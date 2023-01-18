Sarah Michelle Gellar has rules for her daughter who wants to be an actress

Sarah Michelle Gellar is back on screen to lead the way for the younger generation, including someone special: her daughter.

Nearly two decades after starring in " Buffy the Vampire Slayer ," Gellar, 45, is back in the high school horror genre in the Netflix movie "Do Revenge" and new series "Wolf Pack." She said she was inspired by her daughter, who wants to follow in her footsteps.

In a new interview with The Hollywood Reporter , Gellar said that her 13-year-old daughter Charlotte recently expressed interest in acting, but as a mother and former child star, Gellar said she has some rules before her daughter can take a turn in front of the camera.

Getty Images, FILE - PHOTO: In this 1999 file photo, Sarah Michelle Gellar stars in the hit tv series "Buffy The Vampire Slayer."

"I'll never stop [my daughter] from being on a set," Gellar said. "But she's just not going on camera while she's living under our roof. There'll be different expectations for her, so she needs to learn everything there is first."

Gellar married actor Freddie Prinze Jr. in 2002 after the two met and worked together on the 1997 movie "I Know What You Did Last Summer."

Phillip Faraone/Getty Images for Netflix, FILE - PHOTO: In this Sept. 14, 2022, file photo, Sarah Michelle Gellar and Charlotte Grace Prinze attend an event in Hollywood, Calif.

The early 2000s power couple eventually took a step out of the spotlight to raise their family -- daughter Charlotte and 10-year-old son Rocky -- privately. The famous kids are rarely seen at public events or on the star's social media, and are not allowed to have social media of their own, Gellar said.

Gellar added that she wants to protect her daughter, as well as her younger "Wolf Pack" co-stars, from "industry abuses" she experienced as a teenager in Hollywood.

"I hope that I've set up a safety net for these actors that I didn't have," she said.