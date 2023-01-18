Sidewalks_05.JPG
Hillsboro Public Works signs and traffic cones line one stretch of Northeast Third Avenue where a sidewalk has been missing for at least a year.
Hillsboro Public Works signs and traffic cones line one stretch of Northeast Third Avenue where a sidewalk has been missing for at least a year.
The Beaverton Valley Times’ local coverage includes news, entertainment, opinions, sports, classifieds and more. It is viewed by more than 25,000 readers on a weekly basis.https://www.beavertonvalleytimes.com/
Our new Privacy Policy will go into effect on January 1st, 2023. Follow the link to read our updated Privacy Policy
Comments / 0