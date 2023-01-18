Read full article on original website
nbcnebraskascottsbluff.com
Several Western Nebraska cities declare snow emergencies
SCOTTSBLUFF, Neb. (KNEP) - The Cities of Scottsbluff, Gering, Terrytown, and Alliance declare a snow emergency on January 17th until further notice expect for the City of Alliance which will be in effect until Wednesday, January 18th at 5:00pm. Residents who live in snow routes are asked to move all...
NWS Cheyenne: More Snow on the Way
Winter isn't finished with southeast Wyoming and the Nebraska Panhandle. According to the National Weather Service in Cheyenne, there is a slight chance of light snow this evening, and a chance for snow again Sunday, mainly after 11 a.m. "Confidence is low at this time with Sunday's forecast still being...
sweetwaternow.com
Fort Laramie Man Succumbed to Injuries in UTV Rollover
FORT LARAMIE — An 84-year-old Fort Laramie man succumbed to injuries he sustained in a UTV crash Wednesday, according to the Wyoming Highway Patrol (WHP). On January 18 a fatal crash occurred at milepost 29.5 on Highway 26, west of Fort Laramie, Wyoming. At 8:46 a.m., WHP troopers were notified of a UTV rollover on the adjacent Service Road.
nbcnebraskascottsbluff.com
United Way receives $13,000 Grant
SCOTTSBLUFF, Neb. (KNEP) - United Way of Western Nebraska receives a generous grant by Neva Mae Robinson Foundation. This grant is in the amount of $13,000 as United Way continues to “fight for the health, education and financial stability of every person in the community.”. United Way applied for...
4 transported to hospital following Panhandle vehicle accident
On Jan. 15 at 7:10 p.m., multiple agencies responded to a report of an accident involving a pickup and a horse trailer at the intersection of County Road G and County Road 20, northwest of Scottsbluff. The vehicle slid off the road as it was making a turn. The pickup...
nbcnebraskascottsbluff.com
Panhandle Humane Society Valentine’s fundraiser
SCOTTSBLUFF, Neb. (KNEP) - Panhandle Humane Society will be selling 20 Valentine’s Day cards for $5 (each pack) with all of the funds going to benefit the care of PHS shelter pets. Each card will showcase past and present animals at the Humane Society. This fundraiser will last until...
nbcnebraskascottsbluff.com
Retired Senior Volunteer Program in Alliance hosting annual food drive
Alliance, Neb. (KNEP) -The Retired Senior Volunteer Program in Alliance is hosting its annual Martin Luther King Jr. Day food drive. On Tuesday “R.S.V.P.” in Alliance started its annual Martin Luther King Jr. Day food drive, lasting until Friday January 20th. Donations will be accepted at the Alliance...
county17.com
News Channel Nebraska
Bayard man charged for five-count indictment
BAYARD, Neb. -- Crimes such as embezzlement and theft are being charged to a Bayard man in a five-count indictment. According to court documents, 52-year-old Donald Fox, of Bayard, is being charged for a five-count indictment. The Count I charges include embezzlement and theft of labor union assets. This crime reportedly took place around Feb. 20, 2016 until around Aug. 14, 2021. A maximum possible penalty for Count I is five years in prison, a $250,000 fine, a three-year term of supervised release, and a $100 special assessment, if convicted.
capcity.news
Third suspect arrested in manslaughter investigation near Frontier Mall
CHEYENNE, Wyo. — The Cheyenne Police Department arrested a third suspect in its investigation of a Jan. 9 shooting that killed a Triumph High School student near Frontier Mall. Detectives arrested Sarah Heath, 26, of Burns on charges of accessory after the fact to manslaughter, furnishing alcohol to a...
