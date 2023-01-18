ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Glassport, PA

South Hills landlord facing charges due to gas leak putting tenants at risk

By Kdka News Staff
 3 days ago

A man from the South Hills faces charges, accused of putting tenants at risk.

Police say a gas leak caused dangerously high levels of carbon monoxide in Jeffrey Davis' building in Glassport, and got people sick.

Police say the tenants were in imminent danger of death because of the gas levels there.

Allegheny Health Network emergency medicine expert Dr. Bobby Kapur explains that anytime your CO alarm goes off, you should get out of your home.

“If you hear the carbon dioxide detector go off, definitely get everybody, including pets if possible, out of the house and call 911.” Kapur explains.

Davis is out on bond, facing several counts of recklessly endangering another person.

In emergency cases landlords have 24 hours to repair

CBS Pittsburgh

