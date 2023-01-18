ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hillsboro, OR

Sidewalks_03.JPG

By Troy Shinn
Beaverton Valley Times
Beaverton Valley Times
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3gjras_0kJOJ6TM00

Hillsboro resident Robin Mann sounded the alarm about the poor state of residential sidewalks in the neighborhoods north of downtown. Now, residents are finding out that they are responsible for the repairs, not the city.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
107.3 KFFM

10 Things You Need to Know Before You Move to Portland Oregon

Have you been thinking about relocating to Portland, Ore.? What are some things you need to know before you move to Portland? There are many things to love about living in a big city the Pacific Northwest. Even though it seems more people are moving out of Portland, Ore., than there are moving in, enter new droves of Millennials, Stage Right.
PORTLAND, OR
Beaverton Valley Times

Afuri Ramen.jpg

Afuri Izakaya in central Beaverton has changed its name to AFURI Ramen + Dumpling and updated its menu to include more ramen and dumpling dishes, rather than sushi or robata.
BEAVERTON, OR
thatoregonlife.com

Hand-Blown Glass Hearts Are Yours to Find and Keep in Tualatin, Oregon

Beginning on February 1st, 2023, you can celebrate the “Month of Love” in local Tualatin parks. In an event similar to the Oregon coast’s Finders Keepers, 175 beautiful hand-blown heart-shaped glass baubles will be hidden around local parks and trails. Be lucky enough to find one to take home as a treasured souvenir, or leave it and spread the love for someone else to find.
TUALATIN, OR
KATU.com

Wintry mix greets Portland area residents Saturday morning

PORTLAND, Ore. — Did you see snow this morning? Showers are moving across the Willamette Valley bringing snow, graupel, and rain. KATU Meteorologist Rhonda Shelby says, “there was a cold enough layer in the atmosphere to produce that this morning.”. WEATHER | Latest Forecast. The National Weather Service...
PORTLAND, OR
Beaverton Valley Times

Alicia Barrazo Nunez Rodarte Hedum Leavy

July 30, 1946 to January 1, 2023 - Alicia Barrazo Nunez Rodarte Hedum Leavy was born July 30th, 1946, in Mexico and died January 1, 2023, in McMinnville, Oregon of natural causes.  She was a long-time resident of Estacada and Sandy, Oregon. Her sass and feisty nature live on in her six children and her two step daughters: Luis, Roy and Abel Rodarte, Maynard, Leonard, Vicki and Vera Hedum, and her name's sake Alicia Hedum Schram.
MCMINNVILLE, OR
earnthenecklace.com

Nikki Torres Leaving KATU: Where Is the Portland Weather Anchor Going?

Since the pandemic, Nikki Torres has covered the weather in Portland, Oregon, and formed a bond with the KATU ABC 2 community. Now the young journalist is moving on to the next step of her career. Nikki Torres announced to her social media followers that she was leaving KATU News. Naturally, regular viewers of #NikkiNeedsToKnow want to know where she is going next and if she will remain in Portland. They also want to know if she will return to weather forecasting soon. So find out what Nikki Torres said about her departure from KATU ABC 2 here.
PORTLAND, OR
Beaverton Valley Times

Beaverton Valley Times

Beaverton, OR
702
Followers
2K+
Post
66K+
Views
ABOUT

The Beaverton Valley Times’ local coverage includes news, entertainment, opinions, sports, classifieds and more. It is viewed by more than 25,000 readers on a weekly basis.​

 https://www.beavertonvalleytimes.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy