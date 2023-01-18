ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Gallatin County 911 Records resuming regular office hours this week

By MTN News
KBZK News
KBZK News
 3 days ago
The Gallatin County 911 Records Division is resuming its regular office hours Friday, January 20.

Since October the records department has been closing to the public at 3 PM on business days due to short staffing to allow staff to catch up on records requests.

The department is now fully staffed and public office hours will return to 8 AM to 5 PM Monday through Friday.

Records is in the Law and Justice Center (615 S. 16 th Ave in Bozeman) behind the window at the main entrance. This department maintains records from the Bozeman Police Department, Gallatin County Sheriff’s Office, and the Gallatin County Detention Center.

Records can also be made online .

For records request questions, call 406-582-2005.

BOZEMAN, MT
KBZK News

KBZK News

