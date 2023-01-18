ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

WVNews

Report: Alleged victim won’t seek compensation from Alves

BARCELONA, Spain (AP) — The woman who accused Dani Alves of sexual assault at a nightclub last year will not seek financial compensation from the Brazil soccer player, the El País newspaper reported Sunday. El País said people close to the investigation told the daily that the 23-year-old...
WVNews

Union Berlin signs Croatia right back Juranović from Celtic

BERLIN (AP) — Union Berlin has signed Croatia right back Josip Juranović from Scottish champion Celtic for the modest Bundesliga club’s biggest transfer to date. Union announced the 27-year-old Juranović’s transfer on Sunday, without giving details of the length of his contract or transfer fee.

