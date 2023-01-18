ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Missing 22-year-old’s remains found 5 years after her disappearance

COOK COUNTY, Ill. (TCD) -- The remains of a missing 22-year-old woman were reportedly found and positively identified over five years after she disappeared.

Cheyann Klus’ family confirmed the news on Facebook. In a statement, Mariah Klus wrote, "We have been looking for Cheyann, and information related to her disappearance, since she went missing over 5 years ago. While it was not the news we were hoping for, we have received confirmation from law enforcement that Cheyann’s remains were found."

Her loved ones asked for privacy amid the news as they "grieve the unbearable loss of a daughter, sister, aunt, and a human being."

Mariah Klus said Cheyann has been "respectfully laid to rest."

According to the DuPage County Sheriff’s Office, Klus' family last saw her Nov. 27, 2017, at her home in Downers Grove. She reportedly went to Chicago and stayed on the 2100 block of North Kilbourn on Dec. 1 and into Dec. 2. The Cook County Sheriff’s Office verified she was at the Kilbourn address on Dec. 1.

