The 6-year-old Virginia student who shot his teacher wanted to light another teacher on fire and watch her dieMargaret MinnicksNewport News, VA
Three Virginia theaters among 39 Regal Cinemas that will shut down beginning in FebruaryCheryl E PrestonCharlottesville, VA
A Virginia store shooting survivor is suing Walmart for $50 million.Westland DailyChesapeake, VA
Some of the Best BBQ in Virginia is Hiding Inside a Gas StationTravel MavenVirginia Beach, VA
Multi-award winning black owned barber shop continues to thrive in Newport NewsStephy SaysNewport News, VA
Military.com
Sailors Can Finally Use New Family Leave Policy After Weeks of Delays, While Soldiers Still Wait
On Thursday, the Navy finally released its formal policy memo outlining new parental leave benefits built into a federal law that went into effect at the beginning of the month. The memo details how sailors can make use of increased time off, while also giving the Marine Corps the green...
msn.com
US Navy’s Newest Submarine Leaves Pentagon Baffled on When It Will Be Ready
(Bloomberg) -- Officials overseeing development of the US Navy’s next-generation submarine to carry nuclear missiles don’t have the information they need to know whether the first vessel in the $132 billion Columbia program can deploy on time in 2031, an unreleased congressional audit found. Most Read from Bloomberg.
msn.com
Ukraine's Newest Weapon Should Worry Russia's Navy, Air Force: Ex-General
Retired U.S. Lieutenant General Ben Hodges on Wednesday said that a weapon the United States will reportedly soon provide to Ukraine should cause panic within Russia's military ranks. Politico reported that President Joe Biden's administration will announce this week a new weapons package for Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky's forces. Included...
WAR HISTORY ONLINE
The US Air Force Panicked When Its Top-Secret Stealth Fighter Crashed Into the California Wilderness
In July 1986, a Lockheed F-117 Nighthawk crashed in Sequoia National Forest – not that the US Air Force wanted anyone to know. As the incident began making headlines nationwide, the military went to great lengths to keep the identity of the aircraft a secret, going to far as to replace the wreckage with that of a McDonnell F-101A Voodoo.
Military.com
Navy Fires Two Ship Commanders in One Day
The Navy has fired two commanding officers at two separate commands over a loss of confidence in their ability to lead, the service announced Thursday. Capt. Michael D. Nordeen, the commander of the San Antonio-class amphibious transport dock USS Mesa Verde, and Cmdr. Alexa Jenkins, commanding officer of the destroyer USS Carney, were both relieved by their bosses on Wednesday, the Navy said in two separate press releases.
Navy Times
Military.com
Marine Corps Will Pay Thousands of Dollars in Bonuses to Keep Recruiters from Moving
The Marine Corps has rolled out larger cash bonuses aimed at encouraging recruiters to stay at their duty stations for months longer as the service heads into another challenging recruiting year. According to a message released Tuesday, canvassing recruiters and the staff noncommissioned officers in charge of recruiting substations will...
Pentagon looks to shift dynamic in Ukraine war, without Abrams tanks
WASHINGTON (Reuters) - The United States aims to break the dynamic of grinding warfare and near-frozen front lines in Ukraine with newly announced military capabilities that it hopes will breath fresh momentum into Kyiv’s battle against Russian forces, a senior Pentagon official said on Wednesday.
Military.com
Pair of Shootings Rocks Special Forces Community at Fort Bragg
An Army noncommissioned officer assigned to 3rd Special Forces Group at Fort Bragg, North Carolina, was killed in a shooting this week, service officials announced Friday. In what appeared to be an unrelated incident, another soldier serving in the Army's Special Operations Command, also at the same base, was arrested on attempted murder charges tied to the shooting of his fiancee.
US strike kills approximately 30 al-Shabaab fighters in Somalia
The United States carried out a strike in Somalia on Friday that killed approximately 30 al-Shabaab fighters, US Africa Command said in a statement.
Business Insider
3 active-duty Marines who work in intelligence arrested over alleged participation in the January 6 riot
Three Marines were arrested Wednesday for their participation in the riot at the US Capitol on January 6, 2021, according to court documents unsealed Thursday. Micah Coomer, Joshua Abate, and Dodge Dale Hellonen — three men identified by investigators as active-duty Marines — were arrested on four charges each stemming from their participation in the mob that stormed the US Capitol in a bid to prevent the certification of Joe Biden's victory in the 2020 presidential election.
Military.com
Now You Can Send Recruiters After Almost Anyone Using Updated Air Force App
Air Force recruiters want anyone, civilian or service member, who has a smartphone in their pocket to to recruit people to become an airman by submitting their info to the service's main recruiting office. A new feature on the Air Force's Aim High smartphone application announced Thursday will allow anyone...
Military.com
Army Sees Signs it Might Hit Recruiting Target This Year
The Army might be on track to meet its bullish recruiting goal this year after last year saw the service struggle to find recruits. Since the start of the new fiscal year, which began in October, the Army has recruited some 18,500 new soldiers and has roughly another 13,000 in the pipeline in various stages of the recruiting process, Maj. Gen. Johnny Davis, head of the service's Recruiting Command, told Military.com on Thursday. If the Army can keep up that pace for each quarter of the year, it would hit its recruiting goal.
Military.com
Supreme Court Justice Kagan Will Help Christen Navy Fuel Ship in San Diego
U.S. Supreme Court Justice Elena Kagan will visit the General Dynamics-NASSCO shipyard in San Diego on Saturday to participate in the christening of a Navy fuel ship that bears the name of former California governor and Supreme Court Chief Justice Earl Warren. The Navy is honoring Warren largely for his...
Military.com
Sending Patriot Missile Systems to Ukraine Is an Expensive Blunder
Geoff LaMear is a fellow at Defense Priorities. He is also an air defense artillery officer in the U.S. Army. His views are his own and do not reflect the views of the Department of Defense. The opinions expressed in this op-ed are those of the author and do not necessarily reflect the views of Military.com. If you would like to submit your own commentary, please send your article to opinions@military.com for consideration.
AWOL Navy SEAL killed in Ukraine, official says
A Navy SEAL who's been AWOL since 2019 was killed in Ukraine this week, a Navy official confirmed to CBS News on Friday. Daniel W. Swift was killed in Ukraine on Wednesday, the official said.Swift's Navy bio shows he was a SEAL who has been in active deserter status since March 11, 2019. The official did not know when or why Swift went to Ukraine.Swift was a special warfare operator 1st Class who enlisted in the Navy in 2005.According to his military bio, Swift was most recently stationed in Coronado, California, and had also done stints in Alaska, Illinois, Florida...
Military.com
Veteran Still Evacuating Afghan Refugees More Than Year After Headlines Faded Away
Alex Plitsas never gives up. The former U.S. Army veteran helped refugees escape from war-torn Afghanistan during the often-chaotic days in August 2021 at Kabul International Airport. But though the headlines from those desperate scenes have faded long ago, Plitsas is still working nearly 18 months later from his Fairfield, Connecticut home — and saving evacuees as recently as last week.
U.S. will not send long-range missiles called ATACMs to Ukraine at this time, Pentagon official says
The U.S. has decided not to provide the long-range missile systems called ATACMs to Ukraine at this time, according to one of the most senior civilians in the Defense Department. “We think the Ukrainians can change the dynamic on the battlefield and achieve the type of effects they want to...
This 'Top Gun' shot down 4 soviet jets in 30 minutes and kept it a secret for 50 years. He was just awarded the Navy Cross.
"I was just like a machine," Royce Williams now 97-year-old told NBC 7 about the 1952 areial dogfight.
Military.com
Court Overturns Ruling That Would Have Given Some Vets Extra GI Bill Money for More School
A federal court has overturned an earlier decision that would have allowed veterans to receive up to an additional year of education benefits under the Montgomery and Post-9/11 GI bills, a judgment that will be appealed to the U.S. Supreme Court, the plaintiff's attorneys say. Last month, the U.S. Court...
