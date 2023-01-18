THURSTON COUNTY, Wash. — Crime-fighting is making a course correction in Thurston County as a new sheriff resets the rules on how to handle certain lawbreakers. Since taking office at the start of the month, Sheriff Derek Sanders has expanded the scenarios in which deputies can pursue suspects and will drop some of the restrictions that limited who gets booked in jail. Too many criminals were taking advantage of the leeway they were given under previous policies, according to Sanders, and that in turn, was compromising public safety.

THURSTON COUNTY, WA ・ 2 DAYS AGO