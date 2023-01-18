Read full article on original website
Funeral service announced for 4-year-old Cyril girl; Ivon Adams heading back to Oklahoma: What we know
CYRIL, Oklahoma (KOCO) -- Oklahoma and the nation are waiting to see if the remains found in rural Grady County near Rush Springs are those of the 4-year-old Cyril girl who was reported missing on Jan. 10. Below is what we know. The Victim Athena Brownfield, 4, was reported missing...
U.S. Marshals offer Rewards for five escaped inmates
FARMINGTON, Mo. — The U.S. Marshal’s Service is offering rewards to help find the five (5) inmates who broke out of the St. Francois County Detention Center in Farmington on Tuesday evening, January 17, 2023. Wanted by US MARSHALS for escape in Missouri. The five escaped through a...
1 of 5 escaped inmates captured, spotted at resale shop; U.S. Marshals continue seeking tips
POPLAR BLUFF, Mo. — Friday, January 20, 2023, just after 10 a.m. a tip alerted Poplar Bluff Patrolman Richie Phillips that 1 of the 5 escaped inmates from the St. Francois County Jail at was spotted at a local resale store in their city. Chief Michael McClain of the...
CA: NEIGHBOR CONCERN OVER SLIDING HOMES AFTER STORM
CA: Landslide shifts Orinda home off base, several feet down hillside after storms. COPYRIGHT 2023 BY KOAM NEWS NOW. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. THIS MATERIAL MAY NOT BE PUBLISHED, BROADCAST, REWRITTEN OR REDISTRIBUTED.
Carl Junction earns Bill Hanson Memorial championship in comeback win over Kickapoo
Carl Junction erases an 18-point halftime deficit to beat Kickapoo 41-39 in the championship game Saturday. COPYRIGHT 2023 BY KOAM NEWS NOW. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. THIS MATERIAL MAY NOT BE PUBLISHED, BROADCAST, REWRITTEN OR REDISTRIBUTED. Carl Junction earns Bill Hanson Memorial championship in comeback win over Kickapoo. The Bulldogs erased...
