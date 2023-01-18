The Army might be on track to meet its bullish recruiting goal this year after last year saw the service struggle to find recruits. Since the start of the new fiscal year, which began in October, the Army has recruited some 18,500 new soldiers and has roughly another 13,000 in the pipeline in various stages of the recruiting process, Maj. Gen. Johnny Davis, head of the service's Recruiting Command, told Military.com on Thursday. If the Army can keep up that pace for each quarter of the year, it would hit its recruiting goal.

GEORGIA STATE ・ 2 DAYS AGO