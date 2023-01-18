Read full article on original website
4 Amazing Pizza Places in UtahAlina AndrasUtah State
The Vietnamese Community of Utah Held A New Year's CelebrationS. F. MoriWest Valley City, UT
BYU Ballet Students Presented Swan Lake in Provo, UtahS. F. MoriProvo, UT
Two school-aged children hospitalized after being struck by a truck in Salt Lake CityEdy ZooSalt Lake City, UT
O'Shucks Bar and Grill Has Two Locations In Park City, UtahS. F. MoriPark City, UT
Jurors leave Sundance premiere over closed captioning glitch
PARK CITY, Utah (AP) — Marlee Matlin, Jeremy O. Harris and Eliza Hittman exited the premiere of a film playing in competition at the Sundance Film Festival on Friday night after the closed captioning device failed to work. Matlin, who is deaf, is serving on the jury alongside Harris...
Sundance Film Festival events open to the public
PARK CITY, Utah — The Sundance Film Festival officially kicked off on Thursday, January 19. While there are many ways to fest, not all of them require tickets. Here are […]
Sundance shines a light on short films in Park City
Sundance feature films with their A-list names and red carpet premieres garner widespread attention during the festival. Short films have their champions and super fans as well. The short films this year range from documentaries to animation and beyond. "It is exciting to come back to Park City," Mike Plante...
KMPH.com
Review: 'Missing' carves a mystery thriller out of a missing woman's digital footprint
SALT LAKE CITY (KUTV) — Missing. Writers: Nicholas D. Johnson, Will Merrick, Sev Ohanian. Starring: Storm Reid, Ken Leung, Megan Suri, Joaquim de Almeida, Amy Landecker, Nia Long. Genre: Drama, Thriller, Mystery. Rated: PG-13 for some strong violence, language, teen drinking, and thematic material. SALT LAKE CITY (KUTV) –...
Sundance Film Festival 2023 guide
There isn’t any parking at Park City theaters and venues, so people should plan to take public transit and/or walk everywhere possible. The China Bridge parking lot in Old Town will be open via Marsac Ave, although rates are higher than normal:. Thursday, Jan.19 at $40. Friday, Jan. 20...
Beatles member Ringo Starr is coming to Salt Lake
Ringo Starr announced new tour dates on Tuesday on his Instagram Post, including a performance in Salt Lake City.
First-annual Snowfest invites Heber community to airport
As Sundance Film Festival brings in lots of air traffic to the Heber Valley, the airport invites the community out for a celebration. For the first time, Snowfest at the Heber Valley Airport will include music, art, food trucks, hot chocolate and fire pits. As the name suggests, playing in...
Sundance Institute announces jury behind awards at 2023 festival
This year’s awards ceremony will be an intimate gathering of artists comprising the festival lineup, with the festival’s social channels sharing the award recipients as they are announced. "Together they will embark on a journey through our program to highlight the artistic achievements and honor the compelling storytelling...
Parkites and Youth Sport Alliance alumni shred the competition
Almost 900 students are participating in Youth Sports Alliance programs this month and 665 of those students are in snow programs. YSA Executive Director Emily Fischer said the largest amount of growth is coming from Wasatch County. YSA is also keeping watch on what the organization calls "PC Nation." Since...
saltlakemagazine.com
Secret SLC: Utah’s ‘Black Dahlia’
Salt Lake is a city built on secrets. Its origin tale is wrapped up with the “Bible 2.0” Exodus of Brigham Young and his followers, the Latter-day Saints, members of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints (officially) or the Mormons (colloquially and historically). The Mormons first arrived here in the Great Salt Lake Valley on July 24, 1847, after a long and insanely dangerous trek from Nauvoo, Ill. Technically it was Mexican territory, but the Mexican-American War was about to get underway and much bigger dogs than Brigham and his rag-tag band of Mormons were squaring off for a fight. Brigham wanted his followers to be left alone to practice the LDS faith and, yep it gets weird, to establish a short-lived autonomous nation called the Kingdom of Deseret (which got as far as developing its own language and currency, BTW). It is, as we say around here, a heck of a story.
kslnewsradio.com
Smuggling eggs: What people will do these days to get eggs
SALT LAKE CITY — The egg crisis is spiraling out of control around the country with the cost of eggs skyrocketing at the grocery store. And people are now smuggling eggs into the country. ABC News correspondent Alex Stone joined Inside Sources hosted by Greg Skordas on Friday to...
allaccess.com
KUBL (93.3 The Bull)/Salt Lake City Morning Team Lexi & Banks Exit
CUMULUS Country KUBL (93.3 THE BULL)/SALT LAKE CITY has parted ways with morning show LEXI & BANKS with the expiration of their contract. The team joined the station in 2018 from crosstown BROADWAY MEDIA, where they were first paired at Top 40 KUDD (MIX 107.9) in 2012 (NET NEWS 3/19/18). JARED "BANKS" DANIELSON segued to BROADWAY MEDIA Country KEGA (101.5 THE EAGLE)/SALT LAKE CITY as PD and morning host in 2016 (NET NEWS 11/29/16). He also previously did nights at iHEARTMEDIA Top 40 KZHT/SALT LAKE CITY.
Park Record
Developer withdraws application for major Park City Mountain project
The Provo developer pursuing a major project at the base of Park City Mountain said on Thursday that it has opted to withdraw its application. PEG Companies said in a statement that it needed more time to take into account the effects of the paid parking and reservation systems implemented at the resort this ski season. The firm added that it looks “forward to continuing to collaborate with Park City Mountain on the next steps for this important project.”
Sundance single film tickets on sale Thursday
Single ticket sales, online and in-person, for this year’s Sundance Film Festival go on sale Thursday. The 2023 Sundance Film Festival opens in Park City Thursday, Jan. 19, and will run through Sunday, Jan. 29, with screenings and events in Park City, Salt Lake City and the Sundance Resort.
ABC 4
Utah’s first Taco Truck is growing into a sit down restaurant
Salt Lake City, Utah (Good Things Utah) — Katy with Taste Utah got to sit down and talk about how the First Original Street taco Stand in Utah since 1998 has gone from your go-to Taco Stand, to a Taco Truck to a sit down Taco Shop – Tacos Dan Rafa!
lehifreepress.com
Lehi Historical Buildings: Iconic mansion home to Lehi sugar factory executive
Thomas R. Cutler was one of the most prominent men in the early history of Lehi. He was the owner of the highly successful People’s Co-op, located in the Osmond Design building on State Street at 151 E. State. In 1891, Cutler became the general manager of the Lehi...
890kdxu.com
5 Stupid Ways To Break The Law In Utah
We have a segment on The Mikey & The Mrs Show called "How To Stay Out Of Jail". We read some of the weirdest and the most outdated laws. It is interesting to think that these laws came from somewhere. Someone had to have considered them a good idea at sometime.
What to know as the Sundance Film Festival approaches
The Sundance Film Festival, one of the busiest times of year in Park City, is fast approaching. Sundance has been solely an online event for the past two years due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Park City Special Events Manager Jenny Diersen said she understands that after a break, many may...
If you live in Utah and you love eating pizza from time to time, here is a list of four amazing pizza spots in Utah that are well-known for serving absolutely delicious food, every day of the week.
Park City Mountain lift maintenance union preps for first contract negotiations with Vail
After becoming the first lift maintenance and resort electrician union in the country last month, other ski resort workers have reached out from across the country to learn more. That’s according to Liesl Jenkins, a Park City team member that worked to organize. “People have reached out from afar...
KPCW
