'Rust' shooting: Prosecutor to announce charges decision Thursday

By Patrick T. FALLON, Huw GRIFFITH, -
AFP
AFP
 3 days ago
Alec Baldwin was still wearing his costume when he first spoke to investigators after the fatal shooting /Santa Fe County Sheriff's Office/AFP

A US prosecutor probing the deadly shooting on the set of Alec Baldwin's movie "Rust" will announce her decision on whether to charge the actor on Thursday.

Baldwin was holding the Colt. 45 during rehearsals for the film when it discharged, killing cinematographer Halyna Hutchins and wounding director Joel Souza in October 2021.

The former "30 Rock" star has insisted he was told by crew that the gun was not loaded.

He has also previously said he did not pull the trigger, though experts have cast doubt on this claim.

The shooting happened during a rehearsal for a scene inside a wooden church /Santa Fe County Sheriff's Office/AFP

A lengthy investigation has looked at how the live round -- and five others -- got onto the New Mexico film set, with attention focused on the armorer and ammunition supplier.

Investigators found the armorer, Hannah Gutierrez Reed, had put the fatal round in Baldwin's gun, instead of using a similar-looking dummy round.

Mary Carmack-Altwies, the district attorney for the part of New Mexico where the movie was being filmed, and the special prosecutor appointed to investigate the case, Andrea Reeb, will announce their decision on Thursday, a statement said.

That will come more than two months after the county sheriff's office delivered its report into the incident.

The New Mexico set has been used in lots of Hollywood Westerns /Santa Fe County Sheriff's Office/AFP

Officials said last year that up to four people -- including Baldwin -- could face charges.

"Regardless of the District Attorneyâs decision, the announcement will be a solemn occasion, made in a manner keeping with the officeâs commitment to upholding the integrity of the judicial process and respecting the victimâs family," a spokesman for the DA's office said.

In August, Baldwin said he did not believe he would be charged, telling CNN he had hired a private investigator to assess possible culpability.

A raft of civil suits have been lodged in the months since Hutchins' death, with various crew suing and counter-suing.

In October, Baldwin reached an undisclosed settlement with the family of 42-year-old Hutchins.

It was also announced at the time that production on the low-budget movie would restart this year.

New Mexico officials said 'Rust' producers showed 'plain indifference' to safety protocols on the film's set at the Bonanza Creek Ranch (foreground) in Santa Fe /AFP/File

Widower Matthew Hutchins, who will become an executive producer, said "all the original principal players" would return to the set.

"Rust" director Souza said he would devote his work on the film "to honoring Halyna's legacy and making her proud."

"Though certainly bittersweet, I am pleased that together, we will now complete what Halyna and I started," he said.

hg/tjj

