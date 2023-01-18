ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hillsboro, OR

Sidewalks_06.JPG

By Troy Shinn
Beaverton Valley Times
Beaverton Valley Times
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2iRHuU_0kJOJ13j00

Even the sidewalks around Bagley Park are cracked and sloped in some areas, though these have not been marked for replacement by city crews.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
The Oregonian

Portland weekend weather: Wet with a chance of snow

The Portland area is in for a wet weekend as a cold front pushes farther south than previously expected. Starting midmorning, up to a quarter of an inch of rain is forecasted for Saturday, according to the National Weather Service. The high is expected to be around 44 degrees before temperatures drop overnight bringing a chance of snow showers after 4 a.m. with the snow level at about 1,000 feet. Less than 1/2 inch of snow is expected.
PORTLAND, OR
KATU.com

Crash investigation blocks River Road in Hillsboro

HILLSBORO, Ore. — Hillsboro Police are investigating a crash early Friday morning along Southeast River Road. There were no immediate reports of injuries from the crash near the Southeast 26th Court intersection. Officers said they were closing the intersection for several hours to investigate the crash. Drivers are asked...
HILLSBORO, OR
kptv.com

Saturday morning’s surprise snow; some brief wintry fun

Well that was exciting! A bit of snow and ice pellets in the air this morning in the Portland/Vancouver metro area, and even sticking for a short time up in the West Hills. 11am view at Sylvan exit on U.S. 26 shows snow sticking to roads up at 800′.
PORTLAND, OR
thatoregonlife.com

Hand-Blown Glass Hearts Are Yours to Find and Keep in Tualatin, Oregon

Beginning on February 1st, 2023, you can celebrate the “Month of Love” in local Tualatin parks. In an event similar to the Oregon coast’s Finders Keepers, 175 beautiful hand-blown heart-shaped glass baubles will be hidden around local parks and trails. Be lucky enough to find one to take home as a treasured souvenir, or leave it and spread the love for someone else to find.
TUALATIN, OR
KATU.com

One person dead following crash on Highway 47 near Forest Grove

FOREST GROVE, Ore. — One person is dead following a crash this morning on Highway 47. Officials say the highway has now reopened following the closure that allowed Oregon State Police to investigate the crash. The highway was closed from NW Spreadborough Road to NW Osterman Road. Conditions this...
FOREST GROVE, OR
kptv.com

2 in critical condition after wreck in Eagle Creek

EAGLE CREEK Ore. (KPTV) - Two people were taken to the hospital overnight after they crashed on Highway 224 in Eagle Creek. According to Clackamas Fire Rescue it marks the second major accident in the same area in just under two weeks. It appeared that one of the cars rolled...
EAGLE CREEK, OR
Beaverton Valley Times

Afuri Ramen.jpg

Afuri Izakaya in central Beaverton has changed its name to AFURI Ramen + Dumpling and updated its menu to include more ramen and dumpling dishes, rather than sushi or robata.
BEAVERTON, OR
kpic

State Police: Head-on crash leaves one dead, another with critical injuries

A crash Thursday in Yamhill County resulted in the death of a Lincoln City man and left a Gresham woman in critical condition, Oregon State Police reported Saturday. Around 4:30 p.m. on Jan. 19, Oregon State Police troopers and emergency personnel responded to a two-vehicle crash on the Hwy 18 Bypass near milepost 57, west of Dundee Landing Road.
LINCOLN CITY, OR
Beaverton Valley Times

Vince Harrison 2.jpg

Hillsboro Hops Manager Vince Harrison watches fireworks with his wife and daughter following the Hillsboro Hops 2-1 win over Everett this past season. Harrison is leaving the Diamondbacks organization to coach for the Cincinnati Reds' Triple-A affiliate in Louisville, Kentucky.
HILLSBORO, OR
kptv.com

Woman accused of trafficking fentanyl, heroin on I-5 near Salem

SALEM, Ore. (KPTV) - A woman from Arizona is facing federal charges after she was caught trafficking fentanyl and heroin on Interstate 5 near Salem, according to U.S. Attorney’s Office - District of Oregon. Nancy Garcia, 47, of Yuma County, Arizona, has been charged with possessing with intent to...
SALEM, OR
earnthenecklace.com

Nikki Torres Leaving KATU: Where Is the Portland Weather Anchor Going?

Since the pandemic, Nikki Torres has covered the weather in Portland, Oregon, and formed a bond with the KATU ABC 2 community. Now the young journalist is moving on to the next step of her career. Nikki Torres announced to her social media followers that she was leaving KATU News. Naturally, regular viewers of #NikkiNeedsToKnow want to know where she is going next and if she will remain in Portland. They also want to know if she will return to weather forecasting soon. So find out what Nikki Torres said about her departure from KATU ABC 2 here.
PORTLAND, OR
Beaverton Valley Times

Beaverton Valley Times

Beaverton, OR
702
Followers
2K+
Post
66K+
Views
ABOUT

The Beaverton Valley Times’ local coverage includes news, entertainment, opinions, sports, classifieds and more. It is viewed by more than 25,000 readers on a weekly basis.​

 https://www.beavertonvalleytimes.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy