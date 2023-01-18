Sidewalks_02.JPG

July 30, 1946 to January 1, 2023 - Alicia Barrazo Nunez Rodarte Hedum Leavy was born July 30th, 1946, in Mexico and died January 1, 2023, in McMinnville, Oregon of natural causes. She was a long-time resident of Estacada and Sandy, Oregon. Her sass and feisty nature live on in her six children and her two step daughters: Luis, Roy and Abel Rodarte, Maynard, Leonard, Vicki and Vera Hedum, and her name's sake Alicia Hedum Schram.

MCMINNVILLE, OR ・ 2 DAYS AGO