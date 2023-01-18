ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Massachusetts State

Man allegedly tried to hire hit man to kill his estranged wife and the boyfriend she left him for

truecrimedaily
truecrimedaily
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4RMkaB_0kJOMsUg00

BOSTON (TCD) -- A 46-year-old man was arrested and charged after allegedly trying to hire a hit man to kill his wife and her new boyfriend.

The investigation was launched in November 2022, when an individual told federal law enforcement that Mohammed Chowdhury asked him to kill his wife, the U.S. Attorney’s Office for the District of Massachusetts said. Chowdhury had reportedly paid someone to carry out the killing, but the person took the money and didn’t complete the request.

Chowdhury then reportedly told the individual that "he needed the murder done as soon as possible and that he would get the money to do so, even robbing a store if necessary to obtain the funds."

According to the Attorney’s Office, the individual gave federal law enforcement Chowdhury’s contact information, and an undercover agent was deployed posing as a "contract killer."

In December 2022 and January 2023, the Attorney’s Office said Chowdhury met with undercover agents posing as the contract killer and associates to "seek help with killing his wife and her new boyfriend whom she left him for."

Chowdhury reportedly told the undercover agents that "his wife wouldn’t let him see his children and that he wanted the undercover agents to rob and beat his wife and her boyfriend so that he would not be a suspect."

According to the Attorney’s Office, he also asked the undercover agents about how to make her body disappear and hide any evidence.

Chowdhury reportedly agreed to pay the undercover agents $4,000 per killing with a $500 deposit. He allegedly provided the undercover agents with photographs of his wife and her new boyfriend and where they lived, as well as where and when they worked.

On Tuesday, Jan. 17, the Attorney’s Office said Chowdhury met with the undercover agents to give them the deposit and was taken into federal custody.

He was reportedly charged with one count of murder-for-hire and is scheduled to appear in court on Jan. 20. The Attorney’s Office said the charge carries a potential sentence of up to 10 years in prison, three years of supervised release, and a fine up to $250,000.

Prior to the murder-for-hire crime, Chowdhury was charged with violating an abuse prevention order prohibiting him from abusing, contacting, or coming within a certain distance of his wife in October 2019.

According to the Attorney’s Office, "Chowdhury pleaded to sufficient facts and received a continuance without a finding."

TRUE CRIME DAILY: THE PODCAST covers high-profile and under-the-radar cases every week. Subscribe to our YouTube page for podcasts, exclusive videos, and more, and don’t forget to follow us on TikTok.

Comments / 0

Related
truecrimedaily

Former police officer executed for hiring 2 people to kill his estranged wife amid divorce

HARRIS COUNTY, Texas (TCD) -- A 65-year-old former police officer was recently executed via lethal injection for hiring two people to fatally shoot his estranged wife in 1994. The Harris County District Attorney’s Office announced that on Tuesday, Jan. 10, Robert Fratta was executed at the Texas State Penitentiary in Huntsville. Fratta was pronounced deceased 24 minutes after the lethal dose, at 7:49 p.m., The Associated Press reports.
HARRIS COUNTY, TX
truecrimedaily

Houston man allegedly set fire to homes of estranged wife and her family

HOUSTON (TCD) -- A 28-year-old man stands accused of intentionally setting fire to the homes of his estranged wife and her family. On Jan. 3, Pablo Patino allegedly lit his estranged wife’s family’s home on fire on the 11400 block of Mortimer to lure her outside, KPRC-TV reports. After his estranged wife left the house, Patino reportedly struck her with his vehicle.
HOUSTON, TX
Westland Daily

A "honor killings" father who killed his young daughters in a cab because they were dating non-Muslim boys was arrested.

The FBI has apprehended a father wanted in connection with the 2008 murders of his two teenage daughters after he spent 12 years on the run. Yaser Abdel Said, 63, was peacefully taken into custody by agents on Wednesday in Justin, Texas, according to an FBI statement. His daughters, Lewisville High School students Sarah Yaser Said, 17, and Amina Yaser Said, 18, had died, and he had been sought for capital murder.
JUSTIN, TX
RadarOnline

'Doomsday' Cult Mom Lori Vallow Bizarrely Smirks In Court After Suffering Blow Ahead Of Triple Murder Trial

Until a murder trial do them part. An Idaho judge flat-out denied a request by “Doomsday Cult Mom” Lori Vallow to hold a 30-minute defense strategy pow-wow with her co-defendant husband, Chad Daybell, ahead of their sensational triple murder trial, RadarOnline.com has learned.The couple will be facing their own doomsday court trial for the September 2019 murder of Vallow’s two children, Joshua J.J. Vallow, 7, and 16-year-old Tylee Ryan, and the death of Daybell’s wife, Tammy, 49, in October 2019.The couple, who married two weeks after Tammy’s death, earned national fame when they jetted off to Hawaii after the children...
IDAHO STATE
truecrimedaily

Man who reportedly had been dead for a month found in wooded area; 2 N.C. suspects arrested

CATAWBA COUNTY, N.C. (TCD) -- Two men were recently arrested after a 51-year-old victim’s body was discovered in a remote area last month. On Saturday, Dec. 3, 2022, at approximately 3:41 p.m., Catawba County Sheriff’s deputies responded to a wooded area on Lee Cline Road to a report of a deceased person, the department announced. There, authorities reportedly found the body of a man.
CATAWBA COUNTY, NC
truecrimedaily

Pa. woman sentenced for bathing her kids in bleach, giving them meth

BELLEFONTE, Pa. (TCD) -- A 33-year-old woman was sentenced to a little less than two years behind bars for bathing two of her children in bleach and giving one of them meth. The Centre Daily Times reports a judge handed Tara Auman a sentence of 11.5 to 23.5 months in the Centre County Correctional Facility with five months of time served after she pleaded no contest to two counts of child endangerment. The judge also sentenced Auman to five years of probation.
BELLEFONTE, PA
truecrimedaily

Former model sentenced for fatally beating 71-year-old doctor, leaving body in abandoned car

LAS VEGAS (TCD) -- A woman was sentenced to 10 to 25 years in prison in connection with the 2019 death of a psychiatrist whose body was found in an abandoned car. KLAS-TV reports a judge in Clark County handed Kelsey Turner the sentence Tuesday, Jan. 10, after she previously entered an Alford plea for second-degree murder for the death of 71-year-old Dr. Thomas Burchard.
LAS VEGAS, NV
truecrimedaily

Mo. man who fatally shot wife, in-laws because they 'wouldn’t leave' sentenced to life

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (TCD) -- A 50-year-old man was sentenced this week to life in prison for the 2021 fatal shooting of his wife and in-laws. Jesse Huy committed the crime on March 20, 2021, inside his home, the Greene County Sheriff’s Office said. The victims were reportedly identified as the suspect’s wife, 48-year-old Tonya Huy, and her parents, 71-year-old Ronald Koehler and 78-year-old Linda Koehler of Baton Rouge, Louisiana.
GREENE COUNTY, MO
truecrimedaily

'Severely malnourished' 5-year-old boy suffers cardiac arrest; father, girlfriend arrested

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (TCD) -- A 25-year-old father and his 23-year-old girlfriend face charges after a 5-year-old boy suffered life-threatening injuries due to alleged child abuse. On Sunday, Jan. 8, at approximately 4:30 p.m., the Kentucky State Police said they were alerted about a 5-year-old boy who had been brought to Baptist Health Hardin. The child was reportedly airlifted to Norton Children’s Hospital to treat his severe injuries.
HARDIN, KY
truecrimedaily

West Virginia father sentenced for strangling his 6-month-old child to death

JACKSON COUNTY, W.Va. (TCD) -- A father was recently sentenced to 15 years to life for the strangling death of his 6-month-old child. According to The Parkersburg News and Sentinel, on Oct. 7, 2018, the Women’s and Children’s Hospital in Charleston reported a possible shaken baby case. The victim reportedly succumbed to her injuries around 15 months later, on Jan. 8, 2020.
CHARLESTON, WV
blavity.com

Man Gets Hit By Car After Shooting And Killing A Wife And Mother Of 2 In North Carolina

A man who shot and killed a woman in North Carolina during the early hours of New Year’s Day was hit by a car soon after. The Charlotte Observer reports Vashon Juan Sigler, 48, has been in police custody since Jan. 1 for the murder of Yvette Walker, 32. According to a news release from the Greensboro Police Department on Jan. 10, he was charged with first-degree murder, possession of a firearm by a felon and discharging a firearm into an occupied vehicle.
GREENSBORO, NC
truecrimedaily

Texas man accused of decapitating 21-year-old wife in 'gruesome' killing

WALLER COUNTY, Texas (TCD) -- A 21-year-old man has reportedly confessed to killing and decapitating his wife in the house they lived in on his parents' property. At a press briefing, Waller County Sheriff Troy Guidry said deputies received a call at approximately 4:18 p.m. on Wednesday, Jan. 11, about a deceased woman inside a residence on the 200 block of Oak Hollow Boulevard. Waller County detectives went to the home and located the victim in a smaller home on the larger property. The family that lived on the property was detained and the suspect was taken into custody.
WALLER COUNTY, TX
truecrimedaily

Man accused of stabbing runner and then dropping his own wallet and ID nearby

GLENDALE, Ariz. (TCD) -- A 28-year-old man was arrested after he allegedly stabbed a man out on a jog last month. According to Glendale Police, on Dec. 13 at around 8 p.m., officers responded to the area of 5700 West Glenn Drive and found a male suffering a stab wound to his body. The victim, who remained unnamed, reportedly told police he was on a run when a man pushed and stabbed him with a knife.
GLENDALE, AZ
truecrimedaily

Man arrested almost 20 years after woman’s decapitated torso was found at rest stop

MARYLAND HEIGHTS, Mo. (TCD) -- A 63-year-old man was charged this week nearly 20 years after an unidentified woman’s torso was found at a rest stop off the highway. St. Louis County records indicate prosecutors charged Mike Clardy with second-degree murder and abandonment of a corpse in connection with the 2004 death of Deanna Howland. He is currently being held on $1 million cash bond.
SAINT LOUIS COUNTY, MO
Pete Lakeman

30 years ago, this mafia boss dissolved a 12-year-old's body in acid; he was just arrested seeking cancer treatment

In 1993, he organized bomb “attacks in Florence, Rome and Milan that killed 10 people.” In the same year, he kidnapped a 12-year-old boy, held him hostage for two years before having him strangled and his body dissolved in acid. Matteo Messina Denaro, also known as Diabolik" and "'U Siccu" (The Skinny One) had been on the run from Italian authorities for the last 30 years.
truecrimedaily

truecrimedaily

59K+
Followers
3K+
Post
14M+
Views
ABOUT

True Crime Daily covers in-depth investigations, real-life mysteries, and the stories behind crimes across America. True Crime Daily is the continuation of the broadcast television show Crime Watch Daily.

 https://truecrimedaily.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy