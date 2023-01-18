ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Brazil's BTG gets court decision reversing part of Americanas' protection from creditors

 3 days ago
SAO PAULO, Jan 18 (Reuters) - Brazilian bank BTG Pactual obtained a court decision on Wednesday overturning part of Americanas SA's (AMER3.SA) protection from creditors, according to court documents seen by Reuters, in a move the retailer says "harms its viability".

The decision of appeal judge Flavio Horta Fernandes reversed a previous order that BTG Pactual return money it received from the company's accounts with the bank to pay for a credit line.

BTG confirmed the decision in a securities filing, but did not give details.

Americanas told Reuters in a statement that the "unilateral action taken by its creditors harms its viability", adding it was still seeking a short-term solution for its creditors.

Americanas revealed last week almost $4 billion in "accounting inconsistencies". Its chief executive and chief financial officer resigned. Shares of the retailer have plunged more than 80% this month.

Later on Wednesday, Brazilian lender Bradesco (BBDC4.SA) said it had asked a Rio de Janeiro court to only allow Americanas to withdraw funds from the bank with prior approval.

Local newspaper O Estado de S. Paulo published earlier that Bradesco's petition stated that Americanas "may come to file for bankruptcy protection" and, therefore, the bank's request was necessary.

Americanas confirmed that Bradesco withheld more than 450 million reais ($86.77 million) from the company's cash position, "acting in disagreement with the injunction" the retailer had obtained protecting it from creditors.

($1 = 5.1863 reais)

Brazil and Argentina to begin preparations for common currency - FT

Jan 22 (Reuters) - Brazil and Argentina will announce this week that they are starting preparatory work on a common currency, the Financial Times reported on Sunday. The plan, set to be discussed at a summit in Buenos Aires this week, will focus on how a new currency which Brazil suggests calling the "sur" (south) could boost regional trade and reduce reliance on the U.S. dollar, FT reported citing officials.
Brazil's Lula replaces army commander- source

BRASILIA, Jan 21 (Reuters) - Brazilian President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva fired the army commander, General Julio Cesar de Arruda, on Saturday, a source with knowledge of the matter said.
Capital One scraps 1,100 tech positions - source

Jan 19 (Reuters) - Consumer lending firm Capital One Financial Corp (COF.N) has cut 1,100 positions in its technology segment, a person familiar with the matter told Reuters on Thursday, a move that comes as its digital transformation matures.
Inclusive Capital takes a stake in Bayer — 3 ways it may build value with a sustainable focus

Business: is a 55-billion euro German multinational pharmaceutical and biotechnology company. It operates through three segments: (i) Pharmaceuticals (roughly 6 billion euros of EBITDA); (ii) Consumer Health (about 1.5 billion euros of EBITDA), and (iii) Crop Science (approximately 6.5 billion euros of EBITDA). The company acquired Monsanto in 2018 for 54 billion euros and has since been plagued with several lawsuits related to Monsanto's Roundup herbicide product causing cancer.
Canada's energy jobs transition bill sparks discord in oil heartland

(Reuters) - In Canada’s western oil patch, controversy is raging over federal government legislation intended to help the fossil fuel labour force transition to a greener economy, but union and community leaders are warning politicization of the Just Transition bill obscures the needs of workers.
4 investors discuss the next big wave for alternative seafood startups

In fact, some investors feel that 2023 will be the year when alternative seafood companies and products make notable strides. $178 million was pumped into alternative seafood in the first half of 2022, and the market’s value is poised to reach $1.6 billion over the next 10 years. One of the sector’s biggest investments was Wildtype, which raised $100 million in a Series B round for its “sushi-grade” cultured salmon.
Rating agencies expect U.S. debt ceiling agreement despite gridlock risks

NEW YORK, Jan 19 (Reuters) - Rating agencies Moody's and Fitch expect the U.S. Congress will likely reach an agreement on a new debt limit before the Treasury drains resources to stave off a debt default, but warned that an extended political gridlock could ultimately impact the United States' top credit rating.
