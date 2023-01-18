Read full article on original website
Related
WHIO Dayton
Gio Reyna, amid USMNT drama, scores defiant goal in first game back from World Cup
For well over a month, Gio Reyna has been in the eye of an American soccer storm. He had to address his immature behavior at the 2022 World Cup, then stand by, powerless, as his helicopter parents turned a standard saga into a sad, ugly, acrimonious soap opera. There was...
WVNews
Report: Alleged victim won’t seek compensation from Alves
BARCELONA, Spain (AP) — The woman who accused Dani Alves of sexual assault at a nightclub last year will not seek financial compensation from the Brazil soccer player, the El País newspaper reported Sunday. El País said people close to the investigation told the daily that the 23-year-old...
WVNews
Union Berlin signs Croatia right back Juranović from Celtic
BERLIN (AP) — Union Berlin has signed Croatia right back Josip Juranović from Scottish champion Celtic for the modest Bundesliga club’s biggest transfer to date. Union announced the 27-year-old Juranović’s transfer on Sunday, without giving details of the length of his contract or transfer fee.
Comments / 0