ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
TheConversationAU

The costly lesson from COVID: why elimination should be the default global strategy for future pandemics

By Li Yang HSU, Vice Dean of Global Health, National University of Singapore, David Durrheim, Professor of Public Health Medicine, University of Newcastle, Nick Wilson, Professor of Public Health, University of Otago, Michael Baker, Professor of Public Health, University of Otago
TheConversationAU
TheConversationAU
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1HPmmv_0kJOIg0M00
Getty Images

Imagine it is 2030. Doctors in a regional hospital in country X note an expanding cluster of individuals with severe respiratory disease. Rapid whole-genome sequencing identifies the disease-causing agent as a novel coronavirus.

Epidemiological investigations suggest the virus is highly infectious, with most initial cases requiring hospitalisation. The episode bears a striking resemblance to the COVID outbreak first detected in December 2019 .

Regional and national health authorities are notified quickly. The national contact point for the International Health Regulations 2024 (a major revision to the current IHR 2005 ) sends a description to the World Health Organization ( WHO ). After an intense exchange of information and risk assessment, it declares a public health emergency of international concern.

The outbreak is assigned a response strategy of “elimination”. This designation initiates a well-rehearsed procedure, including mobilising expertise and resource stockpiles.

The elimination response results in localised quarantine measures at the epicentre and its surrounds and a travel freeze across a wide radius within country X and at its borders. It also prompts intensified local and international surveillance. Case numbers rise rapidly but plateau after three weeks, and then fall until no new cases are detected in the community.

After eight weeks of intensive efforts the outbreak is over – similar to the experience of New Zealand, which terminated its initial COVID outbreak in eight weeks using an elimination strategy . The outbreak had spread regionally within country X, but not internationally.

This is how we propose, in The Lancet , the world should respond to future pandemic threats.

À lire aussi : China's COVID cases may have hit 900 million. What's headed our way?

An upgraded pandemic response to eliminate at source

The process by which the WHO currently decides whether to declare a public health emergency of international concern (under the International Health Regulations 2005) has drawn criticism for being too slow.

The upgraded response framework we propose would enhance the existing risk assessment by routinely requiring WHO to assign a high-level response strategy for managing this risk. For potential pandemics, we consider this strategy should be elimination rather than suppression or mitigation, which have been the usual default options in the past. In simple terms, “if in doubt, stamp it out”.

À lire aussi : 'We suppressed our scientific imagination': four experts examine the big successes and failures of the COVID response so far

The idea of eliminating novel emerging infectious diseases at the earliest possible stage is intuitively appealing and not new. It has been proposed for eliminating novel pandemic influenza outbreaks .

This approach successfully eliminated and then eradicated the SARS pandemic in 2003 (caused by SARS-CoV). It also proved successful in China during early containment of COVID in Wuhan.

We have described this concept previously . Whether this approach could have eliminated and ultimately eradicated COVID, if pursued early and in a co-ordinated way globally, remains a topic of speculation.

An elimination strategy also slows the spread of infection

There is a second broad reason for the WHO assigning an explicit strategic goal of elimination to pandemic diseases with sufficient severity. It can also slow or interrupt the global spread of a new infectious disease. This action buys time for interventions to be developed, building on rapidly accumulating scientific knowledge.

Some countries in the Asia-Pacific region adopted elimination and strong suppression strategies. This approach largely prevented widespread COVID circulation for the first one to two years of the pandemic, keeping mortality rates low .

It allowed time for vaccine development and roll-out and for jurisdictions to prepare their health systems for managing large numbers of infected people. Notable examples are New Zealand, Australia and Singapore. They have been able to keep their cumulative mortality low by international standards.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0BCSeA_0kJOIg0M00
New Zealand, Australia and Singapore have lower cumulative numbers of deaths than other countries. Our World in Data , CC BY-ND

If elimination is ultimately not successful or justifiable, an organised transition to another strategy (suppression or mitigation) should be considered. Processes for managing these transitions can draw on experience from the current pandemic.

À lire aussi : How should New Zealand manage COVID from now – limit all infections or focus on preventing severe disease?

Elimination makes sense for other potential pandemics

The most recently declared public health emergency of international concern is mpox (formerly known as monkeypox). Under our proposed change to the International Health Regulations, the WHO would have been required to assign a response strategy to this disease.

Elimination again makes sense as a default approach. That is what countries around the world have effectively been doing. And this approach appears to be working .

The other current public health emergency of international concern is poliomyelitis . Unlike COVID and mpox, this disease is already subject to a global eradication goal.

A further benefit of the elimination strategy is that it supports strengthening of health system infrastructure in low and middle-income countries. This capacity building has contributed to the elimination of periodic Ebola outbreaks in Africa, which have been designated as public health emergencies of international concern in 2014-16 and 2019-20 . It could also support elimination of mpox, an increasing threat in Africa .

Upgraded International Health Regulations could stimulate a huge global investment in infrastructure to stop epidemics at source and improve surveillance capacity . These capacities are critical given the range of future pandemic scenarios , including the threat from bioweapons with advances in synthetic biology .

Let us hope that when the world is next confronted by the spark of a new emerging infectious disease with pandemic potential, the WHO rapidly declares a public health emergency of international concern and assigns an elimination strategy. And the international community reacts vigorously to extinguish the spark before it becomes an inferno.

Michael Baker's employer, the University of Otago, receives funding for his research on Covid-19 and other infectious diseases from the Health Research Council of New Zealand and the New Zealand Ministry of Health.

David Durrheim, Li Yang HSU et Nick Wilson ne travaillent pas, ne conseillent pas, ne possèdent pas de parts, ne reçoivent pas de fonds d'une organisation qui pourrait tirer profit de cet article, et n'ont déclaré aucune autre affiliation que leur poste universitaire.

Comments / 0

Related
TheConversationAU

China's population is now inexorably shrinking, bringing forward the day the planet's population turns down

China’s National Bureau of Statistics has confirmed what researchers such as myself have long suspected – that 2022 was the year China’s population turned down, the first time that has happened since the great famine brought on by Chinese leader Mao Zedong in 1959-1961. Unlike the famine, whose effects were temporary, and followed by steady population growth, this downturn will be long-lasting, even if it is followed by a temporary rebound in births, bringing forward the day the world’s population peaks and starts to shrink. The National Bureau of Statistics reported on Tuesday that China’s population fell to 1.412 billion in 2022...
TheConversationAU

As international students flock back, they face even worse housing struggles than before COVID

Australia is welcoming back international students in much greater numbers this year. Some predict new enrolments in 2023 could even be higher than the pre-COVID record in 2019. Student visa applications in the second half of 2022 were up 40% on the same period in 2019. The downside is many of these students are likely to struggle to find affordable and adequate accommodation. They are facing record low private rental vacancy rates and higher rents than before the pandemic. Redfern Legal Centre’s International Student Legal Service NSW has been assisting international students for over a decade. Its senior solicitor,...
TheConversationAU

China's COVID cases may have hit 900 million. What's headed our way?

Over the weekend, Peking University released a study that estimated 900 million Chinese had been infected with COVID up until January 11, representing 64% of the population. This compares with 43% of Australians testing positive, although antibody studies indicate a much higher proportion is likely. With Lunar New Year approaching, what will this massive wave mean for China and the rest of the world, including Australia? Numbers are not the whole story The Chinese government says there have been almost 60,000 deaths of people with COVID in hospitals in the past five weeks. However, under China’s narrow definition of COVID deaths,...
TheConversationAU

Reaping what we sow: cultural ignorance undermines Australia's recruitment of Pacific Island workers

Alice and Scott* have been running their two-storey pub-turned-backpacker hostel in Queensland’s Wide Bay region, north of Brisbane, for more a decade. Over the years they’ve provided accommodation for thousands of backpackers and itinerant workers who come to the region for fruit-picking jobs. Before the pandemic, the hostel bustled with backpackers – “mostly from Europe, some Asian backpackers” too, Alice explains. Now they cater exclusively for Pacific Islanders on temporary visas. We’re sitting in the hostel’s backyard watching a group of men still in their high-vis work gear, barbecuing their dinner. They’re from Vanuatu, Scott says. They’ve been at the hostel...
TheConversationAU

Could feral animals in Australia become distinct species? It's possible – and we're seeing some early signs

You might think evolution is glacially slow. At a species level, that’s true. But evolution happens every time organisms produce offspring. The everyday mixing of genes – combined with mutations – throws up new generations upon which “selection pressure” will act. This pressure is popularly known as survival of the fittest, where fittest means “best adapted” individuals. Tiger snakes with a mutation for a larger head can eat larger prey. Evolution is the zoomed-out version, where species change – or evolve into new ones, better adapted to the environment they find themselves in. Evolution acts over millennia. But given the right conditions, it...
MedicalXpress

Long COVID study: Blood values indicate reprogramming of immune cells

The underlying mechanisms of long COVID are not yet fully understood. Molecular clues to different subgroups of long COVID have now been provided by a research group at University Medicine Halle. When symptoms persist: After recovering from a COVID-19 infection, many people suffer from a secondary disease called long COVID...
TheConversationAU

Bring on the Year of the Rabbit: why there's new hope and prosperity tipped for Australia-China relations

For the first time in a long time, a year can begin with a realistic assessment that Australia-China relations are on an upward trajectory again. After winning last May’s federal election, the new Albanese government set “stabilisation” as the objective for Canberra’s relations with Beijing. Rather than reaching for something loftier, “stabilisation” made sense given the new Labor government was inheriting a relationship in its worst state since 1972, the year the Whitlam government moved to recognise Beijing (instead of Taipei) as China’s sole legal government. Under the previous Morrison government, there had been no senior-level political dialogue...
WASHINGTON STATE
TheConversationAU

Writing from the edge of catastrophe: two new books clarify what's at stake if we fail to mitigate climate change

The Australian Black Summer fires of 2019-2020 were unspeakably grim. Twenty-four million hectares were burnt, 33 people died, and over a billion animals perished. In Fire: A Message from the Edge of Climate Catastrophe, Margi Prideaux tells us that on Kangaroo Island, which lies off the Australian mainland, just south-west of Adelaide, 211,500 hectares were burnt, two human lives were lost – a fire-fighting father and son – and 60,000 farm animals died. But so much more was lost as the Kangaroo Island community sought to save itself from the monster fire that was started by a lightning strike, burst...
msn.com

Covid Still Killing Hundreds Of Americans Every Day As Pandemic Enters Fourth Year

Vaccines, treatments and other public health measures have helped curb the spread of Covid and keep deaths and hospitalizations down, but as the U.S. enters the fourth year of the pandemic, data shows hundreds of people still dying with the virus every day, an infectious omicron offshoot tearing across the country and dismal appetite for updated booster shots.
TheConversationAU

In the Year of the Rabbit, spare a thought for all these wonderful endangered bunny species

What do you think when you hear the word “rabbit”? Does your mind conjure images of cartoon bunnies eating carrots? Or the fluffy tails and floppy ears of pet bunnies? Maybe you think about their incredible ability to reproduce. For many Australians, “rabbit” is synonymous with “pest” because of their infamous introduction and subsequent invasion around 164 years ago. The destruction rabbits cause to Australian landscapes is harmful and serious, but there’s a lot more to bunnies when we cast our thoughts overseas. With the Year of the Water Rabbit starting in the Chinese calendar on January 22, it’s the perfect...
labpulse.com

Risk of death remains elevated for at least 18 months after COVID-19 infection: Study

People recovering from COVID-19 have an elevated risk of death for at least 18 months after infection, according to a study published in Cardiovascular Research. By analyzing patients in UK Biobank, a large biomedical database, researchers sought to show if there are long-term associations between COVID-19, cardiovascular disease, and mortality. The study identified a prospective cohort of more than 7,000 people who developed COVID-19 between March and November 2020 and tracked them for 18 months.
Washington Examiner

Fleeing the UK's socialized medicine, Ukrainian refugees offer America a warning

It is a bad sign when a nominally advanced Western healthcare system forces refugees to return to a war zone for basic care. Yet that's exactly what's been happening with Ukrainian refugees in the United Kingdom. Refugees are reportedly returning to Ukraine to seek medical care after receiving inadequate care...
TheConversationAU

TheConversationAU

Melbourne, FL
36K+
Followers
11K+
Post
10M+
Views
ABOUT

The Conversation is an independent source of news and views, sourced from the academic and research community and delivered direct to the public. Our team of professional editors work with university, CSIRO and research institute experts to unlock their knowledge for use by the wider public. Access to independent, high-quality, authenticated, explanatory journalism underpins a functioning democracy. Our aim is to allow for better understanding of current affairs and complex issues. And hopefully allow for a better quality of public discourse and conversations.

 https://theconversation.com/au

Comments / 0

Community Policy