Lake Charles, LA

Magic 1470AM

Buddy Russ Day Benefit Set For Sunday Feb. 5th, 2023 In Sulphur, La — Entertainment Lineup

If you are from Southwest Louisiana and you listen to the radio or have gone to a festival or event with an emcee, chances are you know who Your Buddy Russ is. Your Buddy Russ is on the radio weekdays from 3:00 pm to 7:00 pm Monday through Friday on Gator 99.5 FM in Lake Charles. He is also always out in about emceeing benefits, fundraisers, Mardi Gras balls, and festivals all around Southwest Louisiana.
SULPHUR, LA
KPLC TV

Chuck Eats Restaurant Week brings discounts to Lake Area restaurants

Lake Charles, La. (KPLC) - If you’ve been wanting to check out some new dishes and restaurants in SWLA, now is a great time - Chuck Eats Restaurant Week starts today. The weeklong event highlights some of the best cuisine the Lake Area has to offer, complete with deals and discounts at local restaurants.
LAKE CHARLES, LA
Magic 1470AM

New Movies This Weekend In Lake Charles, Louisiana Theaters

1. MISSING (PG-13) When her mother disappears while on vacation in Colombia with her new boyfriend, June's search for answers is hindered by international red tape. Stuck thousands of miles away in Los Angeles, June creatively uses all the latest technology at her fingertips to try and find her before it's too late. However, as she digs ever deeper, her digital sleuthing soon raises more questions than answers.
LAKE CHARLES, LA
Magic 1470AM

BRODEO, Brody Meaux Memorial Rodeo To Take Place In Lake Charles

The inaugural event will take place Wednesday, February 1 at Burton Coliseum at 8:30 a.m. in loving memory of their son Brody. The Meaux's lost their beloved child in 2019 to complications of MECP2 Duplication Syndrome. The disease causes progressive deterioration of bodily functions with moderate to severe intellectual disabilities almost exclusively in males. Brody was only 20 when he passed away.
LAKE CHARLES, LA
Magic 1470AM

See When Elvis Played In Lake Charles, Louisiana In May 1975 [VIDEO]

The date was May 4, 1975, and The King Of Rock And Roll, Elvis Presley, made a stop in Southwest Louisiana for two shows at the Lake Charles Civic Center. The civic center at the time was just three years old and with a seating capacity of 7500 fans in the main coliseum. When they had Elvis perform, he sold 10,000 tickets for the two shows. Elvis played an afternoon show and an evening show that day here in Lake Charles.
LAKE CHARLES, LA
Lake Charles American Press

Early dismissal Friday for south Lake Charles schools

Early dismissal will be conducted at several schools in south Lake Charles on Friday, Jan. 20, due to anticipated high traffic flow during normal dismissal time. Students will be dismissed at 1:45 p.m., and schools impacted are listed below. Barbe High School. Dolby Elementary School. Nelson Elementary School. Prien Lake...
LAKE CHARLES, LA
KPLC TV

SWLA Arrest Report - Jan. 19, 2023

Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - Calcasieu Correctional Center booking report for Jan. 19, 2023. Jonah Paul Richard, 37, Sulphur: Domestic abuse. Tristan Jon Simon, 26, Sulphur: Domestic abuse; false imprisonment. Mack Henry Thomas, 65, Lake Charles: Failure to register or notify as a sex offender. Jenny Marie Price, 40, McDonough,...
LAKE CHARLES, LA
Magic 1470AM

Details On I-10 And I-210 Bridge Projects In Lake Charles

A new I-10 Bridge in SWLA may be closer to becoming a reality. KPLC reports construction plans to build a new and improved bridge over the Calcasieu River could possibly begin sometime in 2024. On details surrounding shovels in the dirt, U.S. Rep. Clay Higgins (R - Lafayette) said of the probability that the project would begin next year, “Any reasonable man would concur that, just the nature of the conversation will argue now, not whether or not we’re going to build a bridge, but exactly how it’s going to be funded and whether or not there’s going to be tolls.”
LAKE CHARLES, LA
Magic 1470AM

Discipline Results In Washington Marion And Eunice Fight

The Calcasieu Parish School Board confirmed tonight that the Louisiana High School Athletic Association has handed down a devastating blow to the Washington Marion High School boy's basketball team. For their role in the brawl with Eunice during the District 3-4A opener, the Charging Indians have been suspended indefinitely. In...
EUNICE, LA
KPLC TV

Washington-Marion boys basketball team suspended after fight with Eunice

Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - The Washington-Marion boys basketball team has been suspended indefinitely following a fight with Eunice during a Jan. 13 basketball game. Video from the fight appears to show fans entering the court from the stands and joining the fight. Both Eunice Chief of Police Kyle LeBouef and Eunice City Marshal Terry Darbonne also said it appears adult fans joined the fight.
LAKE CHARLES, LA
Magic 1470AM

Magic 1470AM

