Philadelphia, PA

WVNews

Giants never a factor in 3rd loss to Eagles this season

PHILADELPHIA (AP) — With the Giants' season in the balance, coach Brian Daboll punted on a comeback. Yes, New York was down 21 points early in the fourth quarter, and while its divisional playoff game against Philadelphia seemed out of reach, wilder rallies have happened in the postseason.
NEW YORK STATE
OnlyHomers

Former Heavyweight Champion Dies

The boxing world was rocked today when it was announced that a former heavyweight champion in the World Boxing Association has passed away. Gerrie Coetzee, who is from South Africa, passed away at the age of 67 due to lung cancer on Thursday, January 12, 2023.
WVNews

Carter Hart makes 30 saves as Flyers defeat Red Wings 2-1

DETROIT (AP) — Scott Laughton snapped a scoreless tie midway through the third period and the Philadelphia Flyers defeated the Detroit Red Wings 2-1. Noah Cates also scored for the Flyers, who are 9-3 in their last 12 games, and goalie Carter Hart stopped 30 shots.
DETROIT, MI
WVNews

Warriors beat Cavaliers without resting Curry, Thompson

CLEVELAND (AP) — Jordan Poole scored 32 points and the Golden State Warriors put on a shooting display by making 23 3-pointers while star Stephen Curry sat on the bench for a 120-114 victory over the Cleveland Cavaliers on Friday night. Ty Jerome added a season-high 22 points as...
CLEVELAND, OH

