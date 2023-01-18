ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Norfolk, VA

msn.com

US Navy’s Newest Submarine Leaves Pentagon Baffled on When It Will Be Ready

(Bloomberg) -- Officials overseeing development of the US Navy’s next-generation submarine to carry nuclear missiles don’t have the information they need to know whether the first vessel in the $132 billion Columbia program can deploy on time in 2031, an unreleased congressional audit found. Most Read from Bloomberg.
OHIO STATE
msn.com

Ukraine's Newest Weapon Should Worry Russia's Navy, Air Force: Ex-General

Retired U.S. Lieutenant General Ben Hodges on Wednesday said that a weapon the United States will reportedly soon provide to Ukraine should cause panic within Russia's military ranks. Politico reported that President Joe Biden's administration will announce this week a new weapons package for Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky's forces. Included...
Military.com

Navy Fires Two Ship Commanders in One Day

The Navy has fired two commanding officers at two separate commands over a loss of confidence in their ability to lead, the service announced Thursday. Capt. Michael D. Nordeen, the commander of the San Antonio-class amphibious transport dock USS Mesa Verde, and Cmdr. Alexa Jenkins, commanding officer of the destroyer USS Carney, were both relieved by their bosses on Wednesday, the Navy said in two separate press releases.
VIRGINIA STATE
Navy Times

Navy ousts two commanding officers for loss of confidence

The Navy relieved two commanding officers on Wednesday — both due to loss of confidence in their abilities to command. Both Capt. Michael D. Nordeen, commanding officer of the amphibious transport dock Mesa Verde, and Cmdr. Alexa Jenkins, commanding officer of the guided-missile destroyer Carney, assumed command of their respective ships in the summer of 2022.
Military.com

Marine Corps Will Pay Thousands of Dollars in Bonuses to Keep Recruiters from Moving

The Marine Corps has rolled out larger cash bonuses aimed at encouraging recruiters to stay at their duty stations for months longer as the service heads into another challenging recruiting year. According to a message released Tuesday, canvassing recruiters and the staff noncommissioned officers in charge of recruiting substations will...
Military.com

Pair of Shootings Rocks Special Forces Community at Fort Bragg

An Army noncommissioned officer assigned to 3rd Special Forces Group at Fort Bragg, North Carolina, was killed in a shooting this week, service officials announced Friday. In what appeared to be an unrelated incident, another soldier serving in the Army's Special Operations Command, also at the same base, was arrested on attempted murder charges tied to the shooting of his fiancee.
FORT BRAGG, NC
Business Insider

3 active-duty Marines who work in intelligence arrested over alleged participation in the January 6 riot

Three Marines were arrested Wednesday for their participation in the riot at the US Capitol on January 6, 2021, according to court documents unsealed Thursday. Micah Coomer, Joshua Abate, and Dodge Dale Hellonen — three men identified by investigators as active-duty Marines — were arrested on four charges each stemming from their participation in the mob that stormed the US Capitol in a bid to prevent the certification of Joe Biden's victory in the 2020 presidential election.
CALIFORNIA STATE
Military.com

Now You Can Send Recruiters After Almost Anyone Using Updated Air Force App

Air Force recruiters want anyone, civilian or service member, who has a smartphone in their pocket to to recruit people to become an airman by submitting their info to the service's main recruiting office. A new feature on the Air Force's Aim High smartphone application announced Thursday will allow anyone...
Military.com

Army Sees Signs it Might Hit Recruiting Target This Year

The Army might be on track to meet its bullish recruiting goal this year after last year saw the service struggle to find recruits. Since the start of the new fiscal year, which began in October, the Army has recruited some 18,500 new soldiers and has roughly another 13,000 in the pipeline in various stages of the recruiting process, Maj. Gen. Johnny Davis, head of the service's Recruiting Command, told Military.com on Thursday. If the Army can keep up that pace for each quarter of the year, it would hit its recruiting goal.
GEORGIA STATE
Military.com

Sending Patriot Missile Systems to Ukraine Is an Expensive Blunder

Geoff LaMear is a fellow at Defense Priorities. He is also an air defense artillery officer in the U.S. Army. His views are his own and do not reflect the views of the Department of Defense. The opinions expressed in this op-ed are those of the author and do not necessarily reflect the views of Military.com. If you would like to submit your own commentary, please send your article to opinions@military.com for consideration.
WASHINGTON STATE
CBS Pittsburgh

AWOL Navy SEAL killed in Ukraine, official says

A Navy SEAL who's been AWOL since 2019 was killed in Ukraine this week, a Navy official confirmed to CBS News on Friday. Daniel W. Swift was killed in Ukraine on Wednesday, the official said.Swift's Navy bio shows he was a SEAL who has been in active deserter status since March 11, 2019. The official did not know when or why Swift went to Ukraine.Swift was a special warfare operator 1st Class who enlisted in the Navy in 2005.According to his military bio, Swift was most recently stationed in Coronado, California, and had also done stints in Alaska, Illinois, Florida...
GEORGIA STATE
Military.com

Veteran Still Evacuating Afghan Refugees More Than Year After Headlines Faded Away

Alex Plitsas never gives up. The former U.S. Army veteran helped refugees escape from war-torn Afghanistan during the often-chaotic days in August 2021 at Kabul International Airport. But though the headlines from those desperate scenes have faded long ago, Plitsas is still working nearly 18 months later from his Fairfield, Connecticut home — and saving evacuees as recently as last week.
FAIRFIELD, CT

