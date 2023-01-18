Man allegedly tried to hire hit man to kill his estranged wife and the boyfriend she left him for

BOSTON (TCD) -- A 46-year-old man was arrested and charged after allegedly trying to hire a hit man to kill his wife and her new boyfriend.

The investigation was launched in November 2022, when an individual told federal law enforcement that Mohammed Chowdhury asked him to kill his wife, the U.S. Attorney’s Office for the District of Massachusetts said. Chowdhury had reportedly paid someone to carry out the killing, but the person took the money and didn’t complete the request.

Chowdhury then reportedly told the individual that "he needed the murder done as soon as possible and that he would get the money to do so, even robbing a store if necessary to obtain the funds."

According to the Attorney’s Office, the individual gave federal law enforcement Chowdhury’s contact information, and an undercover agent was deployed posing as a "contract killer."

In December 2022 and January 2023, the Attorney’s Office said Chowdhury met with undercover agents posing as the contract killer and associates to "seek help with killing his wife and her new boyfriend whom she left him for."

Chowdhury reportedly told the undercover agents that "his wife wouldn’t let him see his children and that he wanted the undercover agents to rob and beat his wife and her boyfriend so that he would not be a suspect."

According to the Attorney’s Office, he also asked the undercover agents about how to make her body disappear and hide any evidence.

Chowdhury reportedly agreed to pay the undercover agents $4,000 per killing with a $500 deposit. He allegedly provided the undercover agents with photographs of his wife and her new boyfriend and where they lived, as well as where and when they worked.

On Tuesday, Jan. 17, the Attorney’s Office said Chowdhury met with the undercover agents to give them the deposit and was taken into federal custody.

He was reportedly charged with one count of murder-for-hire and is scheduled to appear in court on Jan. 20. The Attorney’s Office said the charge carries a potential sentence of up to 10 years in prison, three years of supervised release, and a fine up to $250,000.

Prior to the murder-for-hire crime, Chowdhury was charged with violating an abuse prevention order prohibiting him from abusing, contacting, or coming within a certain distance of his wife in October 2019.

According to the Attorney’s Office, "Chowdhury pleaded to sufficient facts and received a continuance without a finding."

TRUE CRIME DAILY: THE PODCAST covers high-profile and under-the-radar cases every week. Subscribe to our YouTube page for podcasts, exclusive videos, and more, and don’t forget to follow us on TikTok.