KOKI FOX 23

Rising country music star from Oologah will play BOK Center

TULSA, Okla. — A country musician from Oologah will perform at the BOK Center this summer. Zach Bryan, the Grammy award-nominated country music rising star, will bring his Burn Burn Burn North American tour to downtown Tulsa on Aug. 11. Bryan’s album, “American Heartbreak”, was the number one country...
TULSA, OK
bartlesvilleradio.com

Bartlesville Man Seen on Attempted Kidnapping

A Bartlesville man was arrested on Wednesday after an attempted kidnapping attempt at Lowes on SE Adams Blvd on Tuesday. Quincy Wilson was seen in Washington County Court Thursday afternoon by Judge Linda Thomas. According to an affidavit, the victim was a Lowes employee. Wilson approached the worker at Lowes...
BARTLESVILLE, OK
KOKI FOX 23

Horse dies after colliding with vehicle in Tulsa

TULSA, Okla. — On Thursday evening, a horse died after colliding with a driver near South 145th East Avenue and East 11th Street. According to Tulsa Police (TPD), a man was riding his horse off the side of the street in the grass when a driver veered off the road.
TULSA, OK

